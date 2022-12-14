ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Local school partners with sheriff to provide policing services

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Newton Falls Schools announced that the school will be providing a school resource officer and police presence on the school campus through the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department. Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher said on Facebook that this decision is happening in spite of that fact that...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Local school wins ODOT District 4 art contest

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local school district has won a popular art contest. The 2022 winner of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 4’s Paint-the-Plow contest is Hubbard Schools. The program encourages community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snow plows....
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown council to consider new ambulance service deal

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown council members will meet Friday to discuss a proposal by an ambulance company to provide service to the city. Under the proposed ordinance obtained by WKBN, the city would spend $3,968,716 with Emergency Medical Transport Inc. for three years, with an option for an additional two-year renewal.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Brightside Project’s ‘Sunshine Bus’ to help kids in need

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brightside Project in Salem was gifted a new bus from donors and a $25,000 grant through State Farm Insurance. The “Sunshine Bus” will be used to travel to kids through Columbiana County. The Brightside Project still has work to do, both on the inside and outside.
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Grant will fund sensory space at Boardman library

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dedicated sensory space is going in at the Boardman branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County. The library system received a $50,000 grant from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services to create the designated space as well as provide programming for the special needs community across Mahoning County.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Lunch with Legislators features State Rep.-elect McNally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber held a Lunch with Legislators event Wednesday, and it featured newly elected State Representative Lauren McNally. McNally currently serves as a Youngstown councilwoman. Come January, she’ll be transitioning into a new role: state representative for the 59th District in Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
MASSILLON, OH
WYTV.com

Developers pushing for apartments at Poland Union

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd showed up Wednesday night in Poland to learn and ask questions about repurposing Poland Union School into apartments and eventually condos. It was a joint meeting of the Poland School Board and Village Council that about 100 people attended. It was purely...
POLAND, OH
WYTV.com

Warren detective reaches new rank

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren Police detective has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Eric Laprocina was officially sworn into his new role at the Warren City Council Chambers Thursday morning. Laprocina has been with the department for more than 17 years.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Mentor High School placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor city officials have confirmed Mentor High School was placed on lockdown for a short time Thursday. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. Mentor city officials said a sweep of the high school found no threat. According to the Mentor Police Chief, a glitch...
MENTOR, OH
WYTV.com

Power restored after outage affecting hundreds in the Valley

(WKBN)- Hundreds of residents in the Valley woke up without power Thursday morning, but power has since been restored. The majority of outages in Mercer County were in East Lackawannock Township, while the outages in Mahoning County were mostly in Craig Beach. The majority of outages in Columbiana County were in West Township.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Boardman sewer line update: What’s next?

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The sewer line project along a big stretch of Western Reserve Road in the area is moving right along. Starting next Monday, the area between Market Street and Southern Boulevard will close for the week, take a break over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and then resume January 2.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

ARP fund request would help Youngstown’s elderly with technology

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday evening, the Community Planning and Economic Development Committee of Youngstown City Council heard about a plan to help the city’s elderly better use basic technology. Vince Bevacqua, owner of the Boardman-based company Family Tech Connect, asked city council for $50,000 of its American...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy