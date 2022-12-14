Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Health officials warn against eating raw oysters distributed to 13 states
Health officials are advising people to not eat or serve some oysters that were distributed in 13 states across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said this week it is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and other retailers not to sell, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters that have a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022. The South Korean firm has recalled oyster products from "the same harvest area," according to the FDA.
Avian flu outbreak becomes worst in United States history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadly avian influenza outbreak that began earlier this year has now killed more than 52 million birds across 46 states, making the spread of the disease the worst poultry health disaster in United States history. The new record surpasses the tally of 50.5 million...
8 million cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk
The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers.
Health Care — New CDC data backs up bivalent booster potency
If you ever feel like your dog is judging, they just might be. New research found dogs can determine human aptitude, and they will look to people who they think are more competent. Today in health, new data has been released supporting the efficacy of the bivalent booster shots, with the doses being found to reduce…
BBC
Record alcohol deaths from pandemic drinking
A record number of people died from alcohol last year, which is likely to be the result of increased drinking during the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics. There were 9,641 deaths in the UK in 2021, compared to 7,565 in 2019 - a 27% increase. The ONS...
Family block "urgent operation" for infant as authorities won't guarantee blood without COVID-19 vaccine
Wellington, New Zealand — New Zealand authorities on Tuesday launched a battle for custody of an infant whose parents are blocking life-saving surgery because blood donors may have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The New Zealand health authority took the bid for emergency custody to the High Court in Auckland in a case that has sparked local protest and underscored the potency of vaccine misinformation.
Idaho8.com
Flu and RSV hit hard and early; now, COVID-19 is starting to rise
Just when you thought it was safe for a holiday visit with your Auntie Mary and her fragile health, RSV and the flu reared their heads — and now COVID-19 numbers are creeping up again. Health officials are emphasizing the availability of the protective measures, tests and treatments that...
China dumping its draconian ‘zero COVID’ policy could come at the huge cost of rampant infections: ‘This will spread like wildfire’
The end result could be “hundreds of millions” of infected Chinese, Dr. Ali Mokdad, a professor at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said.
EverydayHealth.com
Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids
A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
China to allow home quarantine as Covid restrictions eased nationwide
China’s government has said people with Covid-19 who have mild or no symptoms can quarantine at home, in a significant shift towards living with the virus. The 10-point directive, issued on Wednesday afternoon by China’s national health commission, also instructed officials to stop launching temporary lockdowns, and ended testing and health code requirements for “cross-regional migrants”, suggesting much freer travel across China for the lunar new year period.
Idaho8.com
More than 7 million incorrect diagnoses made in US emergency rooms every year, government report finds
A new study finds that nearly 6% of the estimated 130 million people who go to US emergency rooms every year are misdiagnosed, which translates to about 1 in 18 patients getting the wrong diagnosis. The report, published Thursday by the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Agency for...
thebrag.com
ACT government issues urgent deadly disease warning after music festival
The ACT government has issued an urgent deadly disease warning for attendees of the Spilt Milk Festival in Canberra. The ACT government has issued an urgent deadly disease warning for people who attended the Spilt Milk Festival in Canberra over the November 26th weekend. Latest reports state that at least one person has been hospitalised with symptoms of meningococcal disease.
Ancient Lung Disease Strikes Countertop Cutters In LA
Since Jan. 2016, at least 30 stone fabricators in the Los Angeles area have been diagnosed with an accelerated form of silicosis, an incurable, and deadly, dust-related illness. The evidence suggests silica-rich synthetic stone is to blame.
Covid lockdown drinking led to record alcohol deaths, new figures show
Record numbers of people died from drinking alcohol last year – and experts say it’s likely to be because of the Covid pandemic.There were a record 9,641 deaths from alcohol-specific causes registered in the UK – or 14.8 per 100,000 people, official figures show.That was a rise of 7.4 per cent on 2020 when the number was 8,974, and 27.4 per cent higher than in 2019, the last pre-coronavirus year, the Office for National Statistics said. Alcoholic liver disease was a leading cause of the deaths.A charity that aims to reduce alcohol-related harm said the “absolutely devastating” findings made...
Idaho8.com
Japan approves long-range weapons to counter growing threats from rivals
Japan on Friday unveiled a new national security plan that signals the country’s biggest military buildup since World War II, doubling defense spending and veering from its pacifist constitution in the face of growing threats from regional rivals. In an early evening televised address in Tokyo, Prime Minister Fumio...
FDA warns e-cig companies over products that look like toys and target children
(The Hill) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warning letters to several e-cigarette companies on Wednesday for packaging their products to look like toys and appeal to children. The FDA criticized the five relatively unknown companies — Wizman Limited, Shenzhen Fumot Technology, Shenzhen Quawins Technology, Ruthless Vapor...
ConsumerAffairs
Consumers urged to avoid Otteroo infant flotation rings
Parents and caregivers are being warned not to use the LUMI and MINI infant flotation rings sold by Otteroo Corporation. An evaluation of the devices by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) found they can deflate during use or storage. As a result, the child occupant may slide out of the product into the water, leading to serious injury or death.
Race to control ‘tripledemic’ as cases of RSV in children sweep US and Europe
Before Covid, few people had heard of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Increasingly, though, this common cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis (airway inflammation) is filling up hospital beds across Europe and the Americas. Combined with rising admissions for other respiratory infections, including influenza and Covid, it is pushing some healthcare systems close to the brink of collapse.
US News and World Report
CDC: New Omicron Subvariants Increasing in the U.S.
Omicron subvariant XBB is on the rise in the U.S., reaching close to 5% of COVID-19 infections this week, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [. Read:. FDA Authorizes Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots for Children as Young as 6 Months ]. Subvariants BQ.1.1 and...
tobaccoreporter.com
Smoking Prevalence Down in the Philippines
The share of tobacco use among Filipinos aged 15 and above decreased to 19.5 percent of the population in 2021, reports GMA News Online, citing results of the 2021 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS). Vito Roque Jr. of the Department of Health’s (DOH) Epidemiology Bureau, attributed the decline to the...
