Nashville, TN

Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
NASHVILLE, TN
Where Are the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina?

Unpretentious B's BBQ is a counter-serve joint with classic southern sides. Smoked chicken and pork are served alongside various classic barbecue side dishes. The atmosphere is casual, but the food is anything but. B's BBQ is a great place to go for a quick lunch or dinner when you're in the area. This Greenville BBQ joint has been around since 1978. With a long line of regulars and no hours, it's no wonder this restaurant is packed daily. The parking lot sometimes overflows onto the sides of the highway. There's also a high chance that B's will run out of food, so it's essential to get there early.
SHELBY, NC
TN Lottery announces winning ticket sold in West TN

DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Tennessee Lottery announces a big winner in West TN. According to information from the Tennessee Lottery, one lucky winning ticket was purchased in Dyersburg and won $50,000. The lucky lotto player won the prize by playing Double Play, matching four or five balls, as well as...
DYERSBURG, TN
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods

Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Interested in traveling by RV in summer 2023?

As the temperatures in Middle Tennessee are cooling down, travel plans for next summer are heating up, with a lot of families set to spend their vacations in RVs. As the temperatures in Middle Tennessee are cooling down, travel plans for next summer are heating up, with a lot of families set to spend their vacations in RVs.
TENNESSEE STATE
Explore Tennessee: Foster Falls

The rain has moved past us and adventure is on the horizon! With waterfalls flowing strong, we venture to southern Tennessee! Less than an hour from Chattanooga we find a little gem and her sidekick tucked away within South Cumberland State Park. If you didn't already know South Cumberland State Park is an expansive Tennessee Park full of wildlife, views for miles and of course, waterfalls! The gem among it is Foster Falls and her sidekick Horsehair Falls. While summer dryness brings them down to a quiet stream of water, fall/winter rains can make this quiet escape a real showpiece.
TENNESSEE STATE
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
TENNESSEE STATE
Adam Sandler coming to Bridgestone Arena in February

A legendary comedian, actor, writer and musician Adam Sandler will be taking his new comedy tour to Bridgestone Arena in February. Adam Sandler coming to Bridgestone Arena in February. A legendary comedian, actor, writer and musician Adam Sandler will be taking his new comedy tour to Bridgestone Arena in February.
NASHVILLE, TN
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Carolina

The Carolina Buffet in Springdale, South Carolina, is a great place to go to sample some of the state's finest cuisine. They serve an excellent selection of southern favorites, but the service is the real gimmick. You can get in and out of the line as fast as you like, and the price isn't bad either. And you can't get much more basic than a buffet, but that doesn't mean you can't have a swanky dinner. For one thing, the menu has something for everyone. You can try their southern fried chicken and peach cobbler. You can even try their cornbread.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
What Part of Texas Has the Best BBQ?

Houston ranks 18th on the list and is one of the best places to find great BBQs. The big city offers a wide variety of meats and specialties. It also has several legacy smokehouses and newly muscled barbecue royalty. The Greater Houston region has become the epicenter of the new...
HOUSTON, TX
Road Construction and Lane Closures 12-18-21,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

