Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Early morning shooting on interstate leaves 1 dead, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting on the interstate early Friday morning, emergency officials confirmed. It happened around 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 on I-110 South near Harding Blvd. The exit remains closed, as of 5:30 a.m. A possible suspect or motive is unknown....
brproud.com
Early morning shooting on I-110 leaves one dead
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Friday, December 15. EMS joined BRPD on South-I110 near Harding Blvd. after hearing about a man down. Upon arrival, emergency responders confirmed that one person was dead on...
wbrz.com
Officials confirm one dead from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting on I-110 early Friday
BATON ROUGE - Officials are investigating a shooting on I-110 early Friday morning that left one dead. Watch live newscasts here. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 3:35 a.m. Friday. Officers found one person dead from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. Witnesses said there was...
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police Are Actively Investigating A Shooting That Left One Subject Shot
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital via Air-Med, where his condition remains unknown.
wbrz.com
Man shot himself in front of Gonzales police officer after flipping car on highway
GONZALES - A man shot himself in the head in front of a police officer after he apparently flipped his car on an Ascension Parish highway Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near LA 30 and I-10 after the Gonzales Police Department says it received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in a white Corvette. The suspect was later identified as Joseph White Jr..
wbrz.com
Police investigating reported shooting on Greenwell Street early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting on Greenwell Street early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a person was shot shortly after 4 a.m. and suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the 5700 block of Dutton Avenue near Greenwell Street. This is a...
wbrz.com
Chase ends when stolen vehicle crashes into car wash dumpster, deputies say
LIVINGSTON PARISH – Three people were arrested Friday after they were captured following a chase involving a stolen car. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 after it was reported stolen from Houma. The SUV did not stop, the sheriff’s...
wbrz.com
Officials identify motorcyclist killed on Airline Highway early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A motorcyclist killed in an accident on Airline Highway has been identified by officials. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Carl Dawson II, 30, was traveling on Prescott Road around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a Challenger traveling on Airline Highway. The coroner's office...
Gunman opens fire outside business in Thibodaux, man wounded
Thibodaux Police Chief, Bryan Zeringue, reported that detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business Thursday (Dec.15th).
brproud.com
VIDEO: Officer, driver shoot at each other after crash, Gonzales police say
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly exchanging shots with a suspect Wednesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, the suspect shot himself before being shot by the police officer. The Gonzales Police Department said the officer was placed on administrative leave with pay and the sheriff’s office took control of the scene.
Suspect wanted in New Iberia homicide case turned themselves in to police
New Iberia police have confirmed a homicide was committed in the city Friday morning.
wbrz.com
One dead, another hurt after gunfire near Plank Road Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating gunfire that left at least one person dead and another hurt late Tuesday morning. Shots were fired shortly after 10 a.m. on Dayton Street, near Plank Road, leaving one person dead. A second person was reportedly found shot in the area of Clayton Street,...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Zachary (Zachary, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Zachary on Wednesday. The collision involved a motorcycle at around 7 a.m. The man apparently lost control of his motorcycle and crashed sometime in the early morning, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
pelicanpostonline.com
UPDATE on officer-involved shooting in Gonzales
UPDATE: Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has provided additional details related to yesterday’s Gonzales Police Officer-involved shooting incident resulting in a fatality. The subject involved was identified as Joseph White Jr. of St. James Parish. The initial 911 caller indicated a woman was being “pistol-whipped”. Upon encountering the...
theadvocate.com
Another deadly shooting at FairBridge Inn Express leaves 1 dead, Baton Rouge police say
A shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express left one person dead Wednesday morning in the second killing to occur at the hotel in as many months, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to a call about a shooting at the business’s 11314 Boardwalk Drive location shortly after 11 a.m.
wbrz.com
Arrest warrant issued for suspect after man shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old shot Lewis after they two had a fight.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge men charged after deputies find meth, pot, gun and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14. The traffic stop place in the 4500 block of Southpark Dr. due to a traffic violation. Deputies identified the two occupants in the 2006...
WAFB.com
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. The sheriff’s office says Clayton Jones, 36, left his job at a towing company on River Road Friday, Dec. 9.
brproud.com
Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent...
Comments / 1