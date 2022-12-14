ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – December 14

By PA Reporter
The front pages are occupied by asylum seekers, railway and NHS strikes and a car-crashing collie.

The Prime Minister’s pledge to crackdown on asylum seekers and clear a backlog leads The Daily Telegraph , Daily Mail , Metro and The Independent while the i reports a “Tory backlash” is mounting over part of his plan.

The ongoing industrial dispute in the NHS is front page of the Daily Mirror and The Times while The Guardian features a report into the public health service “on the brink”.

The Sun says RMT leader Mick Lynch is losing public support as strike losses mount for union members.

The Bank of England governor’s warning to the Government that it might be going “too far” over deregulation is splashed by the Financial Times .

And the Daily Star has a border collie crashing its owner’s car after “jumping into the driver’s seat and knocking the handbrake off”.

