DELTA TWP. − Deonte Roberts had a good feeling with the way his shot was falling in pre-game warm-ups Tuesday night.

So the starting guard decided to let things fly once the game got started,

And that led to a big night for the Waverly boys basketball team.

Roberts knocked down three 3-pointers during the opening quarter to help set the tone for Waverly in its 74-51 victory over Eastern.

Roberts finished with a game-high 21 points, which included 11 in the opening quarter, while helping the Warriors improve to 4-0.

"That's uncharacteristic of him, but I love it," Waverly coach Rod Watts said of Roberts' strong start.

"He was a quarterback (for us). Everything starts with him. He may not be a leading scorer all the time, but his impact on the game you can see. That's the main reason that we are 4-0 is through his leadership."

Roberts also had some big baskets in the final quarter to help the Warriors maintain a double-digit advantage as Eastern (1-3) made its push. He made a basket after the Quakers closed within 10 at 56-46 in the middle stages of the fourth. Roberts also had another basket during Waverly's 18-5 run Waverly to finish the game.

"Like coach said, I'm the quarterback," Roberts said. "I like to win so whatever it takes to win — I don't have to be the leading scorer just for a win. Anything matters.

"I'm a four-year starting point guard and I've got to get it done. This is the last ride. This is the best team that we've had all four years I've been here."

Roberts was one of three players to score in double figures for the Warriors. Darrius Welch had 14 points and Deunte Phifer finished with 10 points for Waverly.

Tavion Harden led Eastern with 20 points.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Behind its quarterback, Deonte Roberts, Waverly boys basketball remains unbeaten