Effective: 2022-12-16 13:36:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-16 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brookings; Davison; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO