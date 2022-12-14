Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Related
charlotteonthecheap.com
New Year’s Eve at The Union Charlotte
The Union Charlotte, at 222 East Bland Street, Charlotte, NC, is having a New Year’s Eve Party on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. There will be a DJ and drink specials. If you get there before 10 p.m., admission is free. After 10 p.m., there’s a $10 cover. Double-Check...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Early Bird tickets available for Charlotte Jewish Film Festival Feb 4-26
The 19th Annual Charlotte Jewish Festival takes place February 4th to 26th, 2023, with two bonus films in January. The film festival includes opening and closing receptions. Some of the events include Q&As with filmmakers or other presentations. The Jewish Film Festival features 16 films (including the two bonus films)...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Gravitate — Dance Party at Morehead Tavern
Gravitate is bringing a night of house music, dance and live percussion to Morehead Tavern, 300 E Morehead Street, Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets are $20. Age 18+. Purchase tickets here. Bring your drums, percussion and your dancing shoes. There...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Donate blood and get 2 tickets to Light the Knights plus a $50 gift card
The Charlotte Knights are hosting a blood drive with The Blood Connection at Truist Field. It will take place Monday, December 26th, 2022, from 12 to 5 p.m. All donors will receive two free Light the Knights tickets, plus a $50 eGift card. Make your appointment now. Light the Knights...
country1037fm.com
7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds
Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
businesstodaync.com
Two additions to Birkdale Village coming in 2023
Dec. 14. By TL Bernthal. A blowout salon and an eatery with upscale street food and a coastal vibe are coming to Birkdale Village next year. Drybar Shops will open its third location in Mecklenburg County and bartaco its third restaurant in the state. Husband-wife duo Matt and Jackie Paynter...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Might Finally See A True White Christmas This Year
Weather forecasts for the Charlotte region are now predicting conditions that might finally give the Queen City a true white Christmas (snow on the ground when you look outside your window on Christmas morning). According to Weather Underground, we could see up to a half-inch of snowfall on Thursday night,...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
The Charlotte International Arts Festival is a windfall for the city
December 2022 — Charlotte’s first ever international arts festival (CIAF) was an artistic and economic success. Now, the Queen City can look forward to another CIAF windfall for 2023 and beyond. Spearheaded by the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center and an opportunity to demonstrate Charlotte’s artistic pedigree, the two-and-a-half-week...
WCNC
Delicious salmon and fried rice from DTR SouthPark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you’re out and about shopping this weekend, and throughout the holiday season, don’t forget to fuel up at one of our local restaurants! Chef Jonathan Shuler from DTR SouthPark joined the show to make their signature seared salmon. DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday...
McNinch House owner reflects on loss of daughter, future of uptown restaurant
CHARLOTTE — McNinch House owner Ellen Davis is trying to find her way after an unimaginable loss. Her daughter, Beth Davis, 66, passed away the day after Thanksgiving. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s not nature’s way,” Davis says. The mother-daughter duo had spent the last 25...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Lunch with Santa at Papa Doc’s Shore Club
Santa is visiting Papa Doc’s Shore Club, 3990 Charlotte Hwy, Lake Wylie, South Carolina, on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. We have put together a huge list of places in the Charlotte area to get free pictures with Santa!. Enjoy your lunch with a view...
mynews13.com
Charlotte Cafe closing after more than 40 years in the community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family-owned restaurant, Charlotte Cafe, is closing after its landlord didn't offer a lease renewal. Husband and wife, Jimmy and Mary Roupas, along with their kids Stephanie and Michael, have been running the restaurant for more than 40 years. What You Need To Know. Charlotte Cafe...
'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
country1037fm.com
Unusual Vending Machine In Charlotte North Carolina For The Holidays
An unusual vending machine comes to Charlotte, North Carolina this holiday season. Be on the lookout in the Promenade On Providence for the “Light The World Mobile Giving” machine. According to Charlotte on the Cheap, swiping your credit card at this vending machine gives something more rewarding than candy. Your swipe gives to local nonprofits like Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency and Loaves and Fishes/Friendship trays. So, for just $5 or $10 you might help a family in a developing country or buy a pair of socks for a local family in need. And, with 100% of the credit card fees covered, your whole gift goes to the nonprofit. This very unusual vending machine is available at the Promenade, 10844 Providence Road in Charlotte from December 13 to December 17 this year. Available hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will also be an opening night on December 12 by the fountain. And, parking is free.
Mobile Giving Machine in south Charlotte helps those in need during holiday season
CHARLOTTE — With the tap of a card and a push of a button, the Bower family is helping those in need this holiday season. The family is taking part in the Light the World Mobile Giving Machine at the Promenade on Providence Road in south Charlotte. You can buy items such as blankets, clothes and food, starting at just $5 each. All of the money goes to various organizations, which then purchase and distribute the items.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Restaurants Open Christmas Eve and Christmas for 2022
Are you planning on eating out this holiday season? Not everyone feels like enjoying a meal in the house or having to cook a big feast during Christmas time. But, there are also those that cook so much on Christmas Day that they need to eat out on Christmas Eve. So many different options on how to enjoy a meal throughout the holiday season, so why not check out all options? This year there are plenty of restaurants open in Charlotte for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Man's Horrific Experience in the Charlotte Airport Is One for the Record Books
We can't believe they let people board.
Builder
Shea Homes Purchases 51 Acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina
Shea Homes—No. 32 on the 2022 Builder 100—is planning two new South Carolina communities with the purchase of 51 acres in Fort Mill. The land is slated for 137 single-family homes in two distinct new communities: Windell Woods and Solis at Windell Woods. Both communities will offer a variety of single-family floor plans and design options in a location within Tega Cay, South Carolina, city limits.
WBTV
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - As people nationwide continue to push for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the journey to find those answers took us from Charlotte to High Point. WBTV arrived in High Point around 4:30 p.m. on Monday to find one of the friends who was...
WBTV
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
Comments / 0