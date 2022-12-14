Read full article on original website
Woman accused in deadly Highway 55 crash to enter plea this month
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise social media influencer charged with two felony counts following the crash that killed a Cascade woman in August is set to enter a plea to the charges in late December. Natalie Hodson, 37, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an...
Pullman SWAT standoff leaves 1 dead, police don’t believe incident related to Idaho murders
PULLMAN, Wash. – A SWAT standoff in Pullman on Thursday that ended with police shooting and killing a 30-year-old man is not believed to be connected to the Idaho murders, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Pullman Police Department (PPD) said the suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet,...
Meridian Police finds suspect in juvenile assault case
MERIDIAN, Idaho — UPDATE: After a brief search of the area, officers were able to locate and quickly arrest him. The suspect has been identified as forty-three year old James Burns of Emmett. He has been arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a felony charge of Sexual Battery of a Minor Child 16 or 17 years of Age.
Police warn of jewelry scam in Nampa
Boise, ID — Nampa Police are warning the public about a new scam this holiday season. People are being approached at the gas pump by people selling jewelry. "Even if you’re desperately looking for a gift for that hard-to-buy for someone this Christmas season, refrain from purchasing used jewelry if you’re approached at the gas pump," NPD posted on Twitter.
Nampa man found after ISP put out Endangered Missing Alert
NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police said RJ Lewis was found safe and thanked everyone for their help. Read about what an Endangered Missing Alert is and why they were enacted earlier this year here. ---------------- ORIGINAL REPORT: Idaho State Police put out an 'Endangered Missing Alert' for...
Boise Police identify suspect involved in multiple retail thefts
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Boise Police investigators are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple retail thefts over the last few months. Anyone who recognizes someone or something in these pictures is asked to give non-emergency dispatch a...
Idaho murder victim's family, lawyer meet with police over strained relationship
The shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves had a face-to-face meeting with police and local officials Monday to help mend their fraught relationship.
Utah mayor arrested in Idaho, charged with DUI
BRIGHTON, Utah (KSL.com) — The mayor of the town of Brighton was arrested over the weekend in Idaho and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Danial Elmore Knopp was charged in Idaho’s 5th District Court with a misdemeanor count of driving under...
How Concerned Should You Be About Identify Theft and Fraud in Idaho?
During the holiday season, most of us use our credit cards and debit card more than at any time of the year. We are out shopping at stores we may not normally enter, or going to sites that we typically never visit, and put in our info or use our cards in places we typically wouldn't. With so many purchases happening this time of year, if you aren't paying close attention to your statements, you may not realize that a charge has been made that you didn't make. Fraud and identity theft are common these days and peak more during the holiday season. Compared to other states, how does Idaho compare, and should you be worried about identity theft and fraud?
High-Profile Politician Arrested For DUI In Idaho
It's never ok to drink and drive. It's stupid, selfish, puts others in danger, and will definitely get you in a heap of trouble. Even when you're a powerful politician. Over the weekend, Danial Elmore Knopp, mayor or Brighton, Utah, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Idaho. You're not going to believe this from a politician, but Knopp declined to comment.
Massive Montana Drug Bust Puts 22 in Prison and Nets $3 Million
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana, Jesse Laslovich, in an exclusive interview with KGVO News, said 22 individuals, many from Montana, with ties to the vicious Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico, were convicted of drug crimes and received lengthy prison sentences. Laslovich spoke to KGVO...
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body was found...
2 California women arrested in Taylorsville on suspicion of multi-state theft spree
Two women from California have been arrested in Taylorsville, Utah, for allegedly engaging in criminal activities in several states during a multi-agency operation targeting thefts at retail stores from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8.
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
Idaho Law Breakers: Don’t Shovel Your Snow Into The Street
I may be lucky during the winter months because my driveway is all gravel so I never have to shovel the snow. That doesn't mean I don't need to, just that I can't. Most other houses in the area have concrete sidewalks and driveways. When the snow falls, you're the lucky ones who get to go out in the cold to shovel snow.
Threatening phone calls lead to increased police presence at Boise Pride holiday event
A high volume of threatening phone calls is leading to an increased law enforcement presence at one of this weekend’s holiday celebrations. The Idaho Botanical Garden, which is hosting Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow, has received an unprecedented number of phone calls about the event — both in support of it and in favor of it being canceled. The event honors the LGBTQ+ and allied communities. In light of...
Former Office of Police Accountability director files a lawsuit alleging city interfered with former BPD chief investigation
BOISE, Idaho — The former Office of Police Accountability Director, Jesus Jara, filed a lawsuit Dec. 12 alleging the city interfered with the investigation into former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee and then retaliated against Jara for recommending Lee be placed on leave. The lawsuit, filed by Jara's attorney...
4 people stabbed at Washington state casino, man arrested
SEATTLE (AP) — A man at a poker table went on a sudden, unprovoked attack at a casino in Washington state Monday night, stabbing or slashing four people before being arrested after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. All four victims were expected to survive, according to the Clark...
The Ultimate Idaho Experience - 2023 Fire Lookout Rentals Open Soon
2023 fire lookout reservations open soon - Don's miss out!. On December 26th many of these lookouts will become available for 2023 reservations. They fill up quick so now is the time to start planning your lookout vacation.
