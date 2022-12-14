Read full article on original website
Elyria police find 2 teen males in street with gunshot wounds
ELYRIA, Ohio — Police are investigating after two teen males were found lying in a street with gunshot wounds. Officers were called to the intersection of Infirmary Road and 16th Street at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. The two males, ages 18 and 19, both were taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Center. The teens remained in the hospital Thursday, police say.
2 teens injured in Euclid drive-by shooting: Police
Euclid police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon.
Armed drunk driver denies having ‘shaky eye syndrome;’ wanted woman with bad exhaust system arrested: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Operating a vehicle under the influence: Mulberry Street. A Cleveland man, 36, was arrested for drunk driving at about 6 p.m. Dec. 5 on Mulberry. Police pulled over the man’s Chevrolet Cobalt because the registration sticker had expired in October. The man opened his car door, raised his hands and said, “Hi sir, I’m not armed, just so you know.”
Berea man faces criminal charges for leaving chicken bones in neighbor’s front yard
BEREA, Ohio – A Race Street woman called police at about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6 and said she had found chicken bones in her front yard. The woman had made the same complaint Nov. 16. At the time, she told police that chicken bones had been scattered on her and her neighbor’s properties several times over the previous six to seven months.
cleveland19.com
Suspect kicks in door, steals items from Cleveland garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of kicking in a door and stealing items from a garage is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the theft happened in the 7300 block of Catlin Court at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. The...
cleveland19.com
Akron police arrest robbery suspects who held victim at gun point (video)
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police have arrested three people in a robbery attempt that left multiple people injured. According to police, on December 8th men with ski masks broke into a home on Ardella Avenue, and pistol-whipped a man inside the home. When police arrived to the scene, a 20-year-old woman was being held at gunpoint by the suspects, who would point guns at officers as well.
Canton police search for man accused of stabbing brother
Canton police are searching for a man who they say stabbed his brother Wednesday.
YPD: Elderly woman wrestled with woman who broke into her South Side home
Nicole Corbett, 44, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a charge of aggravated burglary as well as an unrelated charge of theft. She is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.
Woman fatally shoots daughter’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s St.Clair-Superior neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A woman killed her daughter’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute Monday in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, according to police. Edwin Cook, 34, of Cleveland was fatally shot about 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 74th Street, south of Korman Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Officers found Cook in the dining room of the home with a gunshot wound to his head.
YAHOO!
Canton man accused of calling 911 more than 230 times in an hour
CANTON – A Canton man is accused of using his cellphone to call 911 more than 230 times within an hour when no emergency existed, police say. The 20-year-old man was charged Thursday with disrupting public service, a fourth-degree felony, and a misdemeanor charge of misuse of 911, according to Stark County court records.
cleveland19.com
Man in critical condition after being stabbed by his brother, Canton police say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are looking for the man who is accused of stabbing his brother and then dropping him off at a hospital. According to Canton police, Derek Edwards, 46, attacked Erek Bichsel, 42, Wednesday evening. Edwards then allegedly drove Edwards to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital...
Man charged after 2 teens shot in parked car
A 19-year-old from Cleveland faces several charges after two teen girls were shot while sitting in a parked car in Shaker Heights.
cleveland19.com
Family of Cleveland grandmother believed to be gunned down over drug money still pleading for justice 20 years later
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been 20 years since a Cleveland community activist, mother, and grandmother was shot to death in her driveway. All these years later Frances Jones’ case is still cold. “No day has gone past where I don’t think about my mother,” said Patricia Taylor,...
Woman being jailed for theft suspects another prisoner of stealing her earrings: Solon Police Blotter
At 12:10 p.m. Dec. 5, as a Twinsburg woman, 45, was being booked into the Solon jail for theft, she reported that she was the victim of theft. The woman said she was turning over her property to a corrections officer and took off her earrings, placing them on a counter.
Female thief makes off with $2,000 worth of stolen Macy’s clothing: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Warrensville Center Road. At 1:05 p.m. Dec. 7, police were called to Macy’s, 2201 Warrensville Center Road, on a report of a theft in progress. The suspect, a short female wearing a black coat and black mask, left in a Chevrolet Tahoe before offices arrived. The woman stole clothing valued at $2,091.
cleveland19.com
Teens rob Family Dollar, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said two teenagers robbed a Family Dollar on the city’s East side earlier this month. According to Cleveland police, the teenagers walked to the store at 12915 Buckeye Rd. The teenager in the shiny coat was armed with a gun, said police. After the...
Family of murdered man increases reward in case to 25K
"We are not going to stop until we find out what happened to my baby," said Dinez Baker, the aunt of Aaron Rogers.
Shoplifter motors her way out of store: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A Drug Mart manager reported Dec. 9 that a woman may have stolen merchandise earlier in the day. Surveillance video showed the woman riding a motorized cart and not paying for items she had placed into the cart’s basket. Charges are pending an identification of the woman. Impaired driving:...
See the damage: Teen arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car into house
A 17-year-old has been arrested after stealing a car, leading police on a chase and crashing into the basement of a Cleveland home Tuesday morning.
WFMJ.com
Family of Youngstown homicide victim to raise reward for info leading to conviction of suspects
The family of a Youngstown homicide victim will be raising the reward for information leading to the conviction of those who shot and killed the victim in October. The family of 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III will be holding a meeting with the Youngstown Police Department on the morning of Thursday, December 15, during which they will reveal the new reward amount. Currently, the reward is $5,000.
