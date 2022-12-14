Read full article on original website
Mohawk Area School District superintendent resigns
The superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District announced his resignation earlier this week.
WYTV.com
Local school partners with sheriff to provide policing services
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Newton Falls Schools announced that the school will be providing a school resource officer and police presence on the school campus through the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department. Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher said on Facebook that this decision is happening in spite of that fact that...
WFMJ.com
As Newton Falls disbands police department, Sheriff to provide school security
The interim superintendent of the Newton Falls Schools is assuring students, parents, and staff that the district will continue to have a school resource officer and police presence on the campus. In a message posted online to community members, Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher announced that a recent decision by the...
WYTV.com
Local school wins ODOT District 4 art contest
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A local school district has won a popular art contest. The 2022 winner of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 4’s Paint-the-Plow contest is Hubbard Schools. The program encourages community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snow plows....
WYTV.com
Youngstown council to consider new ambulance service deal
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown council members will meet Friday to discuss a proposal by an ambulance company to provide service to the city. Under the proposed ordinance obtained by WKBN, the city would spend $3,968,716 with Emergency Medical Transport Inc. for three years, with an option for an additional two-year renewal.
WYTV.com
Brightside Project’s ‘Sunshine Bus’ to help kids in need
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brightside Project in Salem was gifted a new bus from donors and a $25,000 grant through State Farm Insurance. The “Sunshine Bus” will be used to travel to kids through Columbiana County. The Brightside Project still has work to do, both on the inside and outside.
WYTV.com
Grant will fund sensory space at Boardman library
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dedicated sensory space is going in at the Boardman branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County. The library system received a $50,000 grant from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services to create the designated space as well as provide programming for the special needs community across Mahoning County.
WYTV.com
Lunch with Legislators features State Rep.-elect McNally
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber held a Lunch with Legislators event Wednesday, and it featured newly elected State Representative Lauren McNally. McNally currently serves as a Youngstown councilwoman. Come January, she’ll be transitioning into a new role: state representative for the 59th District in Ohio.
Teacher claims Massillon district forced her to resign for refusing to refer to students by their preferred pronouns
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A teacher in Stark County says she was forced out of her job because she refused to refer to two students by their preferred pronouns. In a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Akron, Vivian Geraghty sued the Jackson Local Schools in Massillon, alleging that the district violated her freedom of speech and the freedom to exercise her religious beliefs.
Stark County high school senior receives prestigious honor: appointment to 3 military service academies
MASSILLON, Ohio — We take great pride in sharing outstanding achievements by Northeast Ohio students. And we've got one for you from Stark County. A Jackson High School Senior named Chad Graham has quite the decision to make. "I've always wanted to serve my country. And so the more...
WYTV.com
Developers pushing for apartments at Poland Union
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd showed up Wednesday night in Poland to learn and ask questions about repurposing Poland Union School into apartments and eventually condos. It was a joint meeting of the Poland School Board and Village Council that about 100 people attended. It was purely...
Two Southeast employees resign amid investigation
Principal Joshua Herndon and data coach Amber VanKirk have been on paid administrative leave since Nov. 30 pending an investigation.
WYTV.com
Warren detective reaches new rank
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren Police detective has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Eric Laprocina was officially sworn into his new role at the Warren City Council Chambers Thursday morning. Laprocina has been with the department for more than 17 years.
New area code coming for Trumbull County
Some residents in Trumbull County are set to receive a new area code.
cleveland19.com
Mentor High School placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor city officials have confirmed Mentor High School was placed on lockdown for a short time Thursday. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. Mentor city officials said a sweep of the high school found no threat. According to the Mentor Police Chief, a glitch...
WKBN announces 5 Blocks of Granite: Valley’s top linemen award revealed
Watch the video to see this year’s award winners
WYTV.com
Power restored after outage affecting hundreds in the Valley
(WKBN)- Hundreds of residents in the Valley woke up without power Thursday morning, but power has since been restored. The majority of outages in Mercer County were in East Lackawannock Township, while the outages in Mahoning County were mostly in Craig Beach. The majority of outages in Columbiana County were in West Township.
WYTV.com
Boardman sewer line update: What’s next?
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The sewer line project along a big stretch of Western Reserve Road in the area is moving right along. Starting next Monday, the area between Market Street and Southern Boulevard will close for the week, take a break over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and then resume January 2.
Staff illness closes local children’s center
A children's center in Youngstown is closed due to a staff illness outbreak.
WYTV.com
ARP fund request would help Youngstown’s elderly with technology
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday evening, the Community Planning and Economic Development Committee of Youngstown City Council heard about a plan to help the city’s elderly better use basic technology. Vince Bevacqua, owner of the Boardman-based company Family Tech Connect, asked city council for $50,000 of its American...
