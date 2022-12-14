First at 4 Team Shares Favorite Holiday Traditions
CBS News Colorado Anchors Karen Leigh and Mekialaya White and Chief Meteorologist Lauren Whitney each shared their favorite holiday traditions this season.
Whitney's daughter Maren just celebrated her first birthday and got a special visit from Santa.
Leigh enjoys spending time with her daughter Elle and husband Jim at the Broadmoor yearly.
White visited the Rockefeller Center Tree in New York City with her husband Josh for the first time this year, and shared she takes a selfie with her family in Colorado Springs for Christmas annually.
