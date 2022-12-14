Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
NFL rumors: Tom Brady reportedly wants Byron Leftwich gone from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Here’s one out of left field. It’s not hard to argue that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about Odell Beckham. He gave a simple […] The post Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
iheart.com
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status
Will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl? That’s perhaps the biggest Alabama football storyline with the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State slated for New Year’s Eve. Young and Anderson, the Tide’s two best players, have been garnering a considerable amount of NFL Draft hype ever since last year. While both Alabama […] The post Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Jalen Hurts news
With just a few games left in the regular season, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award, even ahead of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And based on one insane stat, it’s pretty easy to see why. As NFL reporter...
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team due to demotion
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the club after being demoted as the team’s starter due to performance-based
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham Reportedly 'Leaning' Toward 1 Decision
Despite initial belief that he could help a team make a run at a Super Bowl, it appears Odell Beckham Jr. won't take the field at all this season. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, several teams believe OBJ is "leaning toward" sitting out for the remainder of the year.
Cowboys Fans React To Ex-Wide Receiver's Trade Admission
Ryan Switzer's Dallas Cowboys tenure didn't last long. Dallas made the wide receiver a fourth-round pick in 2017 after he collected 96 catches for 1,112 as a senior at North Carolina. Switzer primarily served as a kick and punt returner throughout his rookie season. The following offseason, Dallas traded him...
Broncos Russell Wilson out of concussion protocol, but there’s a Week 15 catch
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson recovered from the concussion he suffered in Week 14. However, even though he cleared concussion protocol, it doesn’t mean that Wilson will be the Broncos’ starting QB against the Cardinals in Week 15. Aric DiLalla, the Broncos’ team reporter, stated that while Wilson had...
Draft guru Todd McShay has Eagles making uncharacteristic first-round choice
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't selected a running back in the first round of the NFL draft in over 30 years, but that's precisely what ESPN's Todd McShay predicts the team will do four months from now. McShay believes that general manager Howie Roseman will not only shy away from his...
Mississippi State football's Sam Westmoreland honored in NFL's My Cause My Cleats
This story explores mental health. If you are at risk, please stop here and contact 988 Suicide and CrisisLifeline. STARKVILLE — Roaming the sidelines for the New England Patriots in a Thursday night game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1, Preston "Stick" Rogers gave a tribute to former Mississippi State football offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. ...
Mike Tomlin playing games with QB decision vs. Panthers
As the Steelers get ready to take on the Panthers in Week 15, head coach Mike Tomlin has a decision to make at quarterback. However, Tomlin isn’t quite yet ready to delve into what his actual quarterback plan is. Rookie Kenny Pickett enters the week doubtful to play due...
Rhamondre Stevenson to leave fantasy owners high and dry as playoffs arrive
While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions. The Patriots,...
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
The Miami Dolphins (8-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (10-3) on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Dolphins-Bills prediction and pick. Miami has cooled off since a blistering start and has lost two straight games heading into this week. The Dolphins sit two games […] The post NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rhamondre Stevenson gives fantasy owners a glimmer of hope vs. Raiders
The New England Patriots may have a star in the making in second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson. It now appears that he may be ready to take the field on Sunday. During the Patriots Week 14 meeting against the Arizona Cardinals, Stevenson suffered an ankle sprain. This kept him out of both Wednesday and Thursday’s […] The post Rhamondre Stevenson gives fantasy owners a glimmer of hope vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks Tyler Lockett return from injury in 2022 gains steam after surgery
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a brutal hand injury on Thursday that will cause him to undergo surgery. But even with this setback, Lockett remains determined to bounce back and return to the Seahawks in 2022. Lockett fractured one of his fingers in Seattle’s 21-13 loss to the 49ers in Week 15. NFL Network’s […] The post Seahawks Tyler Lockett return from injury in 2022 gains steam after surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
Justin Fields will be frustrated with latest Chase Claypool injury update
Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears have been severely lacking in passing options this season, and Chase Claypool will not be an option for them in Week 15 after the wide receiver was ruled out of Sunday’s contest. Claypool didn’t practice all week, and after he sat out again on Thursday, he was already in […] The post Justin Fields will be frustrated with latest Chase Claypool injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0