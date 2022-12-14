ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WSET

Tips to save on your utility bill this winter

City of Winston Salem Director of Sustainability Helen Peplowski says it's the most efficient way to keep the heat in the house. “Going around your hose to your various windows and doors and checking to see if there is a clear temperature difference in those areas,” said Peplowski. Peplowski...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Who makes what in Danville

Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Gun free zone postponed until March

The Pittsylvania County School Board decided to postpone implementation of its gun free zone resolution until March — which would have made it unlawful to bring guns to school-owned property, including the ECC auditorium. The ECC auditorium is where the School Board, as well as the Board of Supervisors...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

City ready for bids on MLK Bridge upgrade

The city is putting out bids for some rehab work on one of Danville’s iconic structures. It is looking for engineering firms that want to head up a project to update the Martin Luther King Bridge connecting north Danville with Main Street. The Virginia Department of Transportation has earmarked more than $4.25 million from its State of Good Repair Program to pay for the work.
DANVILLE, VA
630 WMAL

Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Contract terminated for Martinsville City Attorney after two decades

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Martinsville City Attorney Eric Monday has been serving the city for two decades in the position, but now he's leaving to pursue other opportunities. On Tuesday the Martinsville City Council voted to terminate his contract to let Monday look for other employment opportunities. “It’s been...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Martinsville announces Fire Chief’s retirement

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — After serving the City of Martinsville for 25 years, Fire Chief Ted Anderson Jr. has announced his retirement. The City of Martinsville says Chief Anderson will retire on Dec. 31 and effective on Jan. 1 Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Howell will take his place. They say Chief Anderson has been in his current role for seven years but has served the department for 25 years. Chief Anderson has dedicated 37 years of his life to the fire service in Virginia.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

