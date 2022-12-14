Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
CITY OFFICES ANNOUNCE CHRISTMAS CLOSURES
City of Roseburg buildings will close for the Christmas holiday on Friday December 23rd and Monday December 26th. That includes City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings. In addition, the library will be closed for Christmas Eve on Saturday December 24th. The library will resume regular hours on Tuesday December 27th.
KVAL
Springfield Police Department holds active violence incident training
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Cottage Grove Cares: Carry It Forward
“It almost doesn’t matter what you do as long as we all do something.”. December 15 - From coast-to-coast, the homeless crisis in America is growing and the burden on small rural towns with limited resources grows heavier each year. Local government leaders at the city and county level need monetary support from the state and federal levels and operational support from local nonprofit organizations such as Carry It Forward to adequately address the crisis.
klcc.org
Organizers renew call for winter survival gear and provisions
Partners behind a large winter gear donation drive say they’re grateful for the over 3,000 items dropped off so far. But, they say Operation Winter Survival Stockpile still needs more tents, sleeping bags, and blankets. The drive started November 18th, and is organized by Lane County Health and Human...
kezi.com
GuestHouse Inn unsuitable for human habitation, Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
kezi.com
Second fire in same Eugene warehouse sparks concerns
EUGENE, Ore. -- A warehouse fire Tuesday night in Eugene is sparking some suspicion after one business owner said this isn't the first time it's happened. Fire crews responded to Wallis Street just before 5:30 p.m. on December 13, and said one person was taken to the hospital. Police said...
klcc.org
Oakridge's annual holiday parade marred by driver hitting 9-year-old participant
An Oakridge man is facing charges after hitting a child with his car, while trying to drive around a holiday parade. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw 69-year-old Michael Edward Boardrow speed around the annual ‘Parade of Lights’ on Saturday night, disregarding police and fire emergency lights. The child – a 9-year-old handing out candy canes at the event – was struck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
hereisoregon.com
It isn’t Christmas in Corvallis without a visit to this drive-thru light display
Quinn Strickler got an early start Dec. 1, but traffic was backed up even at 4:45 p.m. on Southwest 53rd Street on the way to the Benton County Fairgrounds and its Pastega Christmas Light Display. The Corvallis resident and her daughter Aubrey, 4, were still one of the first cars...
philomathnews.com
Blinky Lights Christmas display brightens Philomath neighborhood
The festive “Blinky Lights” Christmas display is available for viewing in Philomath, organizer Steve King announced. Located at 597 Neabeack Hill Drive, the Christmas evening light and music show begins each evening at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The display will remain in place until New Year’s Day.
kezi.com
New Eugene YMCA in the works
EUGENE, Ore. -- Six months after construction started, walls at the new YMCA location are going up for a facility that Y officials say will better serve the needs of the community. December marks six months since construction of the new YMCA at 24th Street and Hilyard Street started back...
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
kezi.com
Eugene man arrested on warrant after barricading himself inside home
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in custody after Eugene Police said he barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday morning. According to EPD, a call came in just before 9:00 a.m. on December 13 after reports of a man pointing a rifle towards several parked, unoccupied cars in the area of the 2500 block of Kincaid Street.
kqennewsradio.com
TOPP-IT HOPES TO OPEN IN LATE JANUARY
Topp-It hopes to open its new take-out meals shop sometime in late January. Construction appears to be in its final phase at the building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg, across from Roseburg High School. Co-owner Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that he and his...
Lebanon-Express
Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida
Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
KATU.com
Oakridge man hits 9-year-old child passing out candy during a parade with car
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man has been arrested after he hit a child with his car while the child was passing out candy during a parade. Lane County Sheriff's Deputies received a call from the Oakridge Police Department around 7 p.m. on December 10 asking for assistance investigating a driver vs. pedestrian crash.
kezi.com
Arrest made in fatal Albany hit-and-run
ALBANY, Ore. – A person suspected to have killed a woman with their truck and driven away from the scene is in jail after police officers successfully identified their vehicle, according to Albany Police Department. In the early morning of December 10, Albany police responded to a reported crash...
kqennewsradio.com
ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES
Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
klcc.org
Tribal casino revenues fund grants for non-profits; call for applications runs through December
The charitable arm of the Three Rivers Casino has made an open call for non-profits in several Oregon counties to apply for over a million dollars in grant money. The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians established the Three Rivers Foundation 11 years ago. It distributes casino profits to other groups in need.
kezi.com
Two-alarm house fire put out in South Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A raging fire in a garage in the South Eugene hills was put out Tuesday afternoon after Eugene Springfield Fire responded with several engines. The fire was reported to ESF at about 2:45 p.m. on December 13. Fire crews reportedly arrived to the 3100 block of Tanner Park Drive in the area of Bailey Hill Road to find a garage fully involved in flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, which led to the call being upgraded to a two-alarm fire at about 3:15 p.m., fire crews were reportedly able to have it contained after about an hour.
