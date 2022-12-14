Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Perris, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorPerris, CA
The Ultimate Adult Staycation is Only an Hour Away from LACaroline at EatDrinkLAHighland, CA
Virginia cop who traveled to California to kill three relatives of a 15-year-old girl committed suicideEdy ZooRiverside, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Riverside, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency for all of Southern California
The nation's largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people.The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties.It doesn't rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much...
Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California
You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
Three California airports considered the ‘best’ for holiday travel
If you are boarding a plane to get to your holiday destination, consider booking a flight through these airports to get there.
acwa.com
Western Water’s Regional Water Supply Enhancements Receive Recognition
RIVERSIDE, CA – The Southwest Membrane Operator Association (SWMOA) has recognized Western Municipal Water District (Western Water) for outstanding operations at the Arlington Desalter plant with two awards of distinction. The Arlington Desalter received the 2022 Outstanding Membrane Plant Award and Western Water’s operations technician, Scott McAnally, received the...
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
ucr.edu
UC Riverside 2022-23 flu vaccination program
To support the health and well-being of UC students, faculty, and staff, as well as our local communities, the University of California, in consultation with UC Health leadership, has issued a systemwide executive order requiring all members of the UC community to receive an influenza immunization. The 2022/2023 flu season...
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Moreno Valley, CA
Moreno Valley in Riverside County, Southern California, has a dynamic and vibrant community. The city is bursting with life, culture, and beauty that amazes anyone who steps foot in it. It offers various activities you can enjoy and many attractions to explore. Here are just a few free things to...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Republican Greg Wallis wins 47th Assembly District race
On Friday Dec. 9, Greg Wallis was declared the election winner in the 47th Assembly District sea, which includes parts of Redlands, as Christy Holstege conceded in an astounding race with only an 85-vote difference out of more than 169,000 votes cast. Wallis was sworn in by Riverside County Sheriff...
fullertonobserver.com
ASSEMBLYWOMAN SHARON QUIRK-SILVA SWORN IN FOR FIFTH TERM
The New 67 th Assembly District Now Include the Cities of Artesia, Cerritos, and Hawaiian Gardens. Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) was sworn in as the 2022-24 State Assembly representative for the newly drawn 67th Assembly District on December 5, 2022. She joins returning members and new members from across the state who have been chosen by California voters to serve in the California State Assembly.
12/14 KVCR Midday News: Bogus Bomb Threat At Moreno Valley School, Chino Classified as Boomtown, Santa Ride Along, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. An anonymous caller phoned in a bogus bomb threat to a Moreno Valley high school Tuesday, prompting a lockdown. Chino is now classified as a Boomtown. California’s fast food and oil industries are pouring...
ucr.edu
Skip the angry-letter-never-sent; try a grateful one
Letter writing carries greater benefits than gratitude journaling, new UCR research finds. It’s long been said that writing an angry letter – but not mailing it —– is an effective way of venting without backlash. UC Riverside researchers say the converse — penning letters-never-sent expressing gratitude — carries a benefit, as well.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
viewpointsonline.org
District officials combat low enrollment
Although enrollment is increasing Riverside Community College District Chancellor Wolde-Ab Isaac is concerned about enrollment based funding. Isaac said the pandemic is to blame for the decline in enrollment numbers since 2019. “(The pandemic) has dictated a change in way of life,” said Isaac. Aside from the pandemic, the...
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million
Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
