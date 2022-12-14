Update Vicious Dog – Burkeville On Sunday, December 4th, 2022: The owner of these dogs was cited and instructed to make the necessary arrangements to contain her dogs. During our investigation we identified the dogs that appeared to be the leaders in the pack. We captured the leader of the pack and took him to the Veterinarian for proper disposition. The owner took another dog as per my instructions to the veterinarian on the same day for the appropriate disposition. The owner was instructed that the remaining dogs must be secure inside her fence and not allowed to get out. Deputies have been checking this residence on a daily basis.

NEWTON COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO