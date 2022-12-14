Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Dec 15th, 2022
Deaths – 200 (Was 200 on 12/08/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Dec 15th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 0 on 12/08/22) Jasper – 9 (Was 6 on 12/08/22) Kirbyville – 0 (Was 0 on 12/08/22) Buna – 1 (Was 0 on 12/08/22)
Beaumont man killed in early Friday morning wreck on Dowlen overpass
BEAUMONT, Texas — At 40-year-old Beaumont man was killed early Friday morning in a wreck on the Dowlen Rd overpass in Beaumont. Beaumont Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the wreck that happened on the Dowlen Rd overpass near College St early Friday. Ivan Castaneda,...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado advisory issued for Beauregard, Vernon
A tornado advisory has been issued for Southwest Louisiana to include Beauregard and Vernon Parishes until 10 p.m. tonight. Just after 2 p.m., officials with the National Weather Service issued the advisory and classified the severe weather threat as “extreme”, with an “extraordinary threat to life or property.”
kjas.com
This week has been tough on a patrol car
On Sunday evening a late model Dodge patrol car owned by the Jasper County Sheriff's Department was involved in a tragic, two vehicle, auto accident at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96. The car was totaled. However, that was not the end to the unit. It received another damaging blow on Tuesday evening, when the shed it was being stored in was knocked down by high winds as severe thunderstorms passed through the Jasper Area.
KTRE
First Alert Weather Day: Possible severe thunderstorms expected Tuesday
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are gearing up for a round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms forming and racing through deep east Texas Tuesday. Due to the medium and slightly higher risk for severe weather on Tuesday, we have a First Alert Weather Day in effect for all of east Texas for Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the early evening hours.
kjas.com
Charles DeRouen
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Charles DeRouen, age 95, of Jasper, Texas, will be 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Homer Cemetery, Jasper, Texas. Charles died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Dogwood Trails Manor in Woodville, Tyler Co., Texas. A native of Avery Island, Louisiana,...
kjas.com
UPDATED - Area of ENHANCED RISK of severe thunderstorms has been expanded
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana and the NOAA Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma says that this region could experience severe weather on Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will be followed by cooler weather settling into the region, with the coldest day being Saturday with a high in the low 50’s, and the coldest morning being Sunday with a low in the mid 30’s.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 14, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec 14, 2022. Philip Jacob Mallett, 41, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Heather Dawn Picard, 40, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); out-of-state detainer. Charles Joseph...
Identity of Louisiana Man Struck by Train in Beauregard Parish Released
Identity of Louisiana Man Struck by Train in Beauregard Parish Released. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – A body was found on the railroad tracks in Merryville, Louisiana, on December 10. The deceased has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing. On December 12, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office stated...
Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night
JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Beloved Beaumont Police Officer to star on episode of show created by One City Church
BEAUMONT, Texas — A beloved Beaumont Police Officer will feature on an episode of a special show started by a church in Beaumont. The 'Not In My City' show was started by One City Church. Their mission with this show is to fill the void that is often felt at times between community members and area leaders, according to their website.
kjas.com
Fire breaks out at the shop of a local logging contractor
There were some tense moments at Flurry and Son Logging Co. on Farm to Market Road 776 on Wednesday morning when a large truck used to service heavy equipment caught fire. The fire was reportedly discovered by a passing motorists who did not know where he was and told emergency dispatchers that he was somewhere between Jasper and Louisiana prompting them to first dispatch the volunteers of the East End Fire Department to the scene. However, upon gaining additional information, emergency dispatchers then sent firemen from the Jasper Fire Department to the location.
KLTV
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019. Skeletal remains found by a work crew in July are those of Lauren Thompson, according to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton. Updated: 4 hours ago. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports from Longview where police and emergency...
kjas.com
Betty Kathleen Kirchner
Mrs. Betty Kathleen (Christopher) Kirchner, age 78, of San Augustine County, Texas, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Colonial Pines Health Care Center in San Augustine. A longtime resident of the Denning community area of San Augustine County, Mrs. Kirchner was born January 31, 1944, in Houston. She began...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Dec 12th, 2022
Update Vicious Dog – Burkeville On Sunday, December 4th, 2022: The owner of these dogs was cited and instructed to make the necessary arrangements to contain her dogs. During our investigation we identified the dogs that appeared to be the leaders in the pack. We captured the leader of the pack and took him to the Veterinarian for proper disposition. The owner took another dog as per my instructions to the veterinarian on the same day for the appropriate disposition. The owner was instructed that the remaining dogs must be secure inside her fence and not allowed to get out. Deputies have been checking this residence on a daily basis.
City of Beaumont appealing judge's decision after Fire and Rescue employee wins lawsuit at trial level
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont Fire and Rescue employee took legal action against the City of Beaumont, claiming he and his colleagues are not receiving fair treatment from the city. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 4, 2022 newscast about the lawsuit.) Caleb Fenter is an...
Major changes coming to Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD's stadium, facilities following October vandalization
ORANGE, Texas — Major changes are coming to facilities at an area school district after a recent crime and 2017 storm left them damaged and defaced. In October 2022, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District stadium and other facilities were vandalized with spray paint. The vandalization frustrated district...
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of man killed in Merryville train accident
Merryville, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish authorities on Monday released the name of a man struck and killed by a train in Merryville Saturday. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office was contacted at 5:46 a.m. Saturday by a local train company employee who said there was a dead body on the railroad tracks west of Merryville, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
kjas.com
Two people injured when patrol car collides with another vehicle at US 190-96
Two people were injured when a patrol car from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department and a pick-up truck collided on Sunday night at the intersection of US Highways 190 and 96 here in Jasper. Police, firemen and other emergency crews were dispatched to the location shortly after 10:00, when it...
kjas.com
Cops say Sun, Dec 4th drive-by shooting still under investigation
Jasper Police Detective Joshua Hadnot said Thursday that a recent drive-by shooting in the southeast side of town is still under investigation, and officers are asking for anyone with information about the suspect to come forward. Hadnot said it occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 4th on Shady...
