Oswego County Legislature Approves 2023 Budget
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature approved the 2023 budget during its end of year meeting on Thursday night. The $231 million budget contains no increase to the property tax levy and decreases the generic tax rate by 11%. The real property tax levy decreased by 5,686 from...
Lions District Governor Visits Fulton, Inducts Devendorf As Member
FULTON -District Governor for NY Lions District 20-Y Sheree Vora, delivered a presentation on her goals for the district, installing Rebecca Devendorf as a member of the Fulton Lions Club at the club’s December meeting. Vora also recognized the Fulton club for their 70th Anniversary this year. In her...
Projects on Oswego’s Route 104 Corridor Benefit from National Grid Economic Development Program
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Creative Developments of Oswego Inc. was awarded $50,000 in economic development grants by National Grid to support its work on the Oswego Community Development plan. The Oswego developer is rehabilitating two projects on the Route 104 corridor in the city that received grants from National Grid’s economic development program.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 11 – December 17
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: Sunday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 17. The Village of Phoenix Police Department, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Cities of Oswego and Fulton partnered together for the ‘Shop with a Hero’ Program. The program offers marginalized children the opportunity to Christmas shop. See the full story here.
Phase One Of Former ‘Old City Hall’ Building Construction Approved By Oswego Common Council
OSWEGO – The brick building that once housed the wildly popular ‘Old City Hall’ restaurant and bar will soon have a new look; the Oswego Common Council passing a resolution for the use of city property by new owner Ed Alberts to construct an expanded outdoor seating area – the measure passing unanimously during their bi-monthly Common Council meeting, Monday, Dec. 12.
Santa for Seniors Provides A Merrier Christmas For Older Adults
OSWEGO COUNTY – More than 200 seniors in Oswego County are receiving gifts for the holidays through the Oswego County Office for the Aging’s (OFA) Santa for Seniors program. Starting this week, OFA staff began delivering presents to 210 seniors who were nominated and adopted by community members....
DSS Host First Adoptive / Foster Parent Orientation Program Of 2023
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Department of Social Services (DSS) will launch its 2023 foster and adoptive parents for potential foster and adoptive parents on Saturday, Jan. 7. The virtual session will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Those who would like to participate and help local children and...
Oswego County Recognizes Anniversary Of U.S. Coast Guard Rescue In Oswego Harbor
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature issued a proclamation recognizing the 80th Anniversary of the 1942 U.S. Coast Guard Rescue, a disaster that occurred at the West Pierhead Lighthouse. On Dec. 4, 1942, a severe storm hit Lake Ontario as a boat of U.S. Coast Guardsmen traveled to the Oswego...
Structure Fire In The City Of Oswego Under Investigation
OSWEGO – At approximately 8:30 a.m today, the Oswego DPW crews alerted the Oswego Fire Department of smoke coming from a vacant structure on Mitchell Street. After arriving on scene, Oswego Fire Department personnel located a large body of fire burning in the rear of the vacant warehouse located at 91 Mitchell Street.
Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)
One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
Governor Hochul Announces $23 Million In Funding And Awards For Transportation Electrification Initiatives
CNY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $23 million in funding and awards for transportation electrification initiatives in New York State. Today’s announcement includes $8 million made available under the third round of the Direct Current Fast Charger program to install electric vehicle infrastructure in Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse, including underserved communities; $7 million in awards to ChargePoint and EVGateway to improve access in upstate New York under Rounds One and Two of the Direct Current Fast Charger program; and $8 million made available for electric school buses and paratransit buses under the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program.
Letter To The Editor: Money For Nothing
To the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. If Resolution EP-6 passes on 12-15-22 the Oswego County IDA will receive 10% of the P.I.L.O.T. repayment money that is given to the County. The county receives somewhere around 2 million dollars of P.I.L.O.T. money from numerous P.I.L.O.T. agreements. If EP-6 passes the county...
Oswego County Wishes Residents A Safe And Happy Holiday Season With These Tips
OSWEGO COUNTY – The holidays are a time of gathering with loved ones for various celebrations. As the holiday season approaches, The Oswego County Health Department, Emergency Management Office, Fire Coordinator’s Office and the STOP-DWI Program have teamed up to remind residents to make health and safety a top priority in the coming weeks.
Letter To The Editor: Smoke And Mirrors!
To the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. Both as usual used Smoke and Mirrors to make the taxpayers feel they are getting a great deal. The County has raised its assessed value again this year to lower the generic tax rate. The taxpayers only see that their tax rate is going...
Letter To The Editor: What’s Wrong Here?
Letter to the editor: Frank Castiglia Jr. What’s wrong with the picture here. If the Tentative Oswego County Budget is passed as it is right now. The above numbers mean that members of Oswego County Legislature will receive a 6% raise. The Rank and file will only receive a 3% raise.
SUNY Oswego’s Cruisin’ The Campus Returns With Activities To Welcome Community
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego again opens its doors and opportunities to the community during Cruisin’ the Campus from Dec. 26 through Jan.19. The variety of family-friendly activities will include events at Rice Creek Field Station, Laker athletic contests, open skating, open recreation and more. Rice Creek Field Station...
Dr. Colon Receives 2022 Healthcare System Champion Award
OSWEGO – The Healthcare Champion Award is designed to recognize an Oswego Health physician who demonstrates a commitment to their patients and the community and is also an advocate for the organization. Oswego Health values teamwork, communication, compassion, quality of care, and ownership. This year, Oswego Health recognized Dr....
Structure fire in the town of Hopewell
When deputies arrived on the scene, flames were seen on the first floor of the house.
Fulton Announces The Return Of ‘Dasher Dollars’ Wednesday Dec. 14, 29 Businesses Participating
FULTON, NY – After the tremendous response to the city’s 2021 Christmas Holiday and Summer Edition Dasher Dollars, the program is back for this Christmas, announced Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Our local businesses really stepped up to participate, and we’re thrilled to be able to share this opportunity...
Three restaurants fail health inspection: November 27 – December 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 27 to December 3. Three food services failed their inspections: Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks Hungers for Hope @ Twin Rinks had six violations, one being in critical condition. Critical violation: Improper hot […]
