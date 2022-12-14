Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brookings, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 13:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Charles Mix, Douglas, Gregory, Jerauld by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 13:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Charles Mix; Douglas; Gregory; Jerauld WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Turner, Union, Yankton by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 13:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Lincoln; Minnehaha; Turner; Union; Yankton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
