License plate reader leads to car, suspect and arrest in deadly Fayetteville crash earlier this month, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street. The deputy was investigating a robbery around 2:45 a.m. that happened at the Circle K at 2990 Gillespie St. He was with the K-9 unit to track the robbery suspect, when a drunk driver hit him.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO