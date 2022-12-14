ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing State Journal

Behind its quarterback, Deonte Roberts, Waverly boys basketball remains unbeaten

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

DELTA TWP. − Deonte Roberts had a good feeling with the way his shot was falling in pre-game warm-ups Tuesday night.

So the starting guard decided to let things fly once the game got started,

And that led to a big night for the Waverly boys basketball team.

Roberts knocked down three 3-pointers during the opening quarter to help set the tone for Waverly in its 74-51 victory over Eastern.

Roberts finished with a game-high 21 points, which included 11 in the opening quarter, while helping the Warriors improve to 4-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNxwm_0jhjhUDl00

"That's uncharacteristic of him, but I love it," Waverly coach Rod Watts said of Roberts' strong start.

"He was a quarterback (for us). Everything starts with him. He may not be a leading scorer all the time, but his impact on the game you can see. That's the main reason that we are 4-0 is through his leadership."

Roberts also had some big baskets in the final quarter to help the Warriors maintain a double-digit advantage as Eastern (1-3) made its push. He made a basket after the Quakers closed within 10 at 56-46 in the middle stages of the fourth. Roberts also had another basket during Waverly's 18-5 run Waverly to finish the game.

"Like coach said, I'm the quarterback," Roberts said. "I like to win so whatever it takes to win — I don't have to be the leading scorer just for a win. Anything matters.

"I'm a four-year starting point guard and I've got to get it done. This is the last ride. This is the best team that we've had all four years I've been here."

Roberts was one of three players to score in double figures for the Warriors. Darrius Welch had 14 points and Deunte Phifer finished with 10 points for Waverly.

Tavion Harden led Eastern with 20 points.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Behind its quarterback, Deonte Roberts, Waverly boys basketball remains unbeaten

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan movie theaters struggle 🍿

Good morning! It's finally Friday. Perhaps you have some fun holiday events on the calendar for this weekend. Movie theaters across metro Detroit are hoping your plans include a trip to the silver screen (extra popcorn butter, please). 🍿 Theaters have been under increasing financial pressure since the pandemic sped up our usage...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan TV News Anchor Gets Proposal of a Lifetime

Guys, here’s a pro tip: If you want to propose to your significant other, put some thought into it. Make it romantic. Take some tips from this cute news story about a news anchor getting proposed to on the air. WLNS 6 News this Morning anchor Kiyerra Lake got...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Bath Township house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No injuries are being reported after a house was engulfed in flames late Tuesday night in Bath Township. The fire took place on Seniors Court just off of Hawk Hollow Drive. Neighbors tell News 10 the house was still under construction at the time. Multiple fire...
LANSING, MI
Washington Examiner

Ten years after introduction, Michigan ponders future of Right to Work

(The Center Square) – Proponents are stating their case for right to work as this week marks the 10th anniversary of the passage of Michigan’s Right to Work law. The same advocates warn about the potential repeal of RTW in the state on the eve of Democratic majorities in both the state’s House of Representatives and Senate as well as a Democratic governor reelected for another four-year term.
MICHIGAN STATE
whmi.com

AG Fights Parole For Man Convicted In Local Assault

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is appealing a parole board decision to release a man who kidnapped and assaulted a local woman. On Tuesday, Nessel filed an appeal in Livingston County Circuit Court in opposition to the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole Board’s decision to parole 63-year-old Floyd Jarvi.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

11 charged in ring involving gun switches

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — An investigation over more than a year with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies. U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced an investigation with federal, state and...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
MLive

Michigan woman, 41, accused of embezzling $176K from employer

WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Wayne County woman is accused of stealing more than $176,000 from her employer. Kendra Marie Lewis, 41, of Redford, was arraigned in the 14A-3 District Court of Washtenaw County for embezzlement of $100,000 or more, a 20-year felony, and two counts of failure to file taxes, 5-year felonies.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dana Nessel: Keep Lee Chatfield records secret to avoid embarrassment

The criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield also involves other high level government officials, appointees and lobbyists, a lawyer in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has told an Ingham County judge.  Assistant Attorney General Michael Frezza made the disclosure during a Nov. 21 court hearing, where he urged Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes to shield records in the Chatfield case — which had already been ordered released by another judge — from public...
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Attorney general appeals prisoner release

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an appeal after a parole board voted to release a man convicted of several violent crimes in Livingston County. Floyd Sanford Jarvi, 63, was convicted in 1994 on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, resisting and obstructing an officer, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Schuette Takes Oath of Office

Thursday, Midland native, Bill G. Schuette took the oath of office for Representative in the State Legislature for the term beginning January 1, 2023. Schuette was sworn in the on the floor of the Michigan State House, by the Clerk of the House Gary Randall, while Schuette’s father, former Attorney General Bill Schuette held the family bible. The new representative of Michigan’s 95th State House district acknowledged the significance of the responsibility and the occasion, saying it was an honor to be sworn in on the House floor by by a legend of the institution, Clerk Gary Randall, and to have his father there. Schuette also announced the hiring of his office staff. Luke Derheim, formerly Campaign Manager for John Moolenaar’s Congressional Campaign, will serve as his Legislative Aide for Policy Services. Bill Azelton will be the Legislative Aide for Constituent Services.
MIDLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Diabetes injections in nationwide shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Diabetes affects 29 million Americans and 2 million Michiganders. Imagine going to the pharmacy to get your much-needed medication and it’s not available. That’s happening in some places – including Mid-Michigan. A lot of people are dealing with empty shelves caused by a...
LANSING, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy