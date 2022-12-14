A man was seriously injured when he was bitten by an alligator in a Florida pond, officials said.The man was washing his hands in a pond in Sanibel, Florida, at around 11 a.m. on Thursday when the alligator bit him, the city said in a statement. The man was able to free himself from the alligator's jaws and was able to call 911, the city said. Other individuals at the scene were able to apply a tourniquet to a "serious injury" on his right forearm, according to the statement.The man, who has not been publicly identified, was transported to an...

SANIBEL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO