During the holiday season, most of us use our credit cards and debit card more than at any time of the year. We are out shopping at stores we may not normally enter, or going to sites that we typically never visit, and put in our info or use our cards in places we typically wouldn't. With so many purchases happening this time of year, if you aren't paying close attention to your statements, you may not realize that a charge has been made that you didn't make. Fraud and identity theft are common these days and peak more during the holiday season. Compared to other states, how does Idaho compare, and should you be worried about identity theft and fraud?

IDAHO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO