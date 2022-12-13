Rosie was living on the streets until a sweet foster took her in until she could come into the humane society to give her a chance at a happy home! She is just over a year old. Rosie told us that she is grateful to be living an indoor life full of comfy beds, endless feedings, and loving people! She gets along with other cats and would make a wonderful new family member! She is currently hanging out in one of the cat colonies playing with others and patiently waiting for her forever home!

WELLINGTON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO