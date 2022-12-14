Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Parents, staff call for Southeast Delco superintendent to resign amid violence and issues at schools
SHARON HILL, Pa. - Rowdy brawls, students bringing loaded guns to school and staffing issues drove parents out on a rainy Thursday night to see what the Southeast Delco School district is going to do about it. So many people were anticipated to show up that they moved the meeting...
fox29.com
Gloucester City schools to receive emergency response shields for student, staff safety
GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. - School safety is why a local district is partnering with police and a businessperson to roll out portable, steel shields. They are aimed at protecting students and teachers in the event of an active shooter situation. A Gloucester City businessperson is donating 250 shields to be...
Lehigh Valley schools announce closures, remote learning Thursday (UPDATE)
Thursday’s wintry weather is offering an early day off for some students in the Lehigh Valley and remote learning for others. The Allentown School District is running on an Emergency Virtual Flexible Instruction Day. Students must log on online for attendance and staff will communicate additional information on classroom activities. District buildings will be closed, but offices will operate remotely.
Delaware County parents demand school board address fights, lockdowns and staffing issues
Parents say the countless meetings are getting them nowhere as they demand action from the board.
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
buckscountyherald.com
Council Rock District moves forward with Richboro Elementary School project
The Council Rock School Board has taken an early step toward a major renovation-addition at Richboro Elementary School in Northampton Township. At its Nov. 17 meeting, the board approved an Act 34 resolution that sets up a special public hearing that will go over the scope of work and costs. The estimated project cost is listed as $36.35 million in background documents for the renovation-addition.
WFMZ-TV Online
East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
thevalleyledger.com
The Neffs National Bank, its board, employees, customers, and local community filled over 14 boxes of toys for the Toys for Tots Drive
Pictured L to R: Kevin Schmidt, President/CEO The Neffs National Bank, Michael Hacker, Toys for Tots | Photos provided courtesy of The Neffs National Bank. Neffs, Pa- Join The Neffs National Bank in celebrating the season!. The Neffs National Bank is proud to be a designated drop off location for...
Montgomery County Is Recommending Masks Again As COVID Cases Rise
It’s the only locality in the region to make such a reccomendation iin several months. Montgomery County is recommending that residents mask up again as COVID cases in the county rise, the first locality in the D.C. region to make such a suggestion in several months. The case rate...
WFMZ-TV Online
Code Blue issued in Montgomery County due to freezing temperatures
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The Montgomery County has declared a "Code Blue" Cold Weather Emergency for the area based on a review of forecasts from the National Weather Service. "Code Blue" begins on Friday, December 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. and will end on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 9 a.m.
The only overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County is fighting to stay open
Pottstown officials have ordered the last remaining overnight shelter for single adults in Montgomery County to close. Pottstown Beacon of Hope had to close The Warming Center’s doors on Friday — the same night the county declared a “Code Blue” cold weather emergency. It remained closed on Saturday and Sunday.
fox29.com
DA: Ex-official embezzled nearly $600k from Montgomery County school for family vacations, IVF treatment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - More than half a million dollars was stolen from a private school to help fund the extravagant lifestyle of a former senior administrator, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Katherine Paprocka, 36, has been charged with 29 felonies in connection to the theft of $579,000...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania school board director who refused to vote for ‘cis White male’ president resigns
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - A school board member in Montgomery County has decided to resign over a controversial statement that called electing a ‘cis White male’ for president "sending the wrong message." Upper Moreland School District board member Jennifer Solot made the comments as the acting president during an...
fox29.com
Delaware County youth detention center had 'dangerous' lack of oversight, report says
Whistleblowers detail alleged abuse at Delaware County juvenile detention center. Delaware County's public defender, lawmakers and three whistleblowers who worked at the county's juvenile detention center painted a horrific scene of what they say has been happening for years in the Lima facility behind closed doors. HARRISBURG, Pa. - A...
phillyvoice.com
Employee allegedly stole $579,000 from now-closed Montgomery County private school
A former administrator at Penn Christian Academy in Montgomery County is charged with stealing more than $579,000 in funds from the school, mostly by stealing coworkers identities and forgery, investigators said. The closed this year due to financial problems. Katherina Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, Chester County, had been responsible for...
Two N.J. hospitals would unite in state’s latest merger plan
Cooper University Health Care in Camden plans to acquire Cape Regional Health System next year under a deal announced Wednesday that will bolster medical services in the most southern part of New Jersey. This is the second major announcement Cooper has made in the three months. The Camden healthcare provider...
slhn.org
Million-Dollar Gift from Easton Couple Will Fund Patient Care and Medical Education
Easton residents Anthony (Tony) and Adrienne DaRe have pledged $1 million to St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) to help fund the construction of the Women & Babies Tower at St. Luke’s Allentown and establish an endowment for scholarships to the Temple/St. Luke’s School of Medicine. “We...
bctv.org
3 Senior Living Communities in Berks County Awarded Caring Stars
Caring.com’s “Caring Stars 2023” features the best senior living communities, nursing homes, and senior care agencies in the United States, according to online ratings and reviews from seniors and their families. Heritage Senior Living LLC, a senior housing management company, announced three of its senior living communities...
Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This...
phillyvoice.com
Free COVID-19 tests are again available via the mail; here's how to order them
The federal government is offering free, at-home COVID-19 tests again as the so-called "tripledemic" of respiratory illnesses – COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus – has sickened millions of Americans and overwhelmed emergency departments across the country. Starting Thursday, households can request four free COVID-19 test kits from...
