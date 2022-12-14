Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
Watch Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 4, Fanboy Over Klay Thompson in Adorable Video
The 4-time NBA champion shares Canon and his daughters — Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7 — with his wife Ayesha Curry Basketball player Klay Thompson has a new fan in Stephen Curry's son Canon. In an adorable video shared by the NBA account on Instagram, the 4-year-old can be seen expressing his admiration for his dad's fellow Golden State Warriors teammate after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. While holding Curry's hand as the group appeared to head into the...
Who is the Boston Celtics' drippiest player this season?
Who is the Boston Celtics’ drippiest player, as the kids these days are wont to say?. One might think that it could be star wing Jaylen Brown given his interests in fashion and design, particularly since the Georgia native has his 7uice Brand of gear he hawks down in the city’s seaport.
Brian Windhorst mentions Danny Green in trade rumors — while sitting next to him
Brian Windhorst pulls no punches. The ESPN insider was holding court on “NBA Today” Friday afternoon, talking about how the Grizzlies, currently ranked No. 1 in the Western Conference, have “upward mobility” because they haven’t been playing with their complete roster yet and could also add talent via trades. One of their potential bargaining chips? Danny Green, who was sitting right next to him. “They have extra draft picks and they have tradable pieces, which, this is awkward, and sorry to say this, Danny, but he has an expiring contract,” Windhorst said. Richard Jefferson laughed: “He’s right here!” Green, meanwhile, said, “I understand the...
Marcus Smart's Updated Status For Magic-Celtics Game
Marcus Smart has been upgraded to available for Friday's game between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics.
Bulls Land Jazz’s Collin Sexton In Bold Trade Scenario
As the NBA season wears on, we’re getting a clearer picture of where the league’s teams really stand. After all, off-season projections only count for so much. We’re working with limited information. Sometimes, a team looks better on paper than they are in practice – or worse.
Shaquille O’Neal Has Bold Plans To Buy, Run NBA Team
It is hard to go a day without seeing Shaquille O’Neal as part of something. Whether it is as an NBA analyst or on one of the many commercials that he is in, O’Neal has become a fixture on television and in the media. He is a successful businessman and is hoping to get back into the ownership game.
How the NBA is spurring its global growth through one of its developmental academies in Mexico
With its Latin America academy in Mexico, one of the league's most reliable international partners, the NBA is banking on nurturing young talent in the region and allowing potential prospects another path to a pro career.
Tiger Woods explains decision to play through new injury
Tiger Woods has already skipped one tournament due to injury in the last month, and may have made it two if not for some unique circumstances. Woods will play in this weekend’s PNC Championship in Orlando despite a noticeable limp stemming from his issues with plantar fasciitis. He is doing so despite the injury, he... The post Tiger Woods explains decision to play through new injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
These Three Suns Just Became Trade Eligible
Dec. 15 marked the first day a plethora of players across the league became trade available. Three players for the Phoenix Suns made the cut.
Former BYU tight end Dallin Holker announces his transfer destination
Former BYU Cougars tight end Dallin Holker announced on Twitter that he is joining the Colorado State Rams football program after entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Arizona State surges in Pac-12 men's basketball power rankings: 'Might just be for real'
The Arizona State men's basketball team was picked to finish seventh in the Pac-12 men's basketball preseason poll. It has easily surpassed those expectations so far this season. The Sun Devils, at 10-1 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12, currently have the best record in the conference. College basketball writers...
Suns Reveal Final Injury Status For Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton vs. Clippers
With the LA Clippers down essentially all of their top players, the Phoenix Suns will be getting a major reinforcement for Thursday night's game in Los Angeles. The team announced that Devin Booker would be making his return from injury, but DeAndre Ayton has been ruled out. The Clippers have...
BYU Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill Greets Raider Damuni at Airport
On Wednesday, former four-star recruit Raider Damuni returned home from his mission. When Raider arrived at the airport, his family and friends were there to greet him. He was also greeted by new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Raider's father Jack Damuni, who is on BYU's staff, posted a picture with him, Raider, and Hill at the airport. The BYU-themed sign read, "Your new work is about to begin. Go Cougs!" Jack also thanked Hill for taking the time to welcome Raider home.
