NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
Erin Daley adding offense for Plymouth Whitemarsh
HORSHAM >> Erin Daley knew her role was going to change as a senior at Plymouth Whitemarsh. She was able to focus on defense as a junior with a ton of surrounding talent on a team that went 34-0 and won a state championship. With four of the top six...
Methacton collects 6 pins, rolls past Wissahickon
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Ryan Hayes was feeling under the weather but the Methacton sophomore was still determined to do one thing Wednesday night. “I woke up this morning and I said ‘I need to put six points on the board,’” he said. Hayes did exactly that by...
Mercury All-Area: Kyra Lesko comes back from ACL injury, moves back and unlocks Upper Perkiomen’s potential in magical season
Kyra Lesko spent the last two years of her Upper Perkiomen girls soccer career in unwelcome positions. As a junior in 2021, Lesko was team statistician, relegated to an off-field support role while recovering from an ACL tear that denied her a high school season. Then, as a senior, the...
All-Delco Girls Soccer: Switch to goalie proved fruitful for Maya Naimoli, Episcopal Academy
NEWTOWN SQUARE — Maya Naimoli entered her junior season of high school soccer at Episcopal Academy with aspirations of playing goalkeeper in college … and a grand total of one high school game between the posts. She wasn’t behind the 8-ball exactly, with a stellar reputation on the...
Gurysh, Zemitis lead Neshaminy past Lansdale Catholic
LANSDALE >> Eleven straight points by Lansdale Catholic to finish the first quarter erased the early 10-2 advantage the Neshaminy girls basketball team got out to in Thursday night’s nonleague contest. But Taylor Gurysh helped the visitors regain their momentum at the start of next quarter, knocking down a...
DLN local roundup: Great Valley girls basketball team tops Sun Valley
The Great Valley High School girls basketball team defeated Sun Valley, 47-31, Thursday. Gia Sioutis was the high scorer for the Patriots, with 16 points, and teammate Lauren Fredrick had a double-double, contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds. Laura Lum scored nine points and Taia DiPrinzio had eight points for Great Valley.
Mercury roundup (Dec. 13): Brendan Gaines sets career high, Daniel Boone boys basketball outlasts Garden Spot
Highlights: Brendan Gaines scored a career high 24 points and Mason Saccarello added 18 for the Blazers (3-2) in a non-league road win on Tuesday night. Jace Conrad led Garden Spot with 12 points. Daniel Boone: Delissaint 1 1-3 4, Pinchok 2 6-7 10, Gaines 9 3-7 24, Saccarello 6...
All-Delco Cross Country: Haverford’s Cieslak, Lawson on similarly stellar trajectories
HAVERFORD — The similarities between Haverford teammates Olivia Cieslak and Patrick Lawson are myriad. Both started running at an early age under the guidance of their parents. Both enjoy being part of the Fords’ strong team culture, one of the factors that brought Cieslak to Haverford after spending part of her freshman year at Friends’ Central.
Cross Country: The All-Delco Teams
Olivia Cieslak, Haverford So. Loralei Golembiewski, Upper Darby Jr. Avery Lustgarten, Garnet Valley Fr. Zoe Margolies, Radnor Jr. Camryn McGeehan, Haverford So. Hannah Prokup, Strath Haven Jr. Therese Trainer, Notre Dame Sr. Luke Bodden, Radnor Jr. Dakin Ebmeyer, Episcopal Academy Sr. Patrick Lawson, Haverford Sr. Aidan McHugh, Episcopal Academy Sr.
West Chester Henderson boys, girls win swim season opener against Rustin
West Chester >> The West Chester Henderson swim team, featuring 40 girls and 25 boys, got its season off to a good start with a couple of victories against West Chester Rustin Wednesday evening at the West Chester YMCA. The Warrior boys won a 103-72 decision while the Henderson girls...
