License plate reader leads to car, suspect and arrest in deadly Fayetteville crash earlier this month, police say

WMBF
NC deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while tracking robbery suspect
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Cumberland County deputy was killed Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. Deputy Oscar Yovani Bolanos-Anavisca, Jr. was investigating a robbery at Circle K. He was with the K-9 unit...
cbs17
Cumberland County deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. The deputy was investigating a robbery around 2:45 a.m. that happened at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St. He was with the K-9 unit to track the robbery suspect, when a drunk driver hit him.
cbs17
Suspicious-person call leads to arrest of Robbins man on stolen gun, vehicle charges
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A Robbins man has been charged with having a stolen firearm and stealing a vehicle among other charges. On Monday evening, Moore County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the business area of Seven Lakes Drive in Seven Lakes about a suspicious male carrying a rifle, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
WRAL
Man arrested after fleeing fatal 3-car collision in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department has arrested a man that fled from a fatal 3-car collision earlier this month. Police said officers identified a 2020 Dodge Charger that fled from the traffic stop that ultimately led to the fatal collision on Skibo Road and Morganton Road on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 11:07 PM.
cbs17
1 injured after self-inflicted, accidental shooting at Raleigh gun range
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun range was the site of an accidental shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. Police were called to the range, located in the 300 block of Tryon Road, after a person accidentally discharged their weapon, sending a bullet into their leg. The Raleigh police watch...
Girlfriend charged in Fayetteville man's shooting death
A Fayetteville woman involved in a domestic dispute with her boyfriend has been charged in his death. police said.
sandhillssentinel.com
Suspicious man carrying rifle arrested
A man was arrested Monday after Moore County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a suspicious man carrying a rifle in the business area of the Seven Lakes community in West End. “During the early evening hours of December 12th, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office were...
jocoreport.com
JCSO: Two Accused Of Stealing $14,809 From Business
KENLY – Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing a large sum of money from a Kenly sweepstakes business. Michael Edward Fenwick Jr., age 32, of Devereaux Street, Goldsboro and Whitney Tiara Taylor, age 25, of W. Morrisey Street, Clinton, were charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy to commit larceny.
Polkton police pursuit ends in Rockingham wreck
ROCKINGHAM — A late morning police chase that started in Anson County on Wednesday, crossed the river and ended with a crash near a Richmond County pharmacy. According to the Polkton Police Department, officers attempted to stop a dark-colored four-door Ford on U.S. 74 around 11 a.m. Dec. 14 but the driver refused to stop.
RCSO: Richmond County traffic stop yields cocaine bust
ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found cocaine while searching a vehicle during a traffic stop last week. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team pulled over a vehicle on Friday, Dec. 9 for unspecified violations. One investigator approaching the vehicle reportedly “smelled a...
cbs17
Mushrooms, cocaine, weed found during Selma traffic stop, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Selma led to a drug arrest early Sunday morning, according to the Selma Police Department. Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in the 400 block of West Railroad Street in Selma. After...
cbs17
Girlfriend arrested after man dies in Fayetteville shooting, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after a domestic disturbance shooting Tuesday morning in the 700 block of Tamarack Drive. Just before 10:20 a.m., Fayetteville officers were sent to that block for reports of a shooting, police said. Arriving on scene, officers found the man suffering from a...
cbs17
Man shoots hotel housekeeper after knock on room door in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was arrested soon after he shot a housekeeper working in a Fayetteville hotel late Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported just after 11:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bordeaux Park Drive, which is the location of a Red Roof Inn & Suites, Fayetteville police said in a news release.
cbs17
Southern Pines man tossed Glock handgun while officers chased him on foot, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines man has been arrested after police chased him both by car and on foot. The Southern Pines Police Department on Tuesday described the circumstances of the chase that took place two days earlier when officers attempted to stop a car for a violation but the driver did not pull over.
WRAL
Man, child shot, crash in Fayetteville apartment parking lot
A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire. A man and a young girl were shot Sunday night outside a Fayetteville apartment complex, and the truck they were in caught fire.
Up and Coming Weekly
1 dead, 1 critical in Sunday night shooting
A shooting Sunday night, Dec. 11 left one man dead and a juvenile in critical condition, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Independence Place Drive for reports of shots fired just before 11:30 p.m., police said in a release. When officers arrived, they...
Man accused of selling drugs charged in East Rockingham knife assault
ROCKINGHAM — A man already being held in the Richmond County Jail on drug charges is accused in a late November assault. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a man reported to deputies on Nov. 29 that 50-year-old Darrell Evans Little, of Ellerbe, had cut him with a knife on School Street in East Rockingham.
Mount Olive Tribune
Shooting incident at Southern Wayne remains under investigation
DUDLEY — Authorities continue to investigate a gunshot incident and social media threat that caused two separate lockdowns at Southern Wayne High School Tuesday evening and Wednesday. On Tuesday, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received information about a weapon being discharged in the parking lot...
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting identified, juvenile in critical condition
At 11:27 p.m., Fayetteville police were sent to Independence Place Drive on reports of shots being fired.
