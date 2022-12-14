ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Pendleton, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pendleton.

The Lewiston High School basketball team will have a game with Pendleton High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Lewiston High School
Pendleton High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Lewiston High School basketball team will have a game with Pendleton High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.

Lewiston High School
Pendleton High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Delays for regional schools on December 15

Benton Franklin Head Start: Sunset Ridge full day classes on Two-hour delay. Martin Luther King Center no a.m. classes. Kingspoint Christian School: Two-hour delay. North Franklin School District: Two-hour delay. Pasco School District: Two-hour delay. No a.m. preschool. No a.m. Tri-Tech. No zero-hour classes.
PASCO, WA
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: The Lodge at Hot Lake Springs

Natural hot springs have long been a source of rejuvenation, renewal and detoxification of the body. Its benefits are numerous. Oregon has more than its fair share of natural hot springs. Native Americans in the La Grande area of northeastern Oregon were the first to utilize these natural hot springs medicinal powers.
LA GRANDE, OR
107.3 KFFM

The 5 Highest Rated Restaurants in the ‘Ugliest’ City in Oregon

Land of the free, home of the 'ugliest city' in Oregon. But the food sure is AWESOME!. Yelp has been known to be a handy tool when visiting a city and searching for the best places to eat and area attractions. What are the best restaurants in Oregon’s ‘Ugliest City’, Hermiston? We want to know why Hermiston has been named the ‘Ugliest City’ in Oregon and because we are foodies, we also wanted to find out what eateries the locals say are the best in town.
HERMISTON, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store

It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Restaurant returns to its river roots after fire

Nine months after a fire forced Foodies from its downtown Kennewick space, the restaurant has been reborn in a new riverfront location where it can seat twice as many people. “It wasn’t a sad thing,” said owner Joanna Wilson of the closure of the former Foodies on West Kennewick Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
hotelnewsresource.com

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Kennewick Tri-Cities Opens in Kennewick, Washington

The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Kennewick Tri-Cities has opened its doors in Kennewick, Washington. Located at 602 N. Young Street in Kennewick, Washington, the hotel features 61 guest rooms, complete with 50-inch flat-screen televisions, microwaves and mini fridges. The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Kennewick Tri-Cities also offers an indoor pool, fitness center, guest laundry, business center with complimentary printing and faxing, complimentary breakfast and free wireless internet – providing guests with the superior comfort and utmost value they want out of their stay.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Reaches Out to the Oregon Governor’s Office Regarding Measure 110

LA GRANDE – Measure 110 caused significant change in the way the Oregon legal and healthcare systems view and respond to drug related incidents, especially overdoses. For the leadership of some communities, these changes have caused a degree of frustration. The city of La Grande decided to address the Oregon legislature directly with these frustrations.
LA GRANDE, OR
KEPR

Freezing fog causes crashes, school delays

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More crashes flooded the roads early Monday morning due to drivers going too fast in the freezing fog. State troopers responded to a semi truck and trailer rollover accident on SR 397 just south of the I-182 and Highway 12 interchange. The freezing fog and ice...
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Another Solar Power Station Could Be Coming to Umatilla County

Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Umatilla County could get a new solar power generating site on exclusive farm use land near Hermiston and Stanfield. EE West End Solar, LLC.,...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Richland’s new armory throws open doors to National Guard unit

The Washington Army National Guard welcomed a 150-member company of soldiers to its $14.2 million Richland Readiness Center on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7. It took 10 years to conceive, fund and build Richland’s first armory and the first new National Guard facility in Benton County since the Prosser Armory was built in 1947.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
KENNEWICK, WA
wallawallawa.gov

City of Walla Walla annexation application period begins Jan. 2, 2023

The City of Walla Walla’s Development Services Department would like to remind residents of the annexation process. The annexation application period is Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, as adopted by City Council in Ordinance 2021-46. The annexation application fee is $1,600. Applications are available on the City of Walla Walla Development Services Department’s website.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy