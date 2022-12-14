Lansing fire, police distribute toys and gifts to hundreds

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Families lined up in Lansing’s south side for a toy and food drive hosted by the Lansing Fire Department and Lansing Police Department.

Around 700 toys were provided by the First Responder Children Foundation. Kids received Hot Wheels toys, science kits, and more.

The gifts were doled out by volunteers from LFD, LPD and Meijer at the Lansing Police Department’s Operations Center.

Families also received food kits from the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

“Just to see the joy in the kid’s faces and the excitement of seeing something new to them. It’s just great,” said LPD officer Anthony Vandevorde.

6 News was live at the drive and you can watch our full segment in the video player above.

