Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
KING-5
Olympia man releases epic concept album about his hometown
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On a recent Friday night at the Olympia Ballroom, Tom Dyer, guitar in hand, finally got to show a room full of fans and friends how he spent his pandemic. "I don't know," he said earlier at Well 80 Brewhouse. "It really got out of hand I think is what happened."
KING-5
Seattle performer plays multiple roles in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'
SEATTLE — It won ten Tonys, including best musical, in 2021. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," the lavish Broadway show based on Baz Luhrmann's movie about the lives and loves in a decadent Parisian nightclub, is playing now at Seattle's Paramount Theatre. And this celebration of "Truth Beauty Freedom and...
KING-5
Highlighting viral content creators in the Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE — Over the past few months, we've covered many local content creators making a name for themselves on social media! We've made it easy to check them all out in one place. Learn the art of trail cooking from this South Sound creator. A content creator from the...
KING-5
Pike Place artists share their secrets as part of Crafty's Handmade HoliDAYS
SEATTLE — On Monday morning at Pike Place Market, bundled up in the warmest clothes possible, world-renown illustrator Kate Endle sat across from kids, teaching them how to make ornaments for a brand new activity called Crafty's Handmade HoliDAYS. "I love that it's for kids but also for adults,"...
KING-5
Decorating for the holidays — You’ve got an expert friend at Lucky Home
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Decorating for the holidays is always fun and festive, but if you don't know where to start, Lucky Home in Issaquah can help. New Day visited Lucky Home and explored many of their items this season to help you get inspired. Decorating your front porch for...
KING-5
Give the gift of style this holiday season!
SEATTLE — Armoire CEO Ambika Singh says the gift of a clothing rental experience just makes sense, on many levels. "She picks out what she wants for herself," Singh shared. "You just bring this interesting and innovative concept to her." There are types of women who might especially appreciate...
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - Washington
Black Diamond Cemetery, located in the small town of Black Diamond, Washington, has a creepy and mysterious history that has left many locals and visitors alike feeling uneasy.
auburnexaminer.com
I Love You, Now Go Away
After five indescribable years, I have decided to no longer run the Auburn Examiner. Despite how much I love what I do, this outlet, and our readers, the reality is – continuing is simply untenable. It has been my driving goal to provide Auburn with the news source it...
Downtown Seattle art business targeted by criminals for sixth time in 17 months
An art business in Downtown Seattle was recently targeted by criminals for the sixth time in the past year and a half. This time, the owner of Fossil and Stone said someone drove a car into their front door to try and get inside. Kathy Lee tells KIRO 7 she’s beyond frustrated, and is worried about her business surviving with all this new damage happening the weekend before Christmas.
nwnewsradio.com
Pronouncing or spelling Seattle’s newly renamed street could be tricky
The wide boulevard that stretches along Seattle’s waterfront is getting an honorary new Coast Salish name. In the Lushootseed tongue, Dzidzilalich means “little crossing over place.” Members of the Suquamish and Muckleshoot Tribal Councils provided guidance in selecting the new name. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report. (PHOTO: Waterfront Seattle)
KING-5
Bellevue woman re-invents hospital gowns to make health journeys easier
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue designer created a gender and size-inclusive line of gowns — but not the kind associated with red carpets. Tammera Mason’s gowns are for health journeys, made by her company Arkëras. “Honestly, I've never wanted to start a fashion line,” she said....
KUOW
All I want for Christmas is rent: Today So Far
KUOW gets advice on the best ways to give during this season of goodwill. The Little Free Bakery effort grows in the Seattle area, baking up free food for those who need it. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December 16, 2022. I don't want...
‘It was really terrifying’: Neighbors rocked by explosion near Sam Smith Park in Seattle
People living in the Central District near Sam Smith Park are on edge following an explosion early Sunday morning. “It shook the house. It was almost like a real bomb, like something you would hear from a military base or something,” Tanner Lear, who lives in the area, said.
KING-5
Seattle prepares for snow, ice
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Puget Sound. Several inches of snow are possible tonight and Tuesday.
Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington
Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
This Washington City Is Among Most Fun Cities In America
If you're looking for a thrilling place to visit, WalletHub found the most fun cities in the U.S.
KIMA TV
More than 400 flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac airport
SEATAC, Wash. — As western Washington deals with lowland snow and wintry conditions, passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) have increasingly seen flights delayed and canceled at a rapid rate throughout Monday, and more cancelations will hamper holiday travel on Tuesday. As of 8:40 p.m., 414 domestic flights in...
eatinseattle.com
Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market
Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
everettclipper.com
Holiday Lights and Entertainment at Tulalip Casinos
If you haven’t heard, it’s a good time for a short trip north of campus just across the Snohomish River delta to the Tulalip Casino venues in Marysville and take in the spectacular light displays featuring more than three million lights. There are three locations to visit: Quil...
The Suburban Times
Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
