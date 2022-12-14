ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Morant has triple-double as Grizzlies trounce Bucks 142-101

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies pounded the Milwaukee Bucks 142-101. Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Tyus Jones had 16 as eight Grizzlies scored in double figures. Memphis led from start to finish in its seventh...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Brewers acquire Mequon native Owen Miller from Guardians

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired infielder Owen Miller from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for a player to be named or cash. To make room on the 40-man roster, catcher Mario Feliciano has been designated for assignment. Miller, 26, played in 130 games with the Guardians...
MILWAUKEE, WI

