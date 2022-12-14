ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KING-5

Olympia man releases epic concept album about his hometown

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On a recent Friday night at the Olympia Ballroom, Tom Dyer, guitar in hand, finally got to show a room full of fans and friends how he spent his pandemic. "I don't know," he said earlier at Well 80 Brewhouse. "It really got out of hand I think is what happened."
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

Seattle performer plays multiple roles in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

SEATTLE — It won ten Tonys, including best musical, in 2021. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," the lavish Broadway show based on Baz Luhrmann's movie about the lives and loves in a decadent Parisian nightclub, is playing now at Seattle's Paramount Theatre. And this celebration of "Truth Beauty Freedom and...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Highlighting viral content creators in the Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE — Over the past few months, we've covered many local content creators making a name for themselves on social media! We've made it easy to check them all out in one place. Learn the art of trail cooking from this South Sound creator. A content creator from the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Give the gift of style this holiday season!

SEATTLE — Armoire CEO Ambika Singh says the gift of a clothing rental experience just makes sense, on many levels. "She picks out what she wants for herself," Singh shared. "You just bring this interesting and innovative concept to her." There are types of women who might especially appreciate...
SEATTLE, WA
auburnexaminer.com

I Love You, Now Go Away

After five indescribable years, I have decided to no longer run the Auburn Examiner. Despite how much I love what I do, this outlet, and our readers, the reality is – continuing is simply untenable. It has been my driving goal to provide Auburn with the news source it...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months

An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky

The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

All I want for Christmas is rent: Today So Far

KUOW gets advice on the best ways to give during this season of goodwill. The Little Free Bakery effort grows in the Seattle area, baking up free food for those who need it. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 16, 2022. I don't want...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington

Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

More than 400 flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac airport

SEATAC, Wash. — As western Washington deals with lowland snow and wintry conditions, passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) have increasingly seen flights delayed and canceled at a rapid rate throughout Monday, and more cancelations will hamper holiday travel on Tuesday. As of 8:40 p.m., 414 domestic flights in...
SEATTLE, WA
eatinseattle.com

Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market

Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
SEATTLE, WA
everettclipper.com

Holiday Lights and Entertainment at Tulalip Casinos

If you haven’t heard, it’s a good time for a short trip north of campus just across the Snohomish River delta to the Tulalip Casino venues in Marysville and take in the spectacular light displays featuring more than three million lights. There are three locations to visit: Quil...
MARYSVILLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

