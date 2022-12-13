Bryce Mittelstadt was recently hired by the University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center (AHC) as the new Wyoming History Day (WHD) coordinator. Mittelstadt teaches social studies at Casper Kelly Walsh High School, where he has incorporated WHD into his classroom. Mittelstadt brings a multifaceted view to the program, as he also participated as a student and a volunteer for the program in the past.

