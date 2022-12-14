ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wylie, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

charlotteonthecheap.com

Cocoa and Photos with Santa at Brace Family YMCA in Matthews

We have put together a huge list of places in the Charlotte area to get free pictures with Santa!. Everyone is invited to this free event in the lobby. Enjoy some sweets and take a picture with Santa. Sponsored by Charlotte Eye Ears Nose & Throat Associates. Double-Check Before You...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Builder

Shea Homes Purchases 51 Acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina

Shea Homes—No. 32 on the 2022 Builder 100—is planning two new South Carolina communities with the purchase of 51 acres in Fort Mill. The land is slated for 137 single-family homes in two distinct new communities: Windell Woods and Solis at Windell Woods. Both communities will offer a variety of single-family floor plans and design options in a location within Tega Cay, South Carolina, city limits.
FORT MILL, SC
country1037fm.com

Real Reason Why We Stock Up On Milk And Bread Before A Storm

Rumor has it that we may see a white Christmas here in the Charlotte area. That would be amazing and I will believe it when I see it. Here is the real reason why we stock up on milk and bread before a storm. You know you are going to (and so am I), but why do we do it?
CHARLOTTE, NC
mynews13.com

Charlotte Cafe closing after more than 40 years in the community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family-owned restaurant, Charlotte Cafe, is closing after its landlord didn't offer a lease renewal. Husband and wife, Jimmy and Mary Roupas, along with their kids Stephanie and Michael, have been running the restaurant for more than 40 years. What You Need To Know. Charlotte Cafe...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

New Year’s Eve at Papa Doc’s Shore Club

Papa Doc’s Shore Club, at 3990 Charlotte Hwy, Lake Wylie, South Carolina, is hosting a New Year’s Eve party. It’ll take place Saturday, December 31st, 2022, starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available on Eventbrite. Check out our big list of New Year’s Eve...
LAKE WYLIE, SC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Early Bird tickets available for Charlotte Jewish Film Festival Feb 4-26

The 19th Annual Charlotte Jewish Festival takes place February 4th to 26th, 2023, with two bonus films in January. The film festival includes opening and closing receptions. Some of the events include Q&As with filmmakers or other presentations. The Jewish Film Festival features 16 films (including the two bonus films)...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

New Year’s Eve Party at Bargarita (no cover charge)

Bargarita, at 3221 N Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC, is a neighborhood party bar in the heart of NoDa. It’s hosting a New Year’s Eve Party, with no cover. It takes place Saturday, December 31st, 2022, with the DJ starting at 10 p.m. There will be drink specials, games,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Conover FD fighting late-night fire at mobile home park

CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Conover Fire Department officials are fighting a late-night fire at a mobile home park. Officials said a fire occurred at 1103 Lyle Haven Drive NW in north Conover. The fire department urged drivers to use caution in the area and let first responders...
CONOVER, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver fireworks organizers fear festival cancellation

DENVER – The second-largest annual gathering in Lincoln County, the Denver Fireworks Festival, is in jeopardy as organizers with the Denver Area Business Association (DABA) scramble to find a new site to host the celebration of America’s independence. The event has been staged on the football field at...
DENVER, NC
wfmynews2.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death sparks conversation amid high 9-8-8 call increase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses suicide. Reader discretion is advised. Mental health experts agree it's important to find help when you find yourself having suicidal thoughts. Heather Hedrick, Senior program director for Daymark Recovery Services, said, "In addition to utilizing that 9-8-8 resource, I really encourage...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mobile Giving Machine in south Charlotte helps those in need during holiday season

CHARLOTTE — With the tap of a card and a push of a button, the Bower family is helping those in need this holiday season. The family is taking part in the Light the World Mobile Giving Machine at the Promenade on Providence Road in south Charlotte. You can buy items such as blankets, clothes and food, starting at just $5 each. All of the money goes to various organizations, which then purchase and distribute the items.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Delicious salmon and fried rice from DTR SouthPark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When you’re out and about shopping this weekend, and throughout the holiday season, don’t forget to fuel up at one of our local restaurants! Chef Jonathan Shuler from DTR SouthPark joined the show to make their signature seared salmon. DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds

Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...

