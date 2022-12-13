ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sumnernewscow.com

Tuesday night scoreboard… Oxford boys grind out win to Pretty Prairie

Oxford 77 Pretty Prairie (details below) Belle Plaine 44 Douglass 38 (OT) If you don’t see your score, email them at sumnernewscow@gmail.com. Oxford led 20-12 at the end of the first quarter, 38-29 at the half. Pretty Prairie narrowed the margin to one with a 24-15 third-quarter output. Pretty...
OXFORD, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Marian Ellen Creed, 89, Derby: Aug. 7, 1933 – Dec. 9, 2022

Marian Ellen Creed, of Derby, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 89. Marian was born the daughter of Edgar and Margaret (Walker) Good on August 7, 1933, in Hobart, Oklahoma. In 1976, Daniel Creed and Marian married in Enid, Oklahoma, and spent 41 wonderful...
DERBY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Sumner County Court Docket: Dec. 15, 2022 report

By Tracy McCue, Sumner Newscow — The following is a list of criminal court complaints recently filed by the Sumner County Attorney’s office. These are formal charges introduced into the Sumner County District Court system. The suspects listed in the complaint have not been tried by a judge or jury unless specified otherwise. All citizens are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

2022 Wellington Outdoor Christmas Decorating Contest winners announced

Sumner Newscow report – The winners of Wellington’s Outdoor Christmas Decorating Contest were announced today at the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee. A list of all the contestants are listed below. Sumner Newscow will have pictures of the winners shortly… (Winners keep your lights on!) Commercial...
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Joan Elnora Coffey, 85, Wellington: Oct. 14, 1937 – Dec. 7, 2022

Joan Elnora Coffey of Wellington died at 85 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. She was born to John and Sylvia (Fairchild) Townsend on October 14, 1937, in Hoxie. Joan graduated high school in Wellington. She later received her certification as a dietary manager. She worked many years at St. Lukes Hospital and then later at Sumner Regional Medical Center.
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wilma Jean Cook, 100, Derby: Feb. 5, 1922 – Dec. 15, 2022

Wilma Jean Cook, 100, of Derby, KS, died peacefully Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Anew Healthcare and Rehab of Oxford, KS. Graveside services will be held at Noon Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Oxford Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled. Memorial contributions for Wilma may be made to the Derby EMS and the Salvation Army; donations may be left in the care of the Oxford Funeral Service.
DERBY, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Wednesday, December 14, 2022. •9:07 a.m. Non-Injury accident involving vehicles driven by Desiree A. Vega, 53, Riverdale and Burton D. Atkinson, 70, Wellington. •9:10 a.m. Desiree A. Vega, 53, Riverdale, was issued a Notice to Appear for inattentive driving. •1:01 p.m. Officers investigated a threat report in...
WELLINGTON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Bobby Wheeler, 68, Oxford: Feb. 18, 1954 – Dec. 13, 2022

Bobby Wheeler, 68, of Oxford, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Oxford Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled. Memorial contributions for Bobby may be made to Oxford Friendship Meals; donations may be left in the care of the Oxford Funeral Service.
OXFORD, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Rosie, the cat, is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

Rosie was living on the streets until a sweet foster took her in until she could come into the humane society to give her a chance at a happy home! She is just over a year old. Rosie told us that she is grateful to be living an indoor life full of comfy beds, endless feedings, and loving people! She gets along with other cats and would make a wonderful new family member! She is currently hanging out in one of the cat colonies playing with others and patiently waiting for her forever home!
WELLINGTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy