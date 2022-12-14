Read full article on original website
Colfax community speaks up against Clean Harbors waste disposal permit renewal
Dylan Domangue shares the highlights from Dec. 15's doubleheader between Paul Quinn and LSUA. Domestic violence shelter to open in Cenla after a decade gap in available resources. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. An unsettling trend is growing across Louisiana due to a lack of services available to address domestic...
Two Rapides Parish schools recognized as ‘Louisiana Comeback Campuses’
Domestic violence shelter to open in Cenla after a decade gap in available resources. An unsettling trend is growing across Louisiana due to a lack of services available to address domestic violence. Carlen Rachal - Golden Apple Winner. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from...
Domestic violence shelter to open in Cenla after a decade gap in available resources
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - An unsettling trend is growing across Louisiana due to a lack of services available to address domestic violence. For a decade, victims in Central Louisiana have suffered while not having a shelter in any of the eight local parishes, including Vernon, LaSalle, Grant, Winn, Concordia, Catahoula, Rapides and Avoyelles.
LSUA reveals proposed state-of-the-art health care education facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School officials at LSU of Alexandria revealed their proposed plan for a new state-of-the-art $35 million healthcare education facility that will be located in downtown Alexandria. LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil announced the three-story building would be placed next to the current A.C. Buchanan Allied Health...
Rapides Parish Police Jury votes to leave R.R.A.B.B. Levee District
Alexandria native helps construct Artemis 1, NASA’s return to the Moon. Alexandria native and Peabody graduate Dustin Coleman spent the last two years building the Space Launch System Core Stage. Rapist sentenced to 10 years; State to file a motion to reconsider sentence. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Rapides...
Rapides Parish Library Board hears fierce support, backlash of proposed policy amendment
After months of being swamped with high utility bills and inconsistent billing cycles, up to 3,500 Alexandria families are set to have financial relief on the horizon. School officials at LSU of Alexandria revealed their proposed plan for a new state-of-the-art $35 million healthcare education facility that will be located in downtown Alexandria.
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small told News Channel 5 on Friday, Dec. 16, that he has been retained to represent one of the five law enforcement officers indicted Thursday night in connection to the May 10, 2019, death of Ronald Greene. Two current Louisiana State Police...
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open Location in Opelousas
We've heard the rumblings for a while now, and it appears that the noise is getting louder. Chick-fil-A is eyeing a location in Opelousas near I-49.
Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish
After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours. |. We take a look at some of the damage left behind from a tornado in...
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity gifts 200 children at local elementary school ahead of Christmas day
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local fraternity spread Christmas cheer in Alexandria Friday through their mission to unify and positively serve the community. The Epsilon Chi Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. of Alexandria hosted a toy drive Friday morning inside the gymnasium of L.S. Rugg Elementary School.
Pineville Kiwanis Club hosts coat drive for Lessie Moore students
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Christmas is only 10 days away, and some students at Lessie Moore Elementary in Pineville got a sneak peek of what is to come next week. The Pineville Kiwanis Club, with help from the Kiwanis Club in Alexandria, hosted the club’s first coat drive for Pre-K through third-grade students at the school.
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage
(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
Leesville schools released early due to water main break
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Schools in Leesville were dismissed early at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a water main break in the city. The incident has impacted all school campuses in Leesville. A boil advisory has also been issued throughout the city. We’re also told an AT&T...
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria...
The Red Kettle has reopened under new ownership with a new name
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red Kettle is back, under new ownership and a new name. This Alexandria staple returns just one month after it closed. Mickey’s Red Kettle, formerly known as Lucille’s Red Kettle, originally opened its doors in the early 1980s. Then went on to become a fixture on the Alexandria restaurant scene.
Sandbag information in anticipation of severe weather
Here's what we know about sandbags available across Acadiana as governments look toward forecasted severe weather
Wreaths Across America preparing to honor fallen vets ahead of Christmas
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Wreaths Across America, AMVETS and the Louisiana National Guard delivered wreaths to the Alexandria National Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 15, ahead of Saturday’s wreath-laying ceremony. Ceremonies will also be held across the state and nation on Saturday at more than 3,000 memorial sites. The Wreaths...
School closures in Acadiana
Due to the expected threat of severe weather and the possibility of tornadoes in and around the Eunice area, LSU Eunice will close its campus on Wednesday, December 14.
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
Opelousas alderman candidate who promised to withdraw did not, loses anyway
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — After a Nov. 8 primary and a Dec. 10 runoff, the election determining the new Alderman in Opelousas’s District B is over, but not before the result was thrown into some doubt. Delita Rubin Broussard won what should have been an uncontested runoff after Floyd Ford, who was charged with voter […]
