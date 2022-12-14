Draft plan would release wolves in area that includes Summit County by end of next year

Read full article on original website
Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents
Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
The rock-hurling spat that could upend Colorado’s river access rules
It’s been more than a decade since a riverside property owner hurled rocks at angler Roger Hill as he waded and stalked trout in the Arkansas River above the Royal Gorge. The ripples from that splashy spat could upset Colorado’s murky river access rules. The Colorado Supreme Court...
Hikers are pooping all over Colorado's trails – but the tourism office has a plan
Thousands of free kits are being handed out to stop hikers and campers soiling the backcountry
Bull Elk Gets Rescued From a Mud Pit in Southwestern Colorado
Here's something you don't see or hear about every day. A young bull elk had to be rescued from a mud pit in southwestern Colorado as it was stuck up to its neck and wasn't able to get out. The incident occurred in La Garita which is located north of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
Blizzard snow will help eastern Colorado drought, but there is a downside
BURLINGTON, Colo. — Farmers and ranchers on the Eastern Plains of Colorado will rarely turn down precipitation, but a blizzard isn't as helpful as you might think, especially a December blizzard. But first, the good. The blizzard hit the most drought-stricken portion of Colorado. Level 2 Severe drought conditions...
Anniversary of Marshall fire looms over announcement of more federal money to fight wildfires
BOULDER — With the Rocky Mountains in the background — and the anniversary of the record-setting destruction from the Marshall fire looming over the event — the No. 2 official with the U.S. Department of Interior announced Tuesday a national $228 million program to fight and recover from wildfires.
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
Home prices are less than $200,000 in these Colorado counties
It's no secret that home prices have been on the rise in many parts of Colorado for years at this point, but there are still some more affordable counties out there. In fact, the median home price is under $200,000 in 13 different counties around the state. According to the...
There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry: too many pooping hikers
Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor. With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites. The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism.
12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
Upper Colorado River officials release details of water savings program
Upper Colorado River basin officials have released details of a conservation program that would pay water users to reduce their use of Colorado River water, with the goal of implementing it as soon as this summer. In July, the Upper Colorado River Commission released its 5-Point Plan, designed to protect...
Another Colorado county considers “300-year rule” for water supply as population booms
Arapahoe County may triple the amount of water developers will be made to bring to any new subdivision they build, as a historic drought continues to grip the region and demographers project the county’s population to surge to more than 800,000 by 2050. The stricter limit, which would increase...
Colorado Reservoir Project Clears Final Permit Hurdle
“The fourth and final major permit needed for a massive Northern Colorado water project was issued Friday, clearing a significant hurdle 18 years after the process began and setting up a court battle with local opposition who vow to fight on,” reports Seth Klamann in the Denver Post. The...
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
Colorado troopers see year-over-year fatal crash rate increase
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Over 700 people have died in Colorado crashes as of Dec. 11, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported, making this one of the state’s deadliest years.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Worst Colorado avian flu outbreak kills bald eagles, threatens more wild birds
Bird flu has killed at least four bald eagles in Colorado and threatens hundreds of other rare raptors and wild birds, as Colorado agriculture and wildlife officials struggle with an outbreak they call the worst in national or state history. Colorado’s current bout with avian influenza has already forced farmers...
Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
