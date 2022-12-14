ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Draft plan would release wolves in area that includes Summit County by end of next year

By Dylan Anderson, Steamboat Pilot & Today
Summit Daily News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Uinta Basin Railway opposition unites Colorado towns, Utah backcountry residents

Darrell Fordham is heartbroken. It took years for the resident of Lehi, Utah, to purchase 20 acres above Utah’s Argyle Canyon and build a cabin for family retreats. “I’ve sunk about $150,000 into that property,” he told Aspen Journalism. “We bought it back in 2006 just as a place to raise our kids. Get ’em out of the city, get ’em unplugged and off the cellphones.”
COLORADO STATE
Crested Butte News

Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO

The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
GUNNISON, CO
9News

Blizzard snow will help eastern Colorado drought, but there is a downside

BURLINGTON, Colo. — Farmers and ranchers on the Eastern Plains of Colorado will rarely turn down precipitation, but a blizzard isn't as helpful as you might think, especially a December blizzard. But first, the good. The blizzard hit the most drought-stricken portion of Colorado. Level 2 Severe drought conditions...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

There’s a crappy situation in Colorado’s backcountry: too many pooping hikers

Hey, backcountry visitors, do Colorado a favor. With a handy-dandy poop kit, help solve the crappy crisis of waste littering the state’s trails and dispersed campsites. The concept of taking along a ready-made poop-disposal kit when hitting the outdoors got a boost last week when the Colorado Tourism Office chose the Gunnison Crested Butte Tourism Association’s “Doo” Colorado Right effort as one of 17 recipients of grants designed to promote sustainable tourism.
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

12 Abandoned Colorado Landmarks that Look Much Different Now

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you grew up or even spent a good amount of time in Colorado throughout your life, you undoubtedly created some good memories along the way. However, sometimes the locations in which we create these memories don't make it and the memories are all that we're left with.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Upper Colorado River officials release details of water savings program

Upper Colorado River basin officials have released details of a conservation program that would pay water users to reduce their use of Colorado River water, with the goal of implementing it as soon as this summer. In July, the Upper Colorado River Commission released its 5-Point Plan, designed to protect...
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Colorado Reservoir Project Clears Final Permit Hurdle

“The fourth and final major permit needed for a massive Northern Colorado water project was issued Friday, clearing a significant hurdle 18 years after the process began and setting up a court battle with local opposition who vow to fight on,” reports Seth Klamann in the Denver Post. The...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
KJCT8

Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy