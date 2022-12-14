Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Chamber President Addresses DUI Charge
DULUTH, Minn. – The president of the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce pleaded not guilty this week to two gross misdemeanor charges connected to an alleged drunken-driving incident. According to a criminal complaint, in September Matthew Baumgartner, 39, was found in his car intoxicated. The complaint says police were...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Chisholm, Moose Lake, Virginia
Chisholm, MN- The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota is looking for volunteers to start the new year. Packing for their Buddy Backpacks program will resume in January and they need the community’s help. All packing will take place at the United Way offices in Chisholm. Buddy Backpacks proved students across the Iron Range at risk of going hungry, by providing a backpack full of nutritious and nonperishable food to take home over the weekend.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Minnesota, Hibbing, Wisconsin
Minnesota- The Energy Assistance Program has raised the maximum amount available to those in need. The program allows Minnesotans to receive pay for emergency fuel deliveries in the winter. The crisis benefit amount has raised from $600 to $1,500 providing homeowners and renters relief from the anxieties of an empty fuel tank. Funding for the benefits comes from federal aid. Minnesota’s budget is $ 129 million for the season.
FOX 21 Online
Whistleblower Lawsuit Considered By Fired Duluth Chamber Staffer
DULUTH, Minn. – A Twin Cities law firm says a whistleblower lawsuit is being prepared against the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. This comes after a longtime staff member, Martha Bremer, was fired last month, according to David Schlesinger, an attorney representing Bremer. Bremer was with the Duluth Chamber...
boreal.org
Thousands remain without power across Minnesota in wake of winter storm
Tens of thousands of Minnesota homes and businesses remained without power Friday, in the wake of a winter storm that dropped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the state. That slow-moving storm continued to affect the region Friday, with ongoing light snow across Minnesota — and blizzard conditions across the Dakotas.
mprnews.org
29 inches of snow and counting on North Shore as winter storm continues
Heavy snow continued to fall across much of Minnesota on Thursday, with ongoing blizzard conditions near Lake Superior and snow totals of more than 2 feet in some communities. The National Weather Service received a report of 29 inches of snow — with snow still falling — at Finland in Lake County as of just after 8 a.m.
FOX 21 Online
Solidarity Rally and Informational Picket for Rail Labor
DULUTH, Minn. – Rail workers in Duluth held an informational picket Tuesday for rail labor. Conductors, engineers, and yard masters from various class-one railroads in town say they aren’t 100 percent pleased with the contract recently imposed by congress. Rather than the seven paid sick days rail workers...
FOX 21 Online
Common Snow Blower Issue
DULUTH, Minn. – If you’ve been outside at all today, you’ve heard the roar of snow blowers. They have been out in force throughout the northland as the snow has been piling up. For some people their snow blower wouldn’t start. When that happens Scott Cyr, the owner of Denny’s Lawn and Garden, gets quite busy with phone calls and people stopping in at his store.
northernnewsnow.com
After two days of snowfall, Duluth residents start digging out
DULUTH, MN. - Parts of the Twin Ports saw more than 20 inches of snow from Wednesday through Thursday, but the precipitation looked different across the city. Residents near the lake woke up to a slushy, wet combination of snow and water. “Normally we get this wet, heavy stuff in...
Blizzard conditions arrive in Duluth on Wednesday
Residents in Duluth and the Twin Ports are experiencing blizzard conditions on Wednesday as a slow and powerful storm makes its way across the region. More snow is expected to fall Thursday into Friday.
December 2022 Blizzard Enters History Books As Top-10 Two-Day Snowfall Event In Duluth
We've received a lot of snow, which isn't a surprise to anyone in the Northland. While it isn't done yet, snowfall totals have ranged between 20 to near 30 inches in places between Duluth and Grand Portage in the heaviest-hit areas along the Lake Superior North Shore. As of 9...
Huge 3-day snow totals from around Minnesota
It was a monster storm in Duluth and the North Shore, while pretty much everywhere in the northern half of Minnesota was walloped with double-digit snow totals over the past three days. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Duluth had measured 24.2 inches of fresh snow since Tuesday....
northernnewsnow.com
Minnesota Power: Some people may be in the dark for days
DULUTH, MN. -- The snowstorm may be over, but Minnesota Power said its impacts could be felt for the next few days. “The snow we have seen come this year. It’s very intense, it’s wet, it’s heavy, and it’s coming in waves so that has presented the biggest challenge for us in that we get through, we get things restored, and we are back to that same place again,” MN Power’s director of great operations, Josh Goutermont , said.
FOX 21 Online
Is the Traditional “Snow Day” a Thing of the Past?
NORTHLAND — When it comes to winter storms, snow days are as old as schools themselves. However, with easy-access to e-learning, are traditional snow days a thing of the past?. The recent storm has turned the roads into a slip and slide, leading many northland schools — like Duluth...
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live In Duluth
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Hammond Avenue Reconstruction Project In Superior Hits A Roadblock
The announcement that the City of Superior was going to reconstruct Hammond Avenue brought rave reviews from daily drivers this past summer. The two-part project was expected to be completed during the summers of 2023 and 2024. Those plans, though are now on hold - at least for the time...
WDIO-TV
ABC’s Trevor Ault reports from Duluth
ABC’s Trevor Ault was in Duluth Wednesday after the storm changed some coverage plans. Alongside Lake Superior, he tell us, “While this is certainly not the first blizzard that we’ve covered, you never get used to these condition.”. The winter storm isn’t just impacting the Northland, it’s...
fox9.com
Several counties reporting power outages in central and northeastern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - As a winter weather mix continues to pour down throughout most the state, forcing numerous cities to declare snow emergencies Thursday, several counties in central and northeastern Minnesota have reportedly lost power for thousands of customers. East Central Energy is a member-owned electric cooperative that currently provides...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth plans to close skywalk system due to snow
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - City of Duluth leaders plan to close the skywalk system at 7 p.m. Wednesday due to the snow. The 3 1/2 mile skywalk allows pedestrians to keep warm while travelling throughout downtown Duluth. This system crosses I-35 to bring walkers to the DECC and...
Falling Sheet Of Ice Destroys Windshield On Bong Bridge In Duluth
Talk about a scary situation! This mid-week storm has brought a lot of ice, and heavy, wet snow to the Northland. No travel advisories have been in place, schools and businesses have closed, and lots of people have been working remotely. Jeremy Carlson had a veterinarian appointment for his dog...
