FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
