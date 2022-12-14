Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
Changes reportedly coming to AEW Dynamite in January
According to F4WOnline, after a year on TBS, AEW Dynamite is going to get a new look that will be in January 2023. It is further being said AEW CEO and President Tony Khan, along with Warner Bros. Discovery “had decided to change the look of the show” There are no details were as to what the new changes will be. It’s not unknown if there is going to be any changes to Rampage on TNT. However it could be assumed their will be since the show is mostly taped after Dynamite goes off the air. Furthermore, It’s also unclear if AEW pay-per-views will also get visual updates.
wrestleview.com
WWE to tape December 23 episode of SmackDown Friday night in Chicago
According to PWInsider, WWE will be taping the December 23 episode of SmackDown after this week’s live show goes off the air. This Friday night’s show will take at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. We will be looking for any spoilers from Friday night’s taping for the...
wrestleview.com
Did Karl Anderson retain the NJPW NEVER Openweight Title in Japan on Wednesday?
WWE Superstar Karl Anderson is still the New Japan Pro Wrestling NEVER Openweight Champion. At Wednesday’s NJPW World Tag League/Super Jr. Tag League finals, Anderson successfully defended the title after he pinned Hikeuleo following a gun stun. Post-match, Anderson got on the mic and then cut a promo telling the fans that he is the greatest NEVER Openweight Champion of all time and will hold the title for all of eternity.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Preview: IC Title Match, Roman Reigns returns
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm*. WWE will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following:. -WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER defends against Ricochet. –WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:...
wrestleview.com
Mandy Rose moved to alumni section of WWE’s website, more updates
WWE has quietly moved Mandy Rose to the alumni section of their website, confirming her release. As of this writing, Fightful Select and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter have new updates regarding Rose. Fightful Select is reporting things backstage seemed “very hasty” regarding Rose dropping the NXT Women’s Championship. Fightful Select...
wrestleview.com
Top AEW talent starring in new wrestling-themed horror movie
According to a new report by Deadline, AEW star Chris Jericho is among the cast in ‘Dark Match’, a new wrestling-themed horror movie from Dept. 9 Studios. Other cast members for ‘Dark Match’ include Ayisha Issa, Steven Ogg, Sara Canning, Michael Eklund, and Jonathan Cherry. The...
wrestleview.com
NXT Quick Results And Highlights – 12/13/22 (Fallout From Deadline, Major Title Changes Hands)
Below are the quick results and highlights from Tuesday night’s NXT that aired live on the USA Network. NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in a non-title match. Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolan & Jacy Jayne) defeated Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley by disqualification.
wrestleview.com
Top AEW star returning to DEFY Wrestling in Seattle for anniversary show
Attention Seattle wrestling fans! AEW star Jon Moxley is returning to DEFY Wrestling. DEFY, which is the top independent promotion in the Pacific Northwest is celebrating their 6 year anniversary on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Moxley last appeared for DEFY back on April 30 for the promotion’s Wild Ones special...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE and EVOLVE star reportedly set to make IMPACT Wresting debut
According to PWInsider, former WWE NXT and EVOLVE star Anthony Greene is set to make his debut with IMPACT Wrestling “shortly.”. The report notes that Greene worked several matches at last weekends IMPACT Wrestling television tapings, which took place at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, FL. Furthermore, PWInsider says Green will begin showing up on IMPACT TV in the weeks to come.
wrestleview.com
Adam Pearce rescinds Bobby Lashley’s “firing” less than 24 hours
Bobby Lashley’s storyline firing has ended in less than 24 hours. Adam Pearce “fired” Lashley at the end of Monday’s WWE Raw after Lashley swatted at officials. Pearce said in a twitter post that Lashley putting his hands on WWE officials is unacceptable and will be addressed. Pearce also said that he allowed the emotion of the situation get the better of him when he fired Lashley.
wrestleview.com
WWE announces the chance to team with your favorite WWE Superstar on Wheel of Fortune
WWE has announced the following on their website and other social media platforms:. WWE Universe: Apply for your chance to team with a WWE Superstar on ‘Wheel of Fortune’!. Ever wanted to hang out with a WWE Superstar for a day? Ever wanted to be a contestant on “Wheel of Fortune”? Now’s your chance to do both!
wrestleview.com
Independent star signs with AEW after defeating Chris Jericho on Dynamite
Independent pro wrestling star Action Andretti’s had a huge upset win over former AEW and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho on Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Special. Soon after Andretti’s win, AEW CEO and President Tony Khan took to Twitter and announced that Andretti is officially...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership And Key Demo For Winter Is Coming Special
According to showbuzzdaily.com, Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Special on TBS, drew 950,000 viewers. This number is up from last week’s episode, which drew 840,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, AEW Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating, which is up from the 0.29 rating the show...
wrestleview.com
Mandy Rose released from her WWE contract
Less than 24 hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez on WWE NXT, it is being reported that WWE has released Mandy Rose. As first reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful and confirmed by multiple other sources, Rose was released from her contract following the leak of risque content posted to her FanTime account.
wrestleview.com
Former ROH Champion signs with IMPACT Wrestling; Results from 12/15/22 episode on AXS TV
Former Ring of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham has signed an official contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Gresham returned to IMPACT on Thursday night’s episode. It was then later announced on the show Gresham signed with the promotion. The terms of the contract are not known. Gresham is scheduled face...
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday night on TNT
AEW taped the following matches and segment at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland Texas, for this Friday night’s Rampage, that will air on TNT, beginning at 10:00 pm ET. -Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara by submission. After the match ended, Hangman Page and had another brawl with Moxley. Page hit a security guard the buckshot lariat. He went after Moxley but was dragged away by a ton of guards.
wrestleview.com
NXT SPOILERS for final two episodes of the year to air on the USA Network (12/20 and 12/27)
NXT (December 20) -Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom after Trick Williams interfered. Axiom then hit an Asai moonsault on Williams after the match. -Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons after Stark used the ropes. -Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin to...
wrestleview.com
Backstage reactions on Vince McMahon saying he wants to return to WWE
Fightful Select is reporting there several reactions from the Wall Street Journal report that regarding Vince McMahon facing legal demands from sexual assault victims also notes in the article McMahon reportedly told people he intends to make a comeback in WWE. The WSJ report also states thatMcMahon supposedly said that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down from WWE and he now has a belief the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed in the company.
Comments / 0