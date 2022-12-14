ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cristoval Victorial

Cheese recall due to listeria found in products

The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
MedicalXpress

Health officials warn against eating raw oysters distributed to 13 states

Health officials are advising people to not eat or serve some oysters that were distributed in 13 states across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said this week it is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and other retailers not to sell, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters that have a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022. The South Korean firm has recalled oyster products from "the same harvest area," according to the FDA.
GEORGIA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Frozen Fruit Sold In New York State Recalled Due To Hepatitis A Threat

A recall has been issued for frozen fruit sold in New York State due to potential contamination with hepatitis A. At this point, it doesn't seem safe to eat anything you didn't personally plant, grow and pick yourself. There have been so many food recalls over the past year, it's hard to keep up. The latest affects frozen raspberries that were shipped to and sold in New York State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS News

Family block "urgent operation" for infant as authorities won't guarantee blood without COVID-19 vaccine

Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand authorities on Tuesday launched a battle for custody of an infant whose parents are blocking life-saving surgery because blood donors may have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The New Zealand health authority took the bid for emergency custody to the High Court in Auckland in a case that has sparked local protest and underscored the potency of vaccine misinformation.
KXLY

~10 Percent of Deaths Among Ever-Employed Linked to COPD in 2020

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — About 10 percent of deaths among ever-employed persons aged 15 years and older were associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2020, according to research published in the Dec. 9 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
BBC

Number of smokers drops as vaping rises, data shows

The number of people smoking in the UK dropped to its lowest level on record last year but more people were using e-cigarettes, new figures have revealed. Data from the Office for National Statistics found around 13.3% of people aged 18 or over smoked cigarettes in 2021, down from 14.0% in 2020.
WebMD

COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments No Longer Effective

Dec. 4, 2022 – The number of medications available to treat COVID-19 continues to get smaller as the coronavirus changes to outsmart treatments. The FDA said last week that bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody drug given through a vein, is no longer authorized because it is not effective against the leading strains of COVID-19.
The Guardian

China to allow home quarantine as Covid restrictions eased nationwide

China’s government has said people with Covid-19 who have mild or no symptoms can quarantine at home, in a significant shift towards living with the virus. The 10-point directive, issued on Wednesday afternoon by China’s national health commission, also instructed officials to stop launching temporary lockdowns, and ended testing and health code requirements for “cross-regional migrants”, suggesting much freer travel across China for the lunar new year period.
thebrag.com

ACT government issues urgent deadly disease warning after music festival

The ACT government has issued an urgent deadly disease warning for attendees of the Spilt Milk Festival in Canberra. The ACT government has issued an urgent deadly disease warning for people who attended the Spilt Milk Festival in Canberra over the November 26th weekend. Latest reports state that at least one person has been hospitalised with symptoms of meningococcal disease.
EverydayHealth.com

Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids

A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
COLUMBUS, OH
EverydayHealth.com

New COVID Subvariants Take Over the U.S.

The coronavirus continues to mutate rapidly. In the latter half of August, the BA.5 subvariant made up more than 85 percent of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. Now, just three months later, BA.5 accounts for just under one-quarter of cases while BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are responsible for nearly half of infections in the country, according to latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
TENNESSEE STATE
Clayton News Daily

Crypto Price Check: FTX Collapse Puts Exchanges Under the Microscope

It is probably impossible to talk about cryptocurrency without mentioning the name Sam Bankman-Fried. The founder of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been confined to a Bahamian prison after U.S. federal officials requested his arrest on Dec. 12. American authorities are trying to piece together the Nov. 11 implosion...
Shine My Crown

Co-Founders Design FDA-Approved Protective Gear for Muslim Women in Healthcare

Two healthcare workers are rewriting history for Muslim women in healthcare after discovering a line of hygienic hijabs to protect them in hospital settings. Yasmin Samatar and Faraoli Adam served on the frontlines during the onset of Covid-19 when they found it difficult to find personal protective equipment (PPE) that would keep them safe from being exposed to the virus.
CBS News

Lidl advent calendars may contain chocolate tainted with salmonella

Lidl US is recalling advent calendars because the cream-filled chocolate inside may contain salmonella, a bacteria that sickens tens of thousands of Americans each year. Salmonella was detected during routine testing of the products, Lidl said. The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, frail or elderly, as well in those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, vomiting and other symptoms.
GEORGIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Japan approves long-range weapons to counter growing threats from rivals

Japan on Friday unveiled a new national security plan that signals the country's biggest military buildup since World War II, doubling defense spending and veering from its pacifist constitution in the face of growing threats from regional rivals. In an early evening televised address in Tokyo, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida...

