Oswego, NY

Projects on Oswego’s Route 104 Corridor Benefit from National Grid Economic Development Program

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Creative Developments of Oswego Inc. was awarded $50,000 in economic development grants by National Grid to support its work on the Oswego Community Development plan. The Oswego developer is rehabilitating two projects on the Route 104 corridor in the city that received grants from National Grid’s economic development program.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 11 – December 17

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: Sunday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 17. The Village of Phoenix Police Department, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Cities of Oswego and Fulton partnered together for the ‘Shop with a Hero’ Program. The program offers marginalized children the opportunity to Christmas shop. See the full story here.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Phase One Of Former ‘Old City Hall’ Building Construction Approved By Oswego Common Council

OSWEGO – The brick building that once housed the wildly popular ‘Old City Hall’ restaurant and bar will soon have a new look; the Oswego Common Council passing a resolution for the use of city property by new owner Ed Alberts to construct an expanded outdoor seating area – the measure passing unanimously during their bi-monthly Common Council meeting, Monday, Dec. 12.
OSWEGO, NY
Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation

OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
OSWEGO, NY
Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)

One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Governor Hochul Announces $23 Million In Funding And Awards For Transportation Electrification Initiatives

CNY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $23 million in funding and awards for transportation electrification initiatives in New York State. Today’s announcement includes $8 million made available under the third round of the Direct Current Fast Charger program to install electric vehicle infrastructure in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, including underserved communities; $7 million in awards to ChargePoint and EVGateway to improve access in upstate New York under Rounds One and Two of the Direct Current Fast Charger program; and $8 million made available for electric school buses and paratransit buses under the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program.
BUFFALO, NY
Letter To The Editor: Money For Nothing

To the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. If Resolution EP-6 passes on 12-15-22 the Oswego County IDA will receive 10% of the P.I.L.O.T. repayment money that is given to the County. The county receives somewhere around 2 million dollars of P.I.L.O.T. money from numerous P.I.L.O.T. agreements. If EP-6 passes the county...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Letter To The Editor: Smoke And Mirrors!

To the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. Both as usual used Smoke and Mirrors to make the taxpayers feel they are getting a great deal. The County has raised its assessed value again this year to lower the generic tax rate. The taxpayers only see that their tax rate is going...
FULTON, NY
Dr. Colon Receives 2022 Healthcare System Champion Award

OSWEGO – The Healthcare Champion Award is designed to recognize an Oswego Health physician who demonstrates a commitment to their patients and the community and is also an advocate for the organization. Oswego Health values teamwork, communication, compassion, quality of care, and ownership. This year, Oswego Health recognized Dr....
OSWEGO, NY
