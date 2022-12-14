ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks' Joe Ingles targets season debut Monday: ESPN sources

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks forward Joe Ingles is targeting his return vs. New Orleans on Monday, according to ESPN sources. This, after nearly 10 months of rehabilitation for a torn ACL. "Once Ingles successfully completes a final 5-on-5 workout Saturday, that’ll be the last hurdle in his comeback," tweeted Adrian...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

DiVincenzo's 'play like the freaking Warriors' plea on target

Until the Warriors know the extent of the injury to Stephen Curry’s left shoulder, which will undergo an MRI test on Thursday, they can’t begin to know when he might be back on the court. They have no idea when Andrew Wiggins, who missed the last five games...
INDIANA STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks lose to Grizzlies 142-101

MILWAUKEE - Ja Morant had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies pounded the Milwaukee Bucks 142-101 on Thursday night. Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Tyus Jones had 16 as eight Grizzlies scored in double figures. Memphis led from start to finish in its seventh straight win.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Admirals earn point in 4-3 shoot-out loss

MILWAUKEE - The Admirals earned a point in a 4-3 shoot-out loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night at Panther Arena. Tommy Novak, Cole Schneider and Luke Evangelista all posted multi-point efforts for the Admirals, who earned their 11th point (5-5-0-1) of the season when trailing after two periods, which is the second most in the AHL.
MILWAUKEE, WI

