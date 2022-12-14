ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Oklahoma Lottery’s “Pick 3” game were:

6-8-5

(six, eight, five)

NJ casino revenue up 4% in Nov., trails pre-pandemic levels

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos won nearly 4% more from in-person gamblers in November than they did a year earlier, but most of them continue to trail the levels at which they were performing before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Figures released Friday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show that the nine casinos collectively took in $214.5 million from in-person gamblers, an increase of 3.7% from Nov. 2021. But only two won more money last month from these customers than they did in Nov. 2019, a source of continuing concern for the industry. “Gross gaming revenues earned from slots, table games and poker have struggled in recent months to meet 2019 revenue levels,” said Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City gambling market.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon’s GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker. And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas Heard, a lawmaker from rural southwest Oregon who said Thursday that his resignation is effective on Jan. 1, in the middle of his four-year term. Heard has publicly called fellow lawmakers “fools” and was once escorted from the Oregon state Senate floor for refusing to wear a mask. He said that he would have worn a mask if asked, but that he objected to being ordered to wear one. Republicans’ disappointing results in the November election may have factored into Heard’s decision, though he said that he is leaving because he wants to dedicate his time to his children.
OREGON STATE
New York bans pet stores from selling cats, dogs, rabbits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York on Thursday became the latest state to ban the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits in pet stores in an attempt to target commercial breeding operations decried by critics as “puppy mills.” The new law, which was signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul and takes effect in 2024, lets pet shops work instead with shelters to offer rescued or abandoned animals up for adoption. “This is a very big deal. New York tends to be a big purchaser and profiteer of these mills, and we are trying to cut off the demand at a retail level,” said Sen. Michael Gianaris, a Democrat. He added that the puppy mill industry treats animals “like commodities” and said “there is no pet store not affected.”
ILLINOIS STATE
Senate backs big land transfer for Nevada military complex

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has voted for a massive expansion of a northern Nevada naval air training complex that will transfer of a huge swath of public land to the military. The Senate on Thursday approved as part of the annual defense spending bill what is likely to be one of the final steps in yearslong negotiations to designate 872 additional square miles (2,258 square kilometers) of land for bombing and military use to the Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon, which is 65 miles (104 kilometers) east of Reno. The measure also designates more than 906 square miles (2,347 square kilometers) of land for conservation, wilderness areas and other protected areas, as well as roughly 28 square miles (73 square kilometers) of land and $20 million each to two Native American tribes. Churchill County, where the training facility is located, will also receive $20 million. The Fallon complex is the Navy’s main aviation training range, supporting aviation and ground training, including live-fire exercises. All naval strike aviation units and some Navy SEALs train at Fallon before deployment.
NEVADA STATE
Texas man charged with threatening doctor at LGBTQ clinic

BOSTON (AP) — A 38-year-old Texas man has been indicted on a federal charge that he threatened a doctor at a clinic who works with gender nonconforming children, the Massachusetts office of the United States Attorney says. Court documents say that on Aug. 31, after social media accounts began sharing misinformation, the man from Comfort, Texas, called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and and left a voice mail that included a string of profanities and threatening comments targeting one of the center’s affiliated doctors. The indictment on a charge of interstate transmission of threatening communication was handed down on Thursday. If convicted, the defendant could be sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined $250,000. The man was arrested on Dec. 2 in Texas and released on bond. He’s due in court in Boston on Dec. 22.
COMFORT, TX
ND legal aid agency seeks budget increase as caseload spikes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota agency that provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own is struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb, according to its director. Travis Finck, executive director of the state Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents,...
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers

County health officers don’t need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The result: blistering criticism and tense confrontations at county board meetings in some parts of Michigan. Critics had pleaded with elected commissioners to intervene, carrying signs that said, “Our Kids Our Choice” and “Parents Know Best!” There is nothing in state law that “requires a local health officer to give notice, allow comment or obtain approval by a board of commissioners before issuing an order,” appeals court Judge Jane Markey wrote in a 3-0 opinion Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At an Illinois House committee hearing Thursday, researchers and community activists said having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed — from the persistent gun violence haunting Chicago to mass shootings like the one at a suburban July Fourth parade — but this must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives.
ILLINOIS STATE
LIUNA Is an Official Founding Partner of Acrisure Arena, Proudly Building the Arena on Time, Under Budget With Livable Wages for Coachella Valley Residents

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- LIUNA (Laborers’ International Union of North America) is the Official Labor Union Partner of Acrisure Arena, the newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Southern California scheduled to open this week on December 14 and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. The partnership includes LIUNA branded Firebird helmets, in-ice logo, digital banners and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005451/en/ LIUNA is proud to be a Founding Partner for Acrisure Arena. With this sponsorship are LIUNA branded Firebird Helmets. (Photo: Business Wire)
PALM SPRINGS, CA
