Related
thefastmode.com
BT Selects Nokia AVA Analytics Software for Fixed Networks
Nokia announced that it has expanded its partnership with BT in a five-year deal for its AVA Analytics software for fixed networks that will help the UK operator strengthen its network monitoring through AI and machine learning, and improve its subscriber experience. The deal enhances Nokia’s dashboard solution (“Homeview”) for...
thefastmode.com
StarHub Launches Comprehensive Tech Care Product for its Mobile & Broadband Customers
StarHub announced the launch of SmartSupport Home, a comprehensive tech care product for StarHub Mobile and Broadband customers. With a single subscription, customers who own multiple gadgets enjoy protection for new and existing home devices, including Smart TVs, laptops, tablets, monitors, soundbars and more. Without having to rely on traditional...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Hungary Deploys Netcracker Cloud BSS & OSS Solutions
Netcracker Technology announced that it has successfully delivered BSS2Cloud, a cloud-based solution that supports fixed-mobile convergence for Vodafone Hungary’s B2C and small and medium enterprise customers with improved time to market, a strong business growth trajectory and an improved digital experience. Through this project, Netcracker has provided its Digital...
The Killers announce 2023 UK and Ireland shows, including Reading Festival and first Edinburgh show
The Killers have announced a number of UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023, including their first ever Edinburgh show.On Friday (9 December), it was announced that the “Mr Brightside” rockers will play four gigs across the UK and Ireland next summer.The band will headline Reading and Leeds Festival, playing Reading on Saturday (26 August) and Leeds on Sunday (27 August)It marks the first time The Killers have headlined the festival since 2008.On 3 September, The Killers will also headline Electric Picnic Festival in Stradbally, Ireland.The band will play two solo shows around the same time. One will...
BBC
Newcastle Whey Aye wheel doubts mount amid delays
Mounting doubts surround plans to build Europe's biggest observation wheel in Newcastle. Dubbed the "Whey Aye" wheel, the 460ft (140m) structure on Spillers Wharf would be taller than the London Eye. Work had been due to begin in 2020 but has been repeatedly delayed. Developers behind the £100m project say...
thefastmode.com
Sony, KDDI Test Concurrent Communications Using Multiple Network Slices in 5G SA
Sony and KDDI succeeded at a technological demonstration of concurrent communication on a single device using multiple network slices in 5G standalone network on October 14, 2022. This demonstration confirmed that smoother gameplay can be achieved by using network slices that have different properties for video signal and control signal,...
Damon Buffini: BBC appoints private equity boss to make it more commercial
Former Pemira chief named deputy chair as government overhauls licence fee
NME
Razorlight announce additional dates for 2023 UK tour
Razorlight have added a handful of brand new dates to their 2023 UK tour due to “overwhelming demand” – see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The ’00s indie icons, who reunited with their original line-up of Johnny Borrell, Andy Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo last year, are set to release a new Greatest Hits compilation – ‘Razorwhat? The Best Of Razorlight’ – on December 9 via EMI.
thefastmode.com
T-Mobile, Cisco Launch Cloud Native Converged Core Gateway
T-Mobile announced it has teamed up with Cisco to launch the world’s largest highly scalable and distributed nationwide cloud native converged core gateway. The Un-carrier has moved all its 5G and 4G traffic to the new cloud native core gateway, which immediately boosted performance for customers with more than a 10% improvement in both speed and latency. It’s like turning two townhouses into a massive mansion by removing walls (or barriers) and then loading that mansion with the latest, groundbreaking technology.
thefastmode.com
Tele2, OKQ8 Sign Nordic Agreement on Secure & Sustainable Network Services
Tele2 AB has won an extensive Nordic-wide procurement deal to provide network services for the fuel company OKQ8, with a focus on climate-smart total solutions. As part of the deal, Tele2 will establish one of the largest networks using SD-WAN technology in northern Europe. Through the new agreement, Tele2 will supply OKQ8 with several innovative services within a ‘network as a service’ framework. Tele2 will offer this service for the life-cycle management and recycling of electronic waste to give OKQ8 a fully circular process that contributes to its own sustainability efforts.
thefastmode.com
Infovista to Launch New Solutions & Share Real-world Use Cases at MWC Barcelona 2023
Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), announced details of its participation at MWC Barcelona 2023, taking place between 27th February and 2nd March 2023. With the theme of 'See 5G Work Smarter: Realized by Network Lifecycle Automation’, Infovista will launch new solutions and share real-world use cases...
thefastmode.com
SecurityGen Launches New 5G Cyber-security Lab
SecurityGen, the global provider of security solutions and services for the telecoms industry, announced the launch of its new 5G Cyber-security Lab. This Lab is an innovative solution designed to help MNO security teams study and understand 5G networks, thus enabling them to prepare and protect their networks against potential security threats.
US News and World Report
Thales-Hitachi Rail Signal Deal Delayed as UK Raises Competition Concerns
(Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog is concerned Japan's Hitachi acquisition of France's Thales railway signalling business may result in higher fares for passengers, it said on Friday. As a result, Thales expects the sale to close in the second half of next year, compared to the previous plan to finalise...
thefastmode.com
ETSI Launches New Industry Specification Group on Terahertz for 6G
On 8 December the newly launched ETSI Industry Specification Group on Terahertz (ISG Thz) held its kick-off meeting and decided on work priorities for this candidate technology for 6G. The ETSI group will initially focus on two categories of use cases. The first one will include mobile applications with high...
traveltomorrow.com
30th anniversary of the first text message
The text message just celebrated its 30th anniversary. The first SMS (Short Message Service) was sent on December 3, 1992 in Berkshire, UK. The message read “Merry Christmas” and was sent out by Neil Papworth, a Vodafone engineer who was testing out the tech. Neil sent his text to one of the company’s bosses, Richard Jarvis, who was attending a Christmas party when he received the message. Jarvis got the SMS on an Orbitel 901, a phone that weighed 2.1 kg.
ffnews.com
Manchester Calling: Starling Bank Set to Hire 1,000 People in New Northern Office
Starling Bank is creating up to 1,000 new jobs in Manchester, as it opens its fourth UK office. The lender is recruiting in the region for roles across the bank, including in operations, software engineering, data science, cyber security and customer service. The strategic move follows an impressive year of...
thefastmode.com
Viavi Provides Benchmarking and Validation for Global O-RAN PlugFest
Viavi Solutions shared the company’s role in the Fall 2022 O-RAN PlugFest organized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE and hosted by industry leaders. The PlugFest involved a series of on-site demonstrations across multiple countries, conducted in October and November 2022. The VIAVI Test Suite for O-RAN Specifications supported conformance, performance,...
BBC
Santander UK fined £108m over money laundering failings
Santander has been fined £107.7m over "serious and persistent gaps" in its anti-money laundering controls which opened the door to "financial crime". The financial watchdog said the bank "failed to properly oversee and manage" systems aimed at verifying information provided by business customers. Santander also failed to properly monitor...
thefastmode.com
Sparkle Launches Suite of Fully Integrated Security & Network Services, 'SASE Connect'
Sparkle, the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, announced the launch of SASE Connect to improve the security of international corporate networks. The increasing adoption of remote working and the growing migration of business applications to the cloud requires corporate data, whether hosted in...
UK supermarkets launch Christmas price war with 19p veg offer
Cut-price deals at Aldi, Lidl and Sainsbury’s come despite concerns over rising costs for UK farmers
