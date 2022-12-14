ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wcyb.com

Decision made for next Director of Sullivan County Schools

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A decision is made for the next director of Sullivan County Schools. Charles "Chuck" Carter was selected by a five to two vote over Josh Davis, who is the current principal at West Ridge High School. That vote was made Monday during a Sullivan...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

$100K grant approved to perform environmental study on land in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A $100,000 grant has been approved to perform an environmental study on land near Tusculum University in Greene County. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Monday that 10 new Site Development Grants in the Tennessee, totaling about $3.1 million have been approved.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

YMCA in Bristol offers survival swim classes to help save lives

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — As you check off your Christmas list, a local organization is offering gift cards that could help save a life!. The YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association) in Bristol offers survival swim classes, and they have gift cards available for the holidays!. The goal of...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Flu spread plateaus, Tri-Cities still ranked in top 10

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Though our region's intense flu spread has been getting attention for just a few weeks, local health experts say it's been happening for months. It’s far stronger and earlier than normal. "We actually started seeing cases of flu increase in October,” Ballad Health’s Jamie...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Blended Pedaler celebrates grand opening of new Abingdon location

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A local business has moved into a new location to help better meet its demand. Blended Pedaler celebrated its grand its grand opening at it's new location in Abingdon Monday morning. The new location is at 252 West Main Street, sharing a space with the...
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Man charged following assault in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after an assault that took place in Johnson City early Sunday, according to officials. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Green Valley Dr. after an argument inside a home. Police say Johnny R....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Gate City Police investigating Monday night shooting

GATE CITY, Va. — Officials say one person was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday night in the town of Gate City. According to Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller, the department alongside the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call along the 900 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 8:30 Monday night. Once on scene Miller said officers discovered one person had been shot, they were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown as of right now.
GATE CITY, VA

