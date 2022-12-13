Read full article on original website
UW’s John Kaszuba Advances CO2 Storage Research With Recent Publication
John Kaszuba, the University of Wyoming’s John and Jane Wold Centennial Chair in Energy and School of Energy Resources professor of geology and geophysics, recently published an article in collaboration with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) that advances carbon dioxide storage research. The new high-profile, peer-reviewed article in Nature...
UW American Heritage Center Appoints Waggener as University Archivist and Historian
John Waggener has been appointed as the new university archivist and historian at the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center (AHC). In his new role, Waggener will assist UW administration, colleges, departments, organizations and clubs with properly preserving the records of the university’s history and with maintaining operational records according to UW’s retention schedule.
Inclusive Excellence Grant to UW From Howard Hughes Medical Institute Supports Community College Relationships
The University of Wyoming is the recipient of a six-year grant as part of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s (HHMI) Inclusive Excellence 3 (IE3) initiative that will support continued collaborative relationship-building projects between Wyoming community colleges and UW. The grant will be used among UW, Northwest College, Eastern Wyoming...
New Wyoming History Day Coordinator Hired by UW American Heritage Center
Bryce Mittelstadt was recently hired by the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center (AHC) as the new Wyoming History Day (WHD) coordinator. Mittelstadt teaches social studies at Casper Kelly Walsh High School, where he has incorporated WHD into his classroom. Mittelstadt brings a multifaceted view to the program, as he also participated as a student and a volunteer for the program in the past.
UW Extension Announces 2022 Award Recipients
University of Wyoming Extension recently recognized educators across the state for outstanding service in 2022. In his 20 years with UW Extension, Hudson Hill, the agriculture and natural resources educator in Lincoln County and this year’s recipient of the Jim DeBree Award, has diligently served not only his assigned counties, but the entire state of Wyoming.
