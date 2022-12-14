ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

LSUA reveals proposed state-of-the-art health care education facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - School officials at LSU of Alexandria revealed their proposed plan for a new state-of-the-art $35 million healthcare education facility that will be located in downtown Alexandria. LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil announced the three-story building would be placed next to the current A.C. Buchanan Allied Health...
Alexandria attorney Mike Small retained by trooper in Ronald Greene case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria-based defense attorney Mike Small told News Channel 5 on Friday, Dec. 16, that he has been retained to represent one of the five law enforcement officers indicted Thursday night in connection to the May 10, 2019, death of Ronald Greene. Two current Louisiana State Police...
Storms create flooding concerns for Avoyelles Parish

After severe weather crossed through the state on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a state of emergency, with him reporting that Louisiana suffered from 21 tornadoes within 24 hours. |. We take a look at some of the damage left behind from a tornado in...
Pineville Kiwanis Club hosts coat drive for Lessie Moore students

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Christmas is only 10 days away, and some students at Lessie Moore Elementary in Pineville got a sneak peek of what is to come next week. The Pineville Kiwanis Club, with help from the Kiwanis Club in Alexandria, hosted the club’s first coat drive for Pre-K through third-grade students at the school.
AT&T restored in Vernon Parish after Thursday’s outage

(KALB) - UPDATE: We spoke with Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft about the AT&T outages. He said that service was restored shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. At the time, the signal seems to be spotty. Calls may drop and you may not be able to hear clearly. We’ll...
Leesville schools released early due to water main break

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Schools in Leesville were dismissed early at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a water main break in the city. The incident has impacted all school campuses in Leesville. A boil advisory has also been issued throughout the city. We’re also told an AT&T...
Tornado confirmed for Rapides Parish for HWY 71 damage

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Our First Alert Storm Team has confirmed from the National Weather Service that a tornado did touch down in Rapides Parish, causing much damage on Highway 71 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Sayes Office Supply building on HWY 71 just south of Alexandria...
The Red Kettle has reopened under new ownership with a new name

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Red Kettle is back, under new ownership and a new name. This Alexandria staple returns just one month after it closed. Mickey’s Red Kettle, formerly known as Lucille’s Red Kettle, originally opened its doors in the early 1980s. Then went on to become a fixture on the Alexandria restaurant scene.
Wreaths Across America preparing to honor fallen vets ahead of Christmas

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Wreaths Across America, AMVETS and the Louisiana National Guard delivered wreaths to the Alexandria National Cemetery on Thursday, Dec. 15, ahead of Saturday’s wreath-laying ceremony. Ceremonies will also be held across the state and nation on Saturday at more than 3,000 memorial sites. The Wreaths...
Severe weather moves into NWLA; additional school closure announced

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region. Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities. Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center...
