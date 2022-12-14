ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 4, Fanboy Over Klay Thompson in Adorable Video

The 4-time NBA champion shares Canon and his daughters — Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7 — with his wife Ayesha Curry Basketball player Klay Thompson has a new fan in Stephen Curry's son Canon.  In an adorable video shared by the NBA account on Instagram, the 4-year-old can be seen expressing his admiration for his dad's fellow Golden State Warriors teammate after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.  While holding Curry's hand as the group appeared to head into the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Brian Windhorst mentions Danny Green in trade rumors — while sitting next to him

Brian Windhorst pulls no punches. The ESPN insider was holding court on “NBA Today” Friday afternoon, talking about how the Grizzlies, currently ranked No. 1 in the Western Conference, have “upward mobility” because they haven’t been playing with their complete roster yet and could also add talent via trades. One of their potential bargaining chips? Danny Green, who was sitting right next to him. “They have extra draft picks and they have tradable pieces, which, this is awkward, and sorry to say this, Danny, but he has an expiring contract,” Windhorst said. Richard Jefferson laughed: “He’s right here!” Green, meanwhile, said, “I understand the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Tiger Woods explains decision to play through new injury

Tiger Woods has already skipped one tournament due to injury in the last month, and may have made it two if not for some unique circumstances. Woods will play in this weekend’s PNC Championship in Orlando despite a noticeable limp stemming from his issues with plantar fasciitis. He is doing so despite the injury, he... The post Tiger Woods explains decision to play through new injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ORLANDO, FL
CougsDaily

BYU Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill Greets Raider Damuni at Airport

On Wednesday, former four-star recruit Raider Damuni returned home from his mission. When Raider arrived at the airport, his family and friends were there to greet him. He was also greeted by new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Raider's father Jack Damuni, who is on BYU's staff, posted a picture with him, Raider, and Hill at the airport. The BYU-themed sign read, "Your new work is about to begin. Go Cougs!" Jack also thanked Hill for taking the time to welcome Raider home.
PROVO, UT

