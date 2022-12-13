ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NME

Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps

Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above. The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

Oh you handsome devil: How "Bram Stoker's Dracula" ushered in our thirst for the "sexy killer"

In 1890, Bram Stoker began research on what would become his most famous book, "Dracula." During this research, which spanned years, the Irish author kept extensive journals in which he scribbled down his findings from hours spent poring over ancient texts pulled from the Subscription Library in Whitby, England, and from interviews conducted with members of Whitby Harbor's Royal Coast Guard.
New York Post

Nick Cannon reveals his ‘biggest guilt’ over having 11 kids

Nick Cannon admits he has “guilt” over having nearly a dozen kids. Cannon, 42, currently has 11 children with one on the way — but said he struggles with keeping his work life and time with his kids balanced. “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said during an episode of Paramount+’s “The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.”  “One ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin,” he continued. Cannon has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.  “The Nick Cannon Show”...
Eagle

REVIEW: ‘Spoiler Alert’ is a moving portrait of a love story cut brief by tragedy

“Spoiler Alert” is a beautiful, heart-wrenching romance story about falling in love, finding a second family and living every day like it's your last. Based on Michael Ausiello’s beloved memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies,” the film follows his 13-year relationship with Kit Cowan, a photographer who died of a rare form of neuroendocrine cancer in 2015.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Murdoch Mysteries Season 14 Free Online

Best sites to watch Murdoch Mysteries - Last updated on Dec 08, 2022. Best sites to stream: Hulu ,AcornTV Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Murdoch Mysteries online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Murdoch Mysteries on this page.
TODAY.com

Inside the TikTok community posting their ‘White Lotus’ predictions

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "The White Lotus." Episode Five of "The White Lotus" is when everything changed for Zack Stoller. "The White Lotus" went from being a TV show to an all-out obsession. Stoller, 35, tells TODAY.com he had seen the episode a few days before, and was...

