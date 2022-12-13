ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Lucas: As body and confidence builds, so too does Crowl’s game

MADISON, Wis. – It's one of the more seldom used shots in Steven Crowl's arsenal. At least that far from the rim. To his recollection, he has made that shot – from that depth in the paint – no more than 10 times, max. Just once previously in Big Ten play. Against Iowa last season at the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin falls late at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin women's basketball team played Green Bay on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and was defeated 70-60. Julie Pospisilova recorded 18 points (4-14 FG, 3-9 3FG, 7-7 FT) and led the team in 3-pointers and free throws made. In addition, she had team-highs in rebounds with eight, assists with five and steals with three. She also tied for a team-high in blocks with one.
Wisconsin women's tennis introduces Class of 2023

MADISON, Wis. - High school seniors Kaja Jacobson, Ellison Reynoldson and Ava Martin have each signed a national letter of intent to attend the University of Wisconsin and begin competing for the Badgers in the 2023-24 season. Meet the Class of 2023:. Kaja Jacobson is from Broomfield, Colorado, has one...
Lucas: Leaders emerge as Badgers prepare for bowl game

MADISON, Wis. – Inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta and wide receiver Chimere Dike were among the last players to leave the practice field. Maybe it was only a coincidence that they were Wisconsin's leading tackler and receiver, respectively, during the 2022 regular season. Probably not. After all, it's not by...
