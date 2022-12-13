ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

Erin Daley adding offense for Plymouth Whitemarsh

HORSHAM >> Erin Daley knew her role was going to change as a senior at Plymouth Whitemarsh. She was able to focus on defense as a junior with a ton of surrounding talent on a team that went 34-0 and won a state championship. With four of the top six...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Methacton collects 6 pins, rolls past Wissahickon

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Ryan Hayes was feeling under the weather but the Methacton sophomore was still determined to do one thing Wednesday night. “I woke up this morning and I said ‘I need to put six points on the board,’” he said. Hayes did exactly that by...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Gurysh, Zemitis lead Neshaminy past Lansdale Catholic

LANSDALE >> Eleven straight points by Lansdale Catholic to finish the first quarter erased the early 10-2 advantage the Neshaminy girls basketball team got out to in Thursday night’s nonleague contest. But Taylor Gurysh helped the visitors regain their momentum at the start of next quarter, knocking down a...
LANSDALE, PA
DLN local roundup: Great Valley girls basketball team tops Sun Valley

The Great Valley High School girls basketball team defeated Sun Valley, 47-31, Thursday. Gia Sioutis was the high scorer for the Patriots, with 16 points, and teammate Lauren Fredrick had a double-double, contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds. Laura Lum scored nine points and Taia DiPrinzio had eight points for Great Valley.
SUN VALLEY, ID
Cross Country: The All-Delco Teams

Olivia Cieslak, Haverford So. Loralei Golembiewski, Upper Darby Jr. Avery Lustgarten, Garnet Valley Fr. Zoe Margolies, Radnor Jr. Camryn McGeehan, Haverford So. Hannah Prokup, Strath Haven Jr. Therese Trainer, Notre Dame Sr. Luke Bodden, Radnor Jr. Dakin Ebmeyer, Episcopal Academy Sr. Patrick Lawson, Haverford Sr. Aidan McHugh, Episcopal Academy Sr.
HAVERFORD, PA

