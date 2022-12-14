Read full article on original website
Eat My Shorts
2d ago
in there new cars after they just finished shopping at the mall.that is not the definition of in need
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Latin Chamber of Commerce Jabas holiday gift basket giveaway set to begin
MIAMI (WSVN) - On Tuesday, South Florida families began to wait in a line of cars for an annual food giveaway from the Latin Chamber of Commerce (CAMACOL), the largest Hispanic business organization in Florida. The company’s Jabas holiday gift basket tradition is set to begin, Wednesday at 7 p.m....
WSVN-TV
Christmas celebration held for NICU babies at Baptist Health South Miami Hospital
SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Caregivers held a special holiday celebration for the smallest patients at Baptist Health South Miami Hospital. Santa Claus and one of his elves on Thursday surprised babies in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. The newborns were gifted costumes, stockings and other surprises for...
WSVN-TV
Santa signing for deaf, hard-of-hearing children at Dolphin Mall
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A special Santa paid a visit to students in Miami-Dade. Old Saint Nick stopped by Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. He is American sign language certified giving deaf and hard-of-hearing children a chance to get in on the holiday fun. The students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
WSVN-TV
Miami Marlins foundation holds holiday event in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins built a field of dreams for some special students this holiday season. The Marlins foundation threw out some holiday cheer at the Alpha Charter of Excellence school Wednesday morning. Billy the Marlin and some players on hand to hand out the goods to these...
WSVN-TV
This year have a Christmas tree made entirely of balloons thanks to Ready 4 Your Party
Christmas is a week away, and if you’re still scrambling to find a tree, some party decorators in South Florida want to help you out. At Ready 4 Your Party, they’ve figured out a way for you to get that perfectly clean, no maintenance Christmas tree. So if...
WSVN-TV
Date set for opening of new South Florida Brightline stations
(WSVN) - South Florida residents looking to avoid the traffic and take the Brightline to Aventura and Boca Raton won’t have to wait much longer. On Thursday, the company announced that both the Aventura and Boca Raton stations will open on December 21. The Brightline Aventura station is located...
dsnews.com
Study: Miami Is America’s Most Competitive Rental Market
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
themreport.com
WSVN-TV
Steak Frites with Peppercorn Sauce / Semilla, Miami Beach
A South Florida chef adds a French flair to a classic meal. It’s time to grab a Bite With Belkys. 4 New York Strip Steak (6 to 8 oz) or Filet Mignon. Season steak with salt and pepper. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over med-high, add...
WSVN-TV
Sunbeam Polar Express delivers presents in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is giving back for the holidays. The Sunbeam Polar Express made it’s annual trip to drop off Christmas gifts at Miramar City Hall collected by tenants of the Miramar Park of Commerce. Officers on Tuesday escorted trucks filled with toys for...
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
thecurrentsouthdade.com
Downtown Homestead Becomes Winter Wonderland for Losner Park Tree Lighting
On Saturday, December 3rd, the historic downtown Homestead district was transformed to celebrate the holidays, decorated into a festive winter wonderland for the traditional tree lighting ceremony held at Losner Park. This year’s celebration held a variety of events open to the community to partake in like sledding, snowball target practice, showing off ugly sweaters, story time with the Cybrarium, a photobooth with Santa, and ornament decorating.
Miami New Times
Pastry Chef Max Santiago Opens Max'd Out Donuts in North Miami Beach
Whether it's classic cakes, creative cookies, or petit gateaux, Miami native Max Santiago has baked them all. Westchester-born and raised, the longtime South Florida pastry chef and baker has nearly three decades of experience crafting the sweeter things in life. In 2015, Santiago helped to cofound Miami’s first artisanal doughnut shop, the Salty Donut (now known as the Salty). When he left to begin consulting in 2017, the goal was to help others open their own pastry and doughnut shops.
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
miamionthecheap.com
Restaurants open on Christmas Day in Miami
Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, diners can cross a stress-free holiday meal off their wish list. A number of restaurant chains will be open Christmas Day. So, once the presents are opened, it’s OK to leave the mess for later. Following are some helpful ideas of places to eat.
WSVN-TV
Two pigs pardoned before Noche Buena in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of big pigs were pardoned Tuesday in Hialeah. Mayor Esteban Bovo was joined by Hialeah Council members at Palm Springs Middle School for the ceremony. He pardoned two pigs, Hamilton and Wilbert, ahead of the South Florida tradition of a pig roast on Christmas...
WSVN-TV
Residents displaced after kitchen breaks out at Lauderhill home
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill home was smoked out. A kitchen fire displaced residents. The incident happened by Northwest 49th Place, Friday morning. Lauderhill Fire Rescue put out the flames. The residents were away from the house as smoke damage was cleaned up. No people nor animals were injured.
WSVN-TV
No swim advisory issued for Crandon Park South
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A swim advisory is in effect for a beach in South Florida. The warning is for Crandon Park South where two consecutive water samples that were taken did not meet the quality standards set by the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County. High amounts...
Comments / 1