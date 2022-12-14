Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Nutcracker returns to UM campus to sold-out shows
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula's tradition of the Nutcracker returns to the Montana Theater on the University of Montana Campus tonight. The favorite Christmas show had to be canceled in 2020, then sold out six performances last year. Now performances are sold out again. Professional guest artists Ashley DeGroot and...
NBCMontana
Santa flyover returns to Missoula this Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Santa and his reindeer will fly over the Garden City this Friday starting at 6:30 p.m. The Western Montana Santa Flyover was able to put on the event this year thanks to donations from the community.
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Nation announces Christmas dinner distribution
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Nation and Blackfeet Tribal Business Council will hold their Christmas dinner distribution this Saturday. Organizers decided to move it up due to cold temperatures moving into the area. Dinners include a ham, bag of potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberries and pie. Distribution takes place from...
NBCMontana
Plenty of opportunities to ski this weekend, Lookout Pass celebrates Eagle Peak expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are plenty of opportunities to ski this holiday season. Maverick Mountain, outside Dillon, is now set to open every day through the holiday break, from today through January 1, except Christmas Day. Then in the New Year, Maverick Mountain will switch back to its normal...
NBCMontana
Explosion at Missoula elementary school prompts early dismissal, investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — A small explosion at Lewis and Clark Elementary on Sunday prompted the school to take action with an early dismissal on Monday. Local fire departments, NorthWestern Energy and an environmental consultant were called in to complete an investigation into what caused the explosion. No students were...
NBCMontana
Downtown Missoula building could see facelift
MISSOULA, Mont. — A historic building in downtown Missoula could soon see a renovation. Missoula's Historic Preservation Commission signed off on plans to replace the windows in the Hammond Arcade Building. The building sits at the corner of Higgins Avenue and Front Street. The applicant wants to put in...
NBCMontana
Flathead Electric program awards $36,936 to nonprofits
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Roundup for Safety Board awarded $36,936 in community safety grants to nonprofit organizations this December. Roundup for Safety is a voluntary program for Flathead Electric Cooperative members who allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next dollar, with the money funding community safety projects.
NBCMontana
MCPS continues search for next superintendent
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a meeting on Tuesday night, Missoula County Public Schools is searching for the district’s next superintendent. Consultants gathered community feedback and met with 27 stakeholder groups in Missoula County last month with the goal to find out what qualities people want to see in the next superintendent.
NBCMontana
Missoula winter shelter sees high number of visitors
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula's Johnson Street Emergency Shelter is seeing surging demand as temperatures grow colder. The shelter offers an escape from the cold, a warm meal and a bed to each visitor. The continued support is an important mission to the people who run the operation. "People die...
NBCMontana
NorthWestern Energy: Missoula power outage repaired
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials from NorthWestern Energy say a power outage has been repaired in Missoula. Viewers on the south side of town and at Southgate Mall reported outages, but some spots were restored within a few minutes. At one time, NorthWestern Energy's outage map showed as many as...
NBCMontana
Our Missoula project updates city's growth policy
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Our Missoula project kicked off at the fairgrounds on Tuesday night. The initiative will update the city's growth policy and land use code first developed in 2015. The project's goal is to look at the community's key priorities and focus on emerging needs like housing,...
NBCMontana
Amazon facility under construction in Missoula area
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new Amazon facility under construction west of Missoula is expected to create more than 100 jobs when it opens. The 72,000-square-foot delivery station is located at 9121 Cartage Road. Gov. Greg Gianforte made the announcement Friday. The governor's office released the following information:. Governor Greg...
NBCMontana
Experts host avalanche awareness course for those exploring backcountry
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local avalanche experts in Missoula put on a free awareness course for people headed into the backcountry. The Know Before You Go session at the University of Montana covered how avalanches happen, what they look like and how to avoid them. Experts touched on what gear...
NBCMontana
Missoula Police K-9 Zip to get protective vest
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department announced K-9 officer Zip is getting a bullet and stab-protective vest after a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. on Thursday. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that has provided nearly 5,000 vests to K-9 officers across the...
NBCMontana
UM men's basketball team to play tournament for fight against racism
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana men's basketball team will play in a tournament this weekend presented by Coaches vs. Racism, a nonprofit organization to brings awareness to systemic racism, social justice and reform. The tournament will be held in Houston, TX and UM will take on Prairie...
NBCMontana
Frenchtown officials urge drivers to slow down in winter weather
MISSOULA, Mont. — Frenchtown Rural Fire District is making a plea to motorists after responding to more than a dozen accidents so far in the month of December. Fire officials said they've seen 14 crashes in total, most of which were from speeding in bad weather and from distracted driving.
NBCMontana
2 suspects arrested in Missoula after violent offense report, pursuit
MISSOULA, MT — The Missoula Police Department says two suspects are in custody after a report of a violent crime at the Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street. Spokeswoman Lydia Arnold said officers responded to the report around 11 a.m. and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
NBCMontana
Multi-vehicle crash north of Hamilton cleared
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reopened all lanes on Highway 93 north of Hamilton after a closure due to a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Montana Highway Patrol's website shows an injury crash at mile marker 51 south of Woodside Cutoff Road just before 5 p.m. Black...
NBCMontana
Plans for car recycling facility leave neighboring businesses concerned
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula County Commission wants to gather more information about plans for a new car recycling facility near the airport. The business would be built on vacant land on Whippoorwill Drive, west of Missoula. The applicant said they'd run a clean operation, but in a public...
NBCMontana
Woman faces multiple charges after back-to-back hit-and-run crashes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is facing multiple charges following reports of two back-to-back hit-and-run crashes Saturday evening in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call of a hit-and-run in the 3200 block of Clark Street around 6:48 p.m. According to public information officer Lydia Arnold, the...
Comments / 0