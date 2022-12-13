In recent years, the intersection of sneaker culture and golf greens has found its stride. Capitalizing on this, Nike and Jordan Brand have continued to reinvent popular silhouettes and colorways for the sport. One of the most popular models to be featured in a golf-ready variant has been the Air Jordan 1. In both its high-top and low-top presentations, the Air Jordan 1 Golf has gone from taking on collaborations with Eastside Golf to revisiting the popular “Shattered Backboard” look. Now, following a first glance at the pair, the Air Jordan 1 High Golf “Midnight Navy” has been officially revealed.

10 DAYS AGO