WSET
Tips to save on your utility bill this winter
City of Winston Salem Director of Sustainability Helen Peplowski says it's the most efficient way to keep the heat in the house. “Going around your hose to your various windows and doors and checking to see if there is a clear temperature difference in those areas,” said Peplowski. Peplowski...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Governor Youngkin hopes to increase AFID grant funding in budget proposal
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - On December 17, 2012, Homestead Creamery became the first recipient of the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund award. The grant allowed the creamery to undergo a $1.1 million expansion and upgrade, and created 20 full-time jobs. “I believe the results of the...
chathamstartribune.com
Who makes what in Danville
Two individuals working for the City of Danville and Danville Public Schools earn more than $200,000 a year. City Manager Ken Larking makes $200,925 and Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston earns $206,862 and they are the two highest taxpayer-funded employees in the city. Within city government, 34 employees earn $100,000 or...
chathamstartribune.com
Gun free zone postponed until March
The Pittsylvania County School Board decided to postpone implementation of its gun free zone resolution until March — which would have made it unlawful to bring guns to school-owned property, including the ECC auditorium. The ECC auditorium is where the School Board, as well as the Board of Supervisors...
chathamstartribune.com
City ready for bids on MLK Bridge upgrade
The city is putting out bids for some rehab work on one of Danville’s iconic structures. It is looking for engineering firms that want to head up a project to update the Martin Luther King Bridge connecting north Danville with Main Street. The Virginia Department of Transportation has earmarked more than $4.25 million from its State of Good Repair Program to pay for the work.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
WSET
Contract terminated for Martinsville City Attorney after two decades
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Martinsville City Attorney Eric Monday has been serving the city for two decades in the position, but now he's leaving to pursue other opportunities. On Tuesday the Martinsville City Council voted to terminate his contract to let Monday look for other employment opportunities. “It’s been...
WSET
E.C. Glass Principal search begins; how you can help weigh in
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After E.C. Glass's principal announced her decision to retire, Lynchburg City Schools says the search for a new principal has begun. LCS says it recognizes the critical role that school principals play in the community and believe it is important to engage with the community as it looks for its next leader.
WSET
City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and LYH Regional team up for exciting new project
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg, Campbell County, and the Lynchburg Regional Airport are teaming up for an exciting new industrial and aeronautical project. They're calling it the Aiport Commerce Park. A project that has been in discussion for nearly two decades just received a grant...
WSET
Martinsville man charged with soliciting a minor, part of NOVA-DC roundup
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Martinsville man was arrested in a multi-state roundup by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. The task force announced the arrests of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West...
WSLS
Tyson Foods to donate more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken to Danville residents
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Community College is teaming up with Tyson Foods to help those in need this holiday season. On Saturday, Dec. 17, volunteers from the Tyson Foods Danville facility, Danville Community College and Danville City Council will be distributing more than 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken. The...
WSET
Lynchburg Fire Stations participate in holiday decorations contest; how to cast your vote
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department is getting into the holiday spirit, and they want you to join in on the fun. Some of the fire stations are participating in a holiday decorating contest, and you can vote for your favorite display. Fire stations 4, 6, 7...
WSET
New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
WSET
Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
WSET
11 sworn in as new LPD officers; Chief hoping to alleviate staffing concerns
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday, members of the Lynchburg community took an oath of office. The Lynchburg Police Department said 11 men and women were sworn in as the newest officers to serve the City of Lynchburg. The ceremony took place in the City Council's chambers, and the...
WDBJ7.com
New Danville sports bar offers indoor, virtual golf suites
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local and his business partner have turned the historic tobacco warehouse at 680 Lynn Street into a place full of entertainment. Richard Barrick calls River District Golf & Social an indoor Top Golf with a bar, food, and live sports on TV. “We’re more...
WSET
Actor-developer power couple transforming historic hotel in South Boston
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — An actor from the OWN's hit series Greenleaf and his wife are giving a facelift to a historic hotel on the Southside. Julian Brittano and Karie Brittano, Co-CEOs of the Rook Hotels, are turning the John Randolph Hotel in South Boston into a boutique hotel.
WDBJ7.com
Carilion Clinic receives grant to expand medical services in nursing homes and long term care facilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic received part of a nearly $10 million grant that will help expand care for senior citizens in nursing homes and long term care facilities. The Virginia Department of Health awarded Carilion $800,000. That money will go toward staffing infection prevention specialists in nursing homes.
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
Martinsville announces Fire Chief’s retirement
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — After serving the City of Martinsville for 25 years, Fire Chief Ted Anderson Jr. has announced his retirement. The City of Martinsville says Chief Anderson will retire on Dec. 31 and effective on Jan. 1 Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Howell will take his place. They say Chief Anderson has been in his current role for seven years but has served the department for 25 years. Chief Anderson has dedicated 37 years of his life to the fire service in Virginia.
