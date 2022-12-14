Read full article on original website
Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games
There are few greater players in Miami Heat franchise history than LeBron James. On Thursday night, Tyler Herro joined King James in the Heat history books with yet another mind-blowing performance in a 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Herro dropped a career-high 41 points against the Rockets on 13-of-20 shooting. He also went 10-of-15 […] The post Heat star Tyler Herro joins LeBron James in history books after dropping 76 points in back-to-back games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 4, Fanboy Over Klay Thompson in Adorable Video
The 4-time NBA champion shares Canon and his daughters — Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7 — with his wife Ayesha Curry Basketball player Klay Thompson has a new fan in Stephen Curry's son Canon. In an adorable video shared by the NBA account on Instagram, the 4-year-old can be seen expressing his admiration for his dad's fellow Golden State Warriors teammate after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. While holding Curry's hand as the group appeared to head into the...
Zion Williamson continued his downright disrespectful dunk streak on Walker Kessler
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson continued to demolish the NBA’s rims on Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz. With Williamson finally living up to his astronomical potential this season, the budding superstar posted up another monstrous dunk on an opponent that probably won’t appreciate getting pantsed like that on live television.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Lakers: Why The MVP Award Wasn't Named After Its Most Frequent Recipient, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Chicago Bulls immortal Michael Jordan got the nod instead.
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen went on a date and got heckled by an overly enthusiastic fan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies
Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch
The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
calmatters.network
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry moves across Atherton to $30M home
On the heels of news that Warriors star Stephen Curry sold his Atherton home in 2021 for $31.15 million, the website Dirt is reporting that he and wife Ayesha Curry bought a $30 million home near the Lloyden Park neighborhood in 2020. The Currys bought the new seven-bedroom, nine-bath home,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “UNC” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
Sports World Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach
Brittney Griner officially returned home last week, when the United States made the trade with Russia, sending Viktor Bout back overseas, getting the WNBA star in return. While many are happy to see Griner back, there's an ongoing conversation about those surrounding her. Earlier this year, Griner's college coach, Kim...
Legendary Women's Basketball Coach Died Thursday Morning
Legendary basketball coach Billie Moore passed away on Thursday morning, surrounded by friends and family. The UCLA women's basketball team broke the news with an official release. "It is with immense sadness that we report the death of Billie Moore, a legendary basketball coach that graced Westwood with her presence....
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
TMZ.com
Clippers Superfan Clipper Darrell Knocked Out In Altercation At Game, Video Shows
Clipper Darrell -- the most famous L.A. Clippers fan -- was knocked out during an altercation at a game on Monday ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. In the footage, you can see Darrell -- real name Darrell Bailey -- in his famous half-red, half-blue suit ... standing with a Crypto.com Arena security guard following the Clippers' game against the Boston Celtics.
Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status
Will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl? That’s perhaps the biggest Alabama football storyline with the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State slated for New Year’s Eve. Young and Anderson, the Tide’s two best players, have been garnering a considerable amount of NFL Draft hype ever since last year. While both Alabama […] The post Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be On The Verge Of Flipping His Commitment
With the departure of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA has a need at quarterback, and Oregon commit Dante Moore could be a good fit. Moore is a five-star quarterback from Detroit. He is the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore made an official ...
BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Star Stephen Curry To Miss Time With Shoulder Injury
Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard Stephen Curry is expected to miss a few weeks with a left shoulder injury.
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
