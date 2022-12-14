Read full article on original website
Decision made for next Director of Sullivan County Schools
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A decision is made for the next director of Sullivan County Schools. Charles "Chuck" Carter was selected by a five to two vote over Josh Davis, who is the current principal at West Ridge High School. That vote was made Monday during a Sullivan...
$100K grant approved to perform environmental study on land in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A $100,000 grant has been approved to perform an environmental study on land near Tusculum University in Greene County. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced Monday that 10 new Site Development Grants in the Tennessee, totaling about $3.1 million have been approved.
YMCA in Bristol offers survival swim classes to help save lives
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — As you check off your Christmas list, a local organization is offering gift cards that could help save a life!. The YMCA (Young Men’s Christian Association) in Bristol offers survival swim classes, and they have gift cards available for the holidays!. The goal of...
Flu spread plateaus, Tri-Cities still ranked in top 10
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Though our region's intense flu spread has been getting attention for just a few weeks, local health experts say it's been happening for months. It’s far stronger and earlier than normal. "We actually started seeing cases of flu increase in October,” Ballad Health’s Jamie...
Blended Pedaler celebrates grand opening of new Abingdon location
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A local business has moved into a new location to help better meet its demand. Blended Pedaler celebrated its grand its grand opening at it's new location in Abingdon Monday morning. The new location is at 252 West Main Street, sharing a space with the...
Man charged following assault in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after an assault that took place in Johnson City early Sunday, according to officials. The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on Green Valley Dr. after an argument inside a home. Police say Johnny R....
3 people in custody following pursuit in SW VA; shots were fired from vehicle, police say
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three people are in custody after an early Monday morning home invasion where officers say the victim was held at gunpoint and tied up. According to Russell County Sheriff Steve Dye, his office got a call around 1 a.m. to a home in the Swords Creek community. The victim told police the suspects entered the home at gunpoint, tied him up, and stole several items.
Gate City Police investigating Monday night shooting
GATE CITY, Va. — Officials say one person was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting Monday night in the town of Gate City. According to Gate City Police Chief Justin Miller, the department alongside the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call along the 900 block of West Jackson Street at approximately 8:30 Monday night. Once on scene Miller said officers discovered one person had been shot, they were taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown as of right now.
Police: Man faces charges after attacking hotel employee and officer in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WCYB) — A man is in jail tonight after Johnson City police say he attacked a hotel employee and the officer who responded, officials say. Timothy Libbey of Athens, Tennessee is facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder, three counts of simple assault against an officer and resisting arrest.
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office make children smile with Toys from Cops event
SULLIVAN Co. (WCYB) — Sullivan County Sheriff's Office officials are making Christmas a little brighter this holiday season with their Toys From Cops event Saturday. It's a drive through event where Sullivan County children from all ages receive gifts from local law enforcement. Organizers say the event brings in...
Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle involved in crash near Castlewood
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities responded to a crash involving a Russell County Sheriff's Office vehicle Monday. The crash was on U.S. Route 58 near Castlewood. There was significant damage to the rear of the police SUV. A second vehicle appeared to be involved in the wreck. We...
King women's basketball comes from behind against Mount Olive, men fall short
Four different King players scored in double figures: Michael Mays, Brandon Lamberth, Kenny Turner, and Jaylen Bernard. Michael Brown had a game high 32 points for Mount Olive. King's next game isn't until after the new year on Jan. 4 against Erskine. Women: King 81, Mount Olive 76. Tori Smiley...
