Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
Watch: 9-foot albino boa constrictor found in Florida back yard
A pair of professional snake wranglers were summoned to a Florida home where a 9-foot albino boa constrictor was found in the back yard.
Rare albino boa constrictor captured outside Naples home
MIAMI - A slithery surprise was spotted outside a home in Naples - a rare albino boa constrictor. The people that found it posted about it on social media and Taylor and Rhett Stanberry, who call themselves venomous keepers and relocators. The wildlife loving couple has quite the following on their social media. "There was just this fat thick snake basking in the sun next to their trash pile kind of and we were just so excited," said Taylor Stanberry. "And at first he (Rhett) thought it was friendly and he was trying to grab it all nicely." "She started...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel woman searches for solace amongst Hurricane Ian damage
For one woman on Sanibel, a silver lining among the devastation and chaos after Hurricane Ian gives her a bit of optimism. It’s easy to find debris, destruction, and incredible loss on Sanibel. It wouldn’t take long to find a house without a roof, or a home scraped from...
Man bitten by alligator in Florida pond sustains "serious injury"
A man was seriously injured when he was bitten by an alligator in a Florida pond, officials said.The man was washing his hands in a pond in Sanibel, Florida, at around 11 a.m. on Thursday when the alligator bit him, the city said in a statement. The man was able to free himself from the alligator's jaws and was able to call 911, the city said. Other individuals at the scene were able to apply a tourniquet to a "serious injury" on his right forearm, according to the statement.The man, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to an...
luxury-houses.net
Timeless Modern Residence in Naples, Florida Has Enormous Master Room and Premium Interior, Asking $15.8 Million
4453 Brynwood Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 4453 Brynwood Drive, Naples, Florida, has been thoughtfully and constantly updated by premier builder, Tony Palladino, who brings the modern elegance residence in Quail West estate. With a premium kitchen, sitting room, and elevator or stair access, the word “WOW” is used frequently during a tour of this home. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 11,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4453 Brynwood Drive, please contact Thomas Grifferty (Phone: 239-293-9560 ) & Kim Venezia Basa (Phone: 239-572-5212) at John R. Wood Properties for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Captains for Clean Water launches Ian relief program for fishing guides
A Fort Myers-based nonprofit has launched a Hurricane Ian relief program to support fishing guides and long-term community recovery. Captains for Clean Water, a nonprofit that advocates for restoring and protecting Florida’s water resources, recently launched its Emergency Disaster Relief Fund to support the people and communities impacted by Category 4 Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S.
10NEWS
Florida homeowner punches burglary suspect twice in the face, sheriff says
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida homeowner punched a man twice in the face after finding him in his home, the Lee County Sheriff's Office explained on Facebook. On Saturday, deputies were sent to a home on Fort Myers Beach after receiving a call about a burglary in progress.
Motorcyclist caught performing dangerous stunts on Cape Coral roads
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A dangerous biker riding on Cape Coral Parkway gets caught on camera swerving through traffic on one wheel. The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) said it can arrest the person behind the wheel for reckless driving. “We just have to continue to remind our residents...
Marconews.com
Christmas Island Style: Everybody loves a parade
Everybody loves a parade, they say, and Marco Island is certainly no exception. Saturday evening, thousands lined San Marco Boulevard under balmy skies and perfect temperatures, as the Christmas Island Style street parade paraded down the street. Dozens of companies, churches, organizations, dance troupes, marching bands and first responders waved to the crowds, performed for the judges at the reviewing stand, and tossed candies to kids along the route from Balfour Drive to Barfield.
Naples man found guilty of molesting child
NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was found guilty of molesting a child multiple times over a three to four-year period. According to officials, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an investigation in 2020. Kendal Blackford, 44, was suspected of abusing a child. The investigation found that...
Florida Weekly
IN THE NEWS / ON THE MOVE
Lee County Homeless Coalition to hold homeless persons’ memorial day. As a tribute to at least 16 homeless individuals who have lost their lives while living on the streets or in shelters in Lee County this year, the Lee County Homeless Coalition will host its 26th annual Candlelight Vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. The community is encouraged to gather on the steps of the Old Lee County Courthouse located at 2120 Main Street in Fort Myers to mourn those who have passed. The memorial event is also intended to educate and inspire the public to support the community’s need for more affordable housing, shelters and accessible health care.
Naples cancels New Year’s Eve fireworks show
NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples announced they have canceled this year’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show. In a statement given to NBC2, a city official revealed that damage from Hurricane Ian has caused too many hazards for residents. “We still have about 30 beach ends...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral collects almost 2M cubic yards of debris
Solid Waste Manager Terry Schweitzer provided updates on debris collection and reimbursement costs in Cape Coral, announcing the city has collected 1.9 million cubic yards of debris since Hurricane Ian. . Of the total amount of debris, 413,165 cubic yards are construction and demolition, and 1,515,000 cubic yards is vegetation.
Fort Myers Beach homeowners slapped with code violations for ‘demolition without a permit’
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Most properties on Fort Myers Beach have some kind of damage. In the worst cases, homes were almost completely washed away. Carla Clark said her boyfriend’s place was one of them. “After losing a house it’s devastating to get more news,” said Clark....
Miami New Times
The 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival Brings Awareness to Florida's Official Stone Crab Capital
If it's one thing Florida does better than almost any other state, it's fresh seafood. That's why it seems only fitting that the historic fishing village of Everglades City — the state's very own stone-crab capital — will soon become ground zero for all things Florida fish during the annual Everglades Seafood Festival.
Daughters of Michigan man killed in Punta Gorda crash start GoFundMe to keep father’s legacy going
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — In November, a man from Michigan saw what was happening to Southwest Floridians after Hurricane Ian and wanted to help. He didn’t have much, but he did have a shop full of bicycles. That man was 57-year-old Steven Pringle, an Army Veteran who owned...
WINKNEWS.com
Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Southwest Florida
A Tornado Watch is now in effect for parts of Southwest Florida until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. This currently includes Charlotte, Desoto, Highlands and Sarasota counties. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s under increasing cloud cover. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. This will make for a warm, muggy afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples hotel reintroducing tiki bar and grill
The poolside tiki bar has a new name and a new face at Comfort Inn & Suites in Naples. . The renamed 3860 Tiki Bar & Grille launches Monday, Dec. 19, in front of the hotel off Collier Boulevard just south of the Interstate 75 interchange for Alligator Alley.
Waste Management drivers rescue Florida man trapped under golf cart for hours
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 83-year-old Port Charlotte man who was trapped under a golf cart for several hours was rescued by an unlikely duo — two Waste Management workers. According to a release from the company, driver Alex Galarza and assistant driver Paulino Ortega were driving along their regular route Monday when they noticed […]
One person airlifted after Naples crash
One person was airlifted following a crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Golden Gate Parkway, Naples Police Department confirmed.
