Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Early morning shooting on I-110 leaves one dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Friday, December 15. EMS joined BRPD on South-I110 near Harding Blvd. after hearing about a man down. Upon arrival, emergency responders confirmed that one person was dead on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Are Actively Investigating A Shooting That Left One Subject Shot

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business in the 1600 block of Canal Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the incident. This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues. The victim was transported to an out of area hospital via Air-Med, where his condition remains unknown.
wbrz.com

Man shot himself in front of Gonzales police officer after flipping car on highway

GONZALES - A man shot himself in the head in front of a police officer after he apparently flipped his car on an Ascension Parish highway Wednesday night. The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday near LA 30 and I-10 after the Gonzales Police Department says it received multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver in a white Corvette. The suspect was later identified as Joseph White Jr..
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

VIDEO: Officer, driver shoot at each other after crash, Gonzales police say

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales police officer is on administrative leave after allegedly exchanging shots with a suspect Wednesday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, the suspect shot himself before being shot by the police officer. The Gonzales Police Department said the officer was placed on administrative leave with pay and the sheriff’s office took control of the scene.
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

UPDATE on officer-involved shooting in Gonzales

UPDATE: Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre has provided additional details related to yesterday’s Gonzales Police Officer-involved shooting incident resulting in a fatality. The subject involved was identified as Joseph White Jr. of St. James Parish. The initial 911 caller indicated a woman was being “pistol-whipped”. Upon encountering the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Arrest warrant issued for suspect after man shot and killed at hotel along Boardwalk Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported shooting off Sherwood Forest Boulevard near North Harrells Ferry Road that left one person dead, according to officials. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 37-year-old Sedrick Lewis was shot shortly after 11 a.m. at the FairBridge Inn on Boardwalk Drive off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. Officers said a 27-year-old shot Lewis after they two had a fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Domestic dispute in Baton Rouge ends with bullet-riddled truck, affidavit says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about shots fired a little before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13. The deputy arrived at the Shenandoah Bend Apartments “and made contact with the victim who stated he began arguing with the mother of his child, who he has known for approximately 15 years,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA

