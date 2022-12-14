ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

UL Lafayette, SLCC monitoring weather conditions for Dec. 14

By Dionne Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4hLS_0jhjcbhR00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) Administrators at UL Lafayette and SLCC say they are closely monitoring the weather conditions in Lafayette and all of Acadiana ahead of expected severe weather.

As of 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, there are no changes to the normal operating schedule for Wednesday, December 14.

List of Acadiana school closures due to severe weather

An update will be provided early Wednesday, school officials said.

LSU-E announced that due to expected severe weather in and around the Eunice area on Wednesday, the LSUE campus will be closed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1063radiolafayette.com

Chance of Severe Weather This Afternoon

Hang tight and try to stay dry. There is still a chance of severe weather. This is according to our friends at KLFY News Team. There is a cold front moving through the Acadiana region tonight and into tomorrow. This front is creating a risk of stormy weather a flash flooding. A tornado watch has been issued for Acadia, Cameron, Evangeline , Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, and Saint Martin Parishes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Acadiana Renaissance names 2 to leadership posts

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy has named leaders for its Lafayette Parish campuses for the fall. Kim Lemire will remain as principal of students in kindergarten to fifth grade. Kindra Brown, who has served as dean of students, will be the associate principal for K-2 students, and Erin Marcotte will serve as associate principal for students in grades three to five.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Storm damage in New Iberia, medical center hit by reported tornado

UPDATE 4:05 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard confirmed 6 people have been injured due to severe storms. UPDATE 2:20 p.m.: Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking, for the safety of the residents, to please stop riding around sightseeing. There are power lines down throughout the parish.  UPDATE 2 p.m.: Iberia Parish President M. […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
kalb.com

Heavy rains cause flooding in Avoyelles Parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Heavy rainfall caused plenty of flood concerns in Cenla, especially over in Avoyelles Parish. Standing water covered parts of La. 107 between Cottonport and Plaucheville. We spoke to the Avoyelles Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, which said there have been no reports...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday. Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy