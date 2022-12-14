Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Chamber President Addresses DUI Charge
DULUTH, Minn. – The president of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce pleaded not guilty this week to two gross misdemeanor charges connected to an alleged drunken-driving incident. According to a criminal complaint, in September Matthew Baumgartner, 39, was found in his car intoxicated. The complaint says police were...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson Launches Re-Election Campaign
DULUTH, Minn. — Mayor Emily Larson launched her campaign for re-election Tuesday morning with the slogan “Building A Better Duluth.”. She made the announcement on the Lake Walk in Canal Park. Larson talked about her time as mayor for the past seven years, and the affects the pandemic...
WDIO-TV
Snow Emergency declared in Virginia
The City of Virginia declares a snow emergency to be in effect at 10:00 a.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. City officials say this declaration was made due to amount of snow that has fallen and forecast for additional accumulation. According to a release from the City...
FOX 21 Online
Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer
DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
FOX 21 Online
Superior to See Lower Property Taxes
SUPERIOR, Wisc. – There will be good news for residents of Superior when they open their property tax bills later this month as they will see a three percent reduction . Your property taxes actually consist of taxes from four units of government, City, County, Schools and Technical Colleges.
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
mprnews.org
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
FOX 21 Online
Power Companies Prepared for Blizzard
DULUTH, Minn. – SUPERIOR, Wisc. – For the past week we’ve known that this storm is coming. The storm is bringing a lot of snow and wind and these are two things that power companies regularly prepare for. Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power are no different, they have plans in place to deal with this type of storm. “When we see storms like this headed our way it is all hands on deck mentality,” says Amy Rutledge, Director Corporate Communications for Minnesota Power.
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
FOX 21 Online
AMI Community COVID Vaccine Clinic in Superior Closing Friday
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The AMI COVID Vaccine Clinic in Superior will be closing this Friday. The mobile clinic was established in 2021 to take on some of the demand local clinics and pharmacies faced. The clinic located within the Government Center in Superior is free and serves people six...
northernnewsnow.com
UPDATE: Snow, ice challenge Northland power restoration crews
2 P.M. UPDATE -- Power outages continue to grow across the Northland as wet, heavy snow blankets the region. As of about 2 p.m. Wednesday, more than 5,000 Minnesota Power customers were in the dark, largely south of Duluth. Meanwhile, Lake Country Power is reporting about 1,700 members without power...
Superior Mayor Jim Paine Issues Statement About Winter Storm
In true Twin Ports fashion, there is a monster storm headed our way. The Northland is looking at up to thirty inches of snow in some parts and as of Tuesday afternoon (December 13), the National Weather Service of Duluth has issued a blizzard warning for our area. Not only...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth, Superior prepare for heavy snowfall in days ahead
DULUTH, MN -- City leaders in the Twin Ports are bracing for heavy snowfall in the week ahead. While plow drivers in Duluth plan to tackle their routes in their typical priority order this week, the city’s relatively new “snow emergency” policy is a tool they’re prepared to use once again this winter.
Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20
A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
FOX 21 Online
Is the Traditional “Snow Day” a Thing of the Past?
NORTHLAND — When it comes to winter storms, snow days are as old as schools themselves. However, with easy-access to e-learning, are traditional snow days a thing of the past?. The recent storm has turned the roads into a slip and slide, leading many northland schools — like Duluth...
FOX 21 Online
National Weather Service In Duluth Talks About Unique Snowstorm
DULUTH, Minn. — The National Weather Service in Duluth shared insight on Thursday about the unique snowstorm system that has hit the Northland over two days this week. One meteorologist says Duluth has seen nearly two feet of snow up on the hill, making it the eighth largest amount of snowfall collected over two days in the city.
FOX 21 Online
Winter Weather Closings & Delays
With the major winter storm coming Tuesday night, going through Thursday in the Twin Ports. There are events that are canceled or postponed, and businesses that may be closed. Below is the list which will be updated continuously. All City of Duluth board and commission meetings December 14 are canceled...
Falling Sheet Of Ice Destroys Windshield On Bong Bridge In Duluth
Talk about a scary situation! This mid-week storm has brought a lot of ice, and heavy, wet snow to the Northland. No travel advisories have been in place, schools and businesses have closed, and lots of people have been working remotely. Jeremy Carlson had a veterinarian appointment for his dog...
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army of Superior’s Christmas Food Box Distribution Moved To Monday
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Salvation Army in Superior wants to get the word out that it’s closed on Friday due to the weather, which means that the Christmas food box distribution will now be happening on Monday. They say it’s a popular event. The event will run...
