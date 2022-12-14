Record numbers of people died from drinking alcohol last year – and experts say it’s likely to be because of the Covid pandemic.There were a record 9,641 deaths from alcohol-specific causes registered in the UK – or 14.8 per 100,000 people, official figures show.That was a rise of 7.4 per cent on 2020 when the number was 8,974, and 27.4 per cent higher than in 2019, the last pre-coronavirus year, the Office for National Statistics said. Alcoholic liver disease was a leading cause of the deaths.A charity that aims to reduce alcohol-related harm said the “absolutely devastating” findings made...

8 DAYS AGO