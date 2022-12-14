ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

What’s the most popular type of coffee in Michigan? ☕

Do you feel it, that lull? Your brain winding down as the holidays settle in and the tiring year comes to a close? When the motivation to do anything other than slip into some PJs slips away completely, signing off until the new year?. Maybe it’s just me, but when...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Trinity Health Ann Arbor to offer free web series on plant-based cooking

ANN ARBOR – Learn about stocking a pantry, spicing up dishes with flavorful herbs and cooking with whole grains through a free web series focused on plant-based eating with Trinity Health Ann Arbor. The Lifestyle Medicine team at the hospital system, formerly known as St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Single father has car stolen in Metro Detroit following auto theft trend

Having a car stolen is a major inconvenience for anyone, but a single parent who relies on that vehicle to see their kids and get to work can be life-changing. Navy veteran Brandan Diepenhorst woke up Tuesday (Dec. 13) morning to his daughter telling him their car was missing from in front of their home in Lincoln Park. And it’s much more than just an inconvenience for the single dad of five.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-94 to close in Detroit Friday through Tuesday for bridge work

DETROIT – A busy stretch of I-94 in Detroit will close for the weekend due to bridge work. Both directions of I-94 will close between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway (M-10) beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Then, from 9 p.m. on Friday to 9 p.m. on Sunday, the freeway closure will expand, affecting I-94 between I-75 and I-96.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community’s help brings Eastpointe boy’s pajama, toy drive past its goal in time for Christmas

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe boy who spends every year collecting donated clothes, books and toys for local children in need was worried about reaching his goal this Christmas. But thanks to a collective effort from the community, Dominic Miller surpassed his 2022 goal and is donating thousands and thousands of items in time for the holiday.
EASTPOINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – All lanes have reopened. A car crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County. Michigan State Police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). View: Local...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Zoo announces euthanization of beloved trumpeter swan named Ron Swanson

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Detroit Zoo says it sadly had to euthanize a beloved trumpeter swan that was dealing with health issues. The zoo announced Tuesday that it decided to euthanize a trumpeter swan named Ron Swanson -- after the well-known character from the show “Parks and Recreation.” The bird was treated for a chronic foot issue over the years, which eventually prevented him from walking, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

SZA announces first arena tour and Detroit is her 3rd stop

DETROIT – SZA is going on her first arena tour, and Detroit is on the list of cities she is scheduled to visit. The R&B artist is touring with Omar Apollo and will be at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24. Doors open at 8 p.m. This is SZA’s...
DETROIT, MI

