sixtyandme.com

How the Jewellery We Wear Tells the Story of Our Life

Jewellery, in all its forms tells the story of our life. Whether we choose a necklace or a bracelet, they all tell people more about who we are, and they remind us of places and people, events and special things. Extending that idea, and compensating the fact that as we...
Upworthy

Woman reveals how an Amazon driver gave her life-saving advice about her 'unsafe' home

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 13, 2021. It has since been updated. An Amazon delivery driver has become a social media favorite after a TikToker shared how she gave her potentially life-saving advice while dropping off a package. A couple of months ago, Jessica Huseman — who is known as @_jesshopehuse on TikTok — posted a doorbell video of the Amazon Flex employee walking up to her front stoop with a package. As she nears the house, the driver, Kelsey, first greeted the residents before pointing out a detail that in addition to being an inconvenience for delivery drivers, could also prove dangerous in the case of emergencies.
TEXAS STATE
Women's Health

What are the best exercises to help with mental health – specifically anxiety and depression?

The expert: Alice Liveing, personal trainer, author, Give Me Strength founder and Women's Health Collective panellist. Here’s a sobering stat: roughly 1 in 4 people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year, according to mental health charity Mind. Of those, 5.9 in every 100 people will experience general anxiety disorder, and 3.3 in 100 will experience depression. 7.8 in 100 will experience mixed anxiety and depression.
ABC 4

A female doctor shares how she lost 100 pounds and kept it off

On Good Things Utah this morning – A doctor who lost 100 pounds shares weight loss tips that worked for her. After a lifetime of struggling with her weight, Dr. Emi Hosoda said she used her training in holistic health and functional medicine to design herself a personalized health plan. She said she considered everything from her genetics to her gut microbiome when designing her diet, and she eventually lost 100 pounds and managed to keep it off. Hosoda, a board-certified doctor in her 50s, shared some tips from her weight loss journey in a recent TikTok video.
UTAH STATE
verywellmind.com

What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?

The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
Mic

75 cheap, clever gifts that are 10x more impressive than what you usually give

When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts... but I’d be lying if I didn’t get a deep feeling of satisfaction when someone truly loves the thing I’ve picked out for them. Plus, coming up with clever, impressive gifts for your loved ones doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — so why not get them something they’ll really enjoy?
curetoday.com

I’m Sometimes Grateful for My Chemo Brain and Multiple Jobs During Cancer

I’ve realized that my forgetfulness and business of working multiple jobs through cancer might have actually helped my mental health. “You shouldn’t be working that hard with cancer; please take time for yourself.”. “How can you remember everything?How do you even hold down a job?”. “Why are you...
intheknow.com

Woman shares genius conversation starter for people who dread small talk: ‘There’s always an answer’

TikToker Erin G. (@therincycle) shared easy conversation starters for the holidays, and it’s the gift that keeps on giving — especially for the socially anxious. Conversation starters for every holiday function… because you deserve better than talking about the weather. #conversationstarters #smalltalk #thanksgiving #familytime #friendsgiving. ♬ original...
pethelpful.com

TikToker Shares What Can Be Told About Women Based on Their Cat

TikTok user @anniekshaffer just came out with one of the most creative and hilarious videos we’ve seen in a while. She decided to break down the different traits of woman cat owners based on the breeds they own. Brilliant! Who knew a cat could explain so much about your personality? LOL!
psychologytoday.com

The Narcissist Formula: You Get to Choose How You Lose

It's weird that the hardest thing to get narcissists to do is look at themselves. Narcissists are addicted to some brand of a generic double-bind formula by which you choose the game but they always win. Winning, for narcissists, means never having to doubt themselves. If you don't understand the...

