Akron, OH

Cleveland.com

Elyria police find 2 teen males in street with gunshot wounds

ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after two teen males were found lying in a street with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The two males, ages 18 and 19, both were taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center. The teens remained in the hospital Thursday, police say.
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Armed drunk driver denies having ‘shaky eye syndrome;’ wanted woman with bad exhaust system arrested: Berea police blotter

BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Mulberry Street. A Cleveland man, 36, was arrested for drunk driving at about 6 p.m. Dec. 5 on Mulberry. Police pulled over the man’s Chevrolet Cobalt because the registration sticker had expired in October. The man opened his car door, raised his hands and said, “Hi sir, I’m not armed, just so you know.”
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police arrest robbery suspects who held victim at gun point (video)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have arrested three people in a robbery attempt that left multiple people injured. According to police, on December 8th men with ski masks broke into a home on Ardella Avenue, and pistol-whipped a man inside the home. When police arrived to the scene, a 20-year-old woman was being held at gunpoint by the suspects, who would point guns at officers as well.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s St.Clair-Superior neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute Monday in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, according to police. Edwin Cook, 34, of Cleveland was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 74th Street, south of Korman Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Cook in the dining room of the home with a gunshot wound to his head.
CLEVELAND, OH
YAHOO!

Canton man accused of calling 911 more than 230 times in an hour

CANTON – A Canton man is accused of using his cellphone to call 911 more than 230 times within an hour when no emergency existed, police say. The 20-year-old man was charged Thursday with disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony, and a misdemeanor charge of misuse of 911, according to Stark County court records.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Female thief makes off with $2,000 worth of stolen Macy’s clothing: University Heights police blotter

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Warrensville Center Road. At 1:05 p.m. Dec. 7, police were called to Macy’s, 2201 Warrensville Center Road, on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect, a short female wearing a black coat and black mask, left in a Chevrolet Tahoe before offices arrived. The woman stole clothing valued at $2,091.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month. According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd. The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police. After the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Family of Youngstown homicide victim to raise reward for info leading to conviction of suspects

The family of a Youngstown homicide victim will be raising the reward for information leading to the conviction of those who shot and killed the victim in October. The family of 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III will be holding a meeting with the Youngstown Police Department on the morning of Thursday, December 15, during which they will reveal the new reward amount. Currently, the reward is $5,000.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
