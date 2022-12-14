ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangers Lose Reliever to Nationals

By Matthew Postins
The Rangers had to designate A.J. Alexy for assignment after they officially signed pitcher Andrew Heaney last week.

The Texas Rangers lost A.J. Alexy to the waiver wire on Tuesday, as the Washington Nationals picked up the pitcher.

The Rangers made the announcement via Twitter.

Alexy was designated for assignment after the Rangers officially signed pitcher Andrew Heaney last week.

Alexy came to the Rangers in the Yu Darvish trade in 2017. Last season he went 1-1 with a 11.57 ERA in four relief appearances.

The Rangers and Heaney agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal with an opt-out clause after the 2023 season and incentives that could take the deal to up to $37 million.

Heaney, 31, went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 14 starts and 16 games last season. He struck out 110 and walked 19. He made his postseason appearance as a reliever with the Los Angeles Dodgers in October.

Heaney is 36-42 with a 4.56 ERA in nine seasons with four different teams. He has struck out 25.4 percent of the hitters he’s faced in his career.

TEXAS RANGERS 40-MAN ROSTER (40)

Pitchers (22)

Joe Barlow, Brock Burke, Jacob deGrom, Dane Dunning, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández, Spencer Howard, Zak Kent, John King, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Jake Odorizzi, Glenn Otto, Martin Perez, Cole Ragans, Yerry Rodriguez, Josh Sborz, Ricky Vanasco, Owen White, Cole Winn.

Catchers (2): Jonah Heim, Sam Huff

Infielders (8): Luisangel Acuña, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Jonathan Ornelas, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh H. Smith

Outfielders (6): Adolis García, Dustin Harris, Brad Miller, Leody Taveras, Bubba Thompson, Eli White

Designated Hitter (2): Mitch Garver, Mark Mathias

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!

