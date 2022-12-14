Read full article on original website
What’s the most popular type of coffee in Michigan? ☕
Do you feel it, that lull? Your brain winding down as the holidays settle in and the tiring year comes to a close? When the motivation to do anything other than slip into some PJs slips away completely, signing off until the new year?. Maybe it’s just me, but when...
Ann Arbor releases holiday skating schedule for its indoor, outdoor ice rinks
ANN ARBOR – With winter break from schools around the corner, the City of Ann Arbor has shared its public skate times for the holiday season. Community members can enjoy skating indoors at Veterans Memorial Park or outdoors at Buhr Park. Public skating schedule for Buhr Park Outdoor Ice...
Trinity Health Ann Arbor to offer free web series on plant-based cooking
ANN ARBOR – Learn about stocking a pantry, spicing up dishes with flavorful herbs and cooking with whole grains through a free web series focused on plant-based eating with Trinity Health Ann Arbor. The Lifestyle Medicine team at the hospital system, formerly known as St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor,...
Single father has car stolen in Metro Detroit following auto theft trend
Having a car stolen is a major inconvenience for anyone, but a single parent who relies on that vehicle to see their kids and get to work can be life-changing. Navy veteran Brandan Diepenhorst woke up Tuesday (Dec. 13) morning to his daughter telling him their car was missing from in front of their home in Lincoln Park. And it’s much more than just an inconvenience for the single dad of five.
Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses
ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
Man who mooned judge after threatening preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy 3 guns, feds say
DEARBORN, Mich. – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol right after the incident and before mooning an Oakland County judge in court, officials said. Bloomfield Hills threats. Hassan Yehia...
Will Metro Detroit see a white Christmas this year? Here’s a look at historical snowfall stats
DETROIT – With the Christmas holiday right around the corner, it’s time to take a look at what are historical chances of a White Christmas are across Southeast Michigan. For most everyone, it’s a 50-50 shot on whether we see a white Christmas or not, higher chances exist from areas north of Sandusky into the thumb portion of the state.
Police: Employee fatally shot at Highland Park plant after argument with coworker
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An employee was fatally shot after an argument with another coworker at a Highland Park automotive plant, police say. The fight happened on Wednesday morning at a FAURECIA plant, which is where seats are made for the Jeep Wagoneer. Emmanuel Chapman was brought to a...
I-94 to close in Detroit Friday through Tuesday for bridge work
DETROIT – A busy stretch of I-94 in Detroit will close for the weekend due to bridge work. Both directions of I-94 will close between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway (M-10) beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Then, from 9 p.m. on Friday to 9 p.m. on Sunday, the freeway closure will expand, affecting I-94 between I-75 and I-96.
Community’s help brings Eastpointe boy’s pajama, toy drive past its goal in time for Christmas
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – An Eastpointe boy who spends every year collecting donated clothes, books and toys for local children in need was worried about reaching his goal this Christmas. But thanks to a collective effort from the community, Dominic Miller surpassed his 2022 goal and is donating thousands and thousands of items in time for the holiday.
Redford woman accused of embezzling $176K from Big Ike’s Roofing Co. in Whitmore Lake during employment
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A Wayne County woman could face years in prison if convicted of stealing from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, has been arraigned on the following charges:. One count of Embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony. Two counts of Failure to...
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – All lanes have reopened. A car crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County. Michigan State Police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). View: Local...
Gun stolen 52 years ago in Bloomfield Township returned to former officer’s granddaughter
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A former police officer’s gun that was stolen 52 years ago in Bloomfield Township has been returned to his granddaughter after being found in another state. Police said a Colt .38 was stolen Oct. 10, 1970, from the grandfather of Kristin Vajs. It had...
Michigan man with teeth filed into points ties woman to bed, threatens to rip her throat out, cops say
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan man with teeth filed into points kept a 20-year-old woman tied to a bed in a locked room and threatened to rip her throat out with his teeth if she tried to escape, police said. Officials said Michael Barajas, 36, used rope to...
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
Woman leads Royal Oak police on long chase, even after spike strips flatten tires, shot fired
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A woman driving with her son in the car led Royal Oak police on a long chase that continued even after spike strips had flattened her tires and an officer had fired at her, authorities said. The chase began at 1:08 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 15)...
Looking for a great breakfast spot? This restaurant has something for everybody
Going out to breakfast with friends and family is always fun, but it isn’t always easy to find a spot to accommodate every dietary need. Jon Schwartz, the Executive Chef at Anna’s House, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss some options for all appetites.
Detroit Zoo announces euthanization of beloved trumpeter swan named Ron Swanson
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Detroit Zoo says it sadly had to euthanize a beloved trumpeter swan that was dealing with health issues. The zoo announced Tuesday that it decided to euthanize a trumpeter swan named Ron Swanson -- after the well-known character from the show “Parks and Recreation.” The bird was treated for a chronic foot issue over the years, which eventually prevented him from walking, officials said.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
SZA announces first arena tour and Detroit is her 3rd stop
DETROIT – SZA is going on her first arena tour, and Detroit is on the list of cities she is scheduled to visit. The R&B artist is touring with Omar Apollo and will be at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24. Doors open at 8 p.m. This is SZA’s...
