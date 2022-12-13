Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch
The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date
This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo”
In 2009, Jordan Brand unleashed the Toro Bravo Pack, a set of Air Jordan 5 Retro releases that reflected the relentless nature of the Raging Bull. Of the two sneakers in that package, the all-red suede iteration struck an instant chord, later becoming one of the most sought after Retro drops of the post-retirement era.
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma Receives an Official Release Date
Formally introduced at the “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture” exhibition in Miami this past weekend,. and Off-White™ is now set to drop the Air Terra Forma. Building on the late Virgil Abloh‘s collaborative relationship with Nike/Jordan Brand, the unique silhouette is an original footwear design with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 “Cardinal” is back. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. It is a sneaker that came out back in 1992, and it immediately made an impact. Of course, Michael Jordan won his second title in this shoe. Additionally, he got to wear the silhouette while playing at the 1992 Olympics.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey To Drop In “Arctic Orange” Colorway
The Jordan Two Trey has been having a solid run lately. Over the years, Jumpman has delivered some amazing hybrid sneakers, including the Jordan Two Trey. This is a sneaker that carries aesthetics from a multitude of different models. For instance, we have bits of the Air Jordan 11, Air Jordan 12, Jordan 8, and a few others. Overall, it makes for a very unique look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Coming In 2023: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 3 is coming in a classic Wizards PE. Fans of the Air Jordan 3 have gotten a lot of amazing colorways and retros over the last few years. This is the first Jordan silhouette crafted by Tinker Hatfield, and it remains one of his best. In fact, if you were to ask some sneakerheads, they would say this is the best Jordan ever made.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Stadium Green” Revealed: Photos
The Air Force 1 Low is always getting new colorways. One of the best shoes ever created is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. At this point, everyone knows how great this sneaker actually is. It turned 40 years old in 2022, and it has a place in not just sneaker culture, but pop culture as well. Additionally, it is just very easy to wear.
sneakernews.com
Best Look Yet At Russell Westbrook’s Jordan Why Not .6
While rumors continues to swirl regarding Russell Westbrook’s long-term residency in LA, Jordan Brand has been toiling away behind the scenes on the triple-double King’s next signature silhouette. Having been teased here and there, our best look at the Jordan Why Not .6 has just been revealed in a synonymous “Shattered Backboard” aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'"
Following the drop of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” alongside the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The sequel arriving June 2, 2023, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, will also be accompanied by a special Jordan Brand release. Rumored a few months back, we now...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Low “Year Of The Rabbit” Is Limited To 5,000 Pairs
As NIKE, Inc. prepares to debut its full collection for the Lunar New Year, the North American conglomerate has unofficially shared looks at parts of the “Year of the Rabbit” capsule. The latest?: An Air Jordan 1 Low commemorating the Chinese zodiacal figure. Leaked images of the pair...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low “UNC” Coming Soon
This Air Jordan 11 variation is getting a new colorway. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 11 Low, then you will probably also enjoy the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low. This is a sneaker that takes the AJ11 Low and changes it up a bit. The silhouette itself is quite unique, however, it definitely will not be for everybody.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 Craft SE “Photon Dust”
Despite not celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 has been in the limelight over the last year thanks to a mix of compelling new styles and saturation of other silhouettes in the market. Ahead of 2023, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for Michael Jordan appears in a premium “Photon Dust” look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” Release Date Confirmed
A new Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low model is on the way. Travis Scott remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Currently, fans are waiting for him to release UTOPIA. Unfortunately, there seems to be no release date in sight. However, he is still releasing new shoes, which is good news for sneakerheads.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Air Jordan 1 High Golf "Midnight Navy"
In recent years, the intersection of sneaker culture and golf greens has found its stride. Capitalizing on this, Nike and Jordan Brand have continued to reinvent popular silhouettes and colorways for the sport. One of the most popular models to be featured in a golf-ready variant has been the Air Jordan 1. In both its high-top and low-top presentations, the Air Jordan 1 Golf has gone from taking on collaborations with Eastside Golf to revisiting the popular “Shattered Backboard” look. Now, following a first glance at the pair, the Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Midnight Navy” has been officially revealed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Toro” Drops Next Year: Best Look Yet
The Air Jordan 6 “Toro” is dropping in the summer. One of the best Jordan Brand sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 6. This is a model that Jordan won his very first NBA championship with. Consequently, Jumpman has given it a whole slew of colorways over the years. Fans haven’t minded, as this is a truly amazing offering.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined:” Best Look Yet
This classic Air Jordan 3 is on its way back. Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3 is one of the most beloved Jumpman sneakers of all time. This is a shoe that has stood the test of time, and in 2023, it will be celebrating its 35th anniversary. Consequently, fans can expect some awesome new colorways to hit the market.
